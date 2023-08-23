When Does It Make Sense to Delay Retirement Savings to Repay Debt?

Published on Aug. 23, 2023

KEY POINTS

  • You shouldn't delay your retirement savings for debt repayment except in limited circumstances.
  • It can make sense to delay if you don't have access to a 401(k) or your debt is at a very high rate.

Being in debt isn't fun, and you may want to repay what you owe as soon as possible. In fact, you may even be tempted to put off saving for retirement because of it.

Before you throw every spare dollar at your debt, though, it's important to understand the opportunity cost of putting off retirement investing. You'll want to think very carefully about when waiting to invest for your future is really the right choice and, in many cases, you'll discover you're better off not waiting to start saving for your later years.

There are a few limited exceptions, though. In fact, here are three scenarios when it may make sense to delay retirement savings to repay debt first.

1. When you have very high interest debt

If you have debt at an extremely high interest rate, taking care of that should be your first priority. For example, if you have payday loans, you could face upwards of a 400% ARP on your loans. In this situation, the debt is so expensive that it's worth giving up any retirement savings benefits (like tax breaks or compound growth) to take care of it.

If you have low-interest debt, on the other hand, it makes no sense to put off investing for your future to deal with it. A mortgage loan at a rate of 4.00%, for example, should be paid off slowly over time, and it doesn't always make sense to make extra payments.

Since you can expect to earn around a 10% average annual return by investing in an S&P 500 index fund (based on historical averages), the return on investment (ROI) that you'd get from early mortgage payoff is below the return you'd get from investing for retirement -- even before factoring in any special tax breaks.

If your debt is kind of in the middle, like a credit card at a 20.00% rate, then you'll have to think more carefully about what to do by considering other factors mentioned below. Consider the time it will take you to pay off your debt and the types of retirement investment accounts you have access to.

2. When you don't have access to a 401(k) match

If you have access to a 401(k) match at work, you should almost never delay investing in it to repay debt -- except if you have extremely high-interest loans like payday loans.

See, a 401(k) match is free money your employer provides. Your employer will typically match a percentage of contributions (such as 50% or 100%) of what you invest. This means as soon as you put money in, you get either a 50% return or a 100% return on your investment immediately without any risk.

Since even high interest debt, like credit card debt, is well below a 50% or 100% rate, you should pay the minimums on your debt first, then switch to investing in your 401(k) to max out your match, then consider paying extra on what you owe.

3. When you'll be able to pay off your debt quickly

If you can pay off your debt pretty fast, you may not do a whole lot of damage to your retirement savings efforts. In fact, if you can retire the debt and free up the money you were paying toward it to make larger retirement account contributions, you will often end up better off.

If it will take you a very long time to repay your debt, though, then the delay may not be worth it because you'll miss out on compound growth. Let's say, for example, that you want to end up with a $500,000 nest egg by age 65 and you're 30 now. If you get started investing right away and earn 10% average annual returns, you would have to invest about $154 a month to hit your target.

But if you waited a decade because you were making extra debt payments instead of sending extra money to a retirement account at your brokerage firm or with your employer, you would have to invest $423.66 every month instead. Putting off retirement savings to focus on debt payoff would mean that for the next 25 years, you would have to put an extra $269.66 into your investment account each month to end up with your desired amount.

To avoid that, it may be better to make sure you're hitting your retirement savings targets first before throwing extra money at your debt. Or, even better, set a retirement goal, hit that first, and then find some extra money for debt repayment. That could include doing things like taking on a side gig or cutting expenses by tracking spending, couponing, and giving up a meal or two out each month.

Ultimately, you'll need to think about the big picture when deciding whether to delay retirement savings to pay down debt. But don't let a desire to be debt-free lead you astray. Do the math, consider your interest rate and your repayment timeline, and make the choice that's right for you.

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account
Updated - First published on Jan. 18, 2023

Cash-reporting rules can impact you. 
This Is How Much Money You Can Make with $20K in a High-Yield Savings Account
Updated - First published on Aug. 15, 2023

That's $4,923.64 -- nearly an additional $5,000 earned in five years, assuming the APY doesn't change. However, APYs can and do change, so your APY likely won't stay at the same rate for five years.Earn more interest with no extra workConsidering the rates offered, now is an excellent time to open a high-yield savings account. By stashing your cash in a bank account with a higher APY, you can earn more interest without doing any work. Most bank accounts take only a few minutes to open, so it's worth the effort. You can improve your personal finances by boosting your bank account balance with earned interest.
3 Lesser-Known Auto Insurance Discounts You May Be Eligible For
Updated - First published on Aug. 19, 2023

For many people, owning a car isn't a luxury -- it's a necessity. If you're in this boat, then you're probably painfully aware that auto insurance is an unavoidable expense, too.The average U.S. driver pays $1,553 a year for auto insurance, says U.S. News & World Report. But different factors will help determine what premium rates you end up with. These include the cost of your vehicle, your driving record, and where you live.You may be struggling to keep up with your auto insurance premiums on top of your seemingly never-ending string of bills. So if that's the case, shopping around with different insurers might help you carve out a lower rate. But you may also want to look into these lesser-known discount opportunities and see if any might apply to you.1. A low mileage discountThese days, many people are working remotely and, as such, are not using their vehicles for commuting purposes. If you don't put a lot of mileage on your car, then you may be eligible for a low mileage discount.Some car insurance companies will allow you to pay for your insurance by the mile. This type of arrangement could work to your financial benefit if you really only use your car for tasks like running errands or the occasional trip into the office or to see family. Talk to your insurer to see what options are available.2. A driver safety discountThe idea of having to sit through a defensive driving course may not seem so appealing. But the upside is that you might not only develop strategies for safe driving but also, score yourself a discount on auto insurance in the process.Some auto insurers will give you a discount if you take a driver safety course. But don't just sign up for any course. Instead, talk to your insurer so you know which types of courses are approved. You don't want to waste your time and money on a course that won't result in money off of your premiums.3. A good student discountBeing a good student could result in scholarships that lower the cost of your studies. But it could result in lower auto insurance costs, too.Progressive, for example, offers a discount for full-time students under the age of 23 who can maintain at least a B average. In most states, that shaves 10% off of the cost of insurance.Talk to your insurance company about the discounts it has for students. And if there aren't any, you may want to switch to a different insurer, especially if you have several years of studies ahead of you and you know you tend to get good grades.Auto insurance is a cost you can't avoid if you need a car. But that doesn't mean you can't lower that expense to give yourself some breathing room. It pays to look into these discounts, especially if you've been struggling to keep up with your premium costs.
5 Things to Buy at the Dollar Store Instead of the Supermarket
Updated - First published on Aug. 4, 2023

If you're looking to trim fat from your budget, shopping at dollar stores may be a good place to start. The days when everything at a dollar store actually cost $1 are gone, but you can still score steep discounts.You probably won't be able to replace supermarket shopping entirely with your local dollar store, as dollar stores tend to have sparse selections of fresh groceries, particularly produce. But you can easily shave money from your grocery total if you buy these five things at the dollar store instead of the supermarket.1. Baking mixesDollar stores usually have a wide selection of mixes for baked goods like cake, muffins, and brownies. They're often priced around $1 and tend to have a long shelf life, so you can stock up on a variety of flavors and keep them in your pantry.When you need a last-minute treat for a birthday party, bake sale, or potluck, you can quickly whip up a batch of goodies.2. Spices and seasoningsSpices and seasonings are notoriously expensive, so stocking up on the basics like oregano, chili powder, basil, and thyme at the dollar store is a good way to save money on groceries.One thing to keep in mind, though: Many shoppers report that the per-ounce prices on spices at discount grocery stores like Aldi or Walmart are actually cheaper, as dollar store products often come in smaller containers. But if you're looking to stock your pantry with the basics, the dollar store can be a good starting point.3. Frozen fruits and vegetablesFrozen fruits and vegetables maintain almost all the health benefits of fresh produce -- and research shows that they may contain even more vitamins and nutrients than their pricier counterparts. While the dollar store usually isn't a good place to find fresh fruits and veggies, it often has a decent selection of frozen produce.One popular option is Dollar Tree's Smoothie Starters, which contain a mix of fruits and veggies -- like strawberries, bananas, kiwis, and spinach -- that you can easily blend into a smoothie.4. Food storage itemsWhether you're meal prepping or trying to make the most of leftovers, having a solid set of food storage items can help you stop wasting money. Dollar stores often have a good selection of name-brand storage items, including plastic containers, jars, and food storage bins.The best part: Dollar store containers are up to a third cheaper than you'd find at your regular supermarket, which is great news for your personal finances.5. CandyIf you have a sweet tooth, you don't want to miss the candy aisle at the dollar store. Many dollar stores carry name-brand candies for way cheaper than grocery stores. Many families report that they like to hit the dollar store to buy candy before going to the movies or before a road trip. Dollar store candy can also be a good option for stocking stuffers or party favors.However, if you're buying a large amount of candy -- say for Halloween or Easter -- you'll often get a better deal at a warehouse club, like Costco.How to save money at the dollar storeWhile everything is priced at a few bucks or less at the dollar store, that doesn't necessarily mean the prices are a bargain. Here are a few tips for saving money at the dollar store.Compare per-ounce prices. Dollar stores may be more expensive than grocery stores when you compare items on a per-ounce basis, since the sizes are often smaller. That may be fine for items that you don't use often or if you're a one-person household, but you may be better off shopping at a warehouse club or discount grocer if you have a large household.Check expiration dates. Because dollar stores have lower staffing levels than major supermarkets, there are fewer employees checking expiration dates. Be extra vigilant about checking sell-by dates at dollar stores, as you'll waste money if you load up on items that are about to go bad.Avoid impulse buying. Dollar stores are a good place to stock up on pantry staples, but they may also tempt you to add a bunch of unnecessary items to your cart, like candles, cheap decorations, and toys for kids. There's nothing wrong with the occasional splurge, but if saving money is the goal, make a shopping list and stick to it.Whether you're shopping at a dollar store or a regular grocery store, consider taking advantage of credit card perks by using a grocery credit card or a rewards credit card that earns cash back or travel points. Combining your savings at the dollar store with credit card rewards could give a big boost to your bottom line, provided that you pay the balance in full each month.
SNAP Benefits Will Increase in 2024. Here's How Much a Family of 4 Will Receive
Updated - First published on Aug. 7, 2023

Are SNAP benefits enough?A monthly payment of $973 for a household of four equates to around $8 per person per day. While SNAP benefits aren't designed to cover everything, it isn't easy to feed a family on around $2.66 per person per meal. Indeed, research from the Urban Institute showed that the maximum benefits often don't cover a family's food costs. "Amid inflation, SNAP benefits did not cover the cost of a meal in 99 percent of counties in 2022," said the report.The new benefit amount -- a monthly increase of $34 for a household of four -- is roughly in line with cost-of-living increases measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Its latest Consumer Price Index figures show that the cost of all items in June, 2023 was up 3% over the year before. However, inflation does not impact all aspects of life equally.The BLS data also shows that food at home increased by 5.7% year over year. The new SNAP benefits do not match this. Hypothetically, a 5.7% increase in benefits for a family of four would mean a new monthly payment of $992, rather than the planned $973.In addition, this year brought the end of the pandemic-era emergency food benefits throughout the country. According to CBPP calculations, this meant the average person received about $90 a month less in SNAP benefits. Even factoring in the increased SNAP benefit amount, many households have seen a significant drop in their food benefit amount, and the revised 2024 payments will do little to close this gap.How to make your SNAP benefits go furtherIt can take time and energy to provide healthy food for your family on a strict budget. The challenge is that in a busy household, time and energy are also limited resources. Even so, if you can carve out some time to plan your grocery-shopping trip, it can make a big difference.Here are some ways you might stretch your SNAP benefits a little:Use cash back apps and coupons: Look for cash back apps that work in stores that take your EBT card. You'll usually need to download an app and then scan your receipt after you've been to the store. Pay attention to coupons, whether in store or online as these can often carry hefty discounts.Always shop with a list: Planning your food shopping is one of the best ways to reduce costs. Even more so if you use a cash back app or coupons. Check what offers are available on items you normally buy before you go shopping. Mark the items that qualify for rewards or discounts on your list, so you don't miss them when you're shopping.Look for double up programs: There are Double Up Food Bucks or other programs in various states that essentially give you two for one on all produce at participating farmers markets and stores. It's a great way to get more fruit and vegetables for your SNAP dollars.Buy in bulk and batch cook: It isn't always easy to find the extra cash for bulk buying when you're eking out every cent. However, if you can manage it, you may be able to save both money and time. You might, for example, batch cook a stew and freeze portions for future meals.Unfortunately, food insecurity still impacts many American households. If you don't have enough money to feed your family this month, look for additional help. Find out what food pantries and soup kitchens are operating in your area on which days, and whether you'll need to present any documents. Call United Way at 211 for information about assistance programs in your area.
