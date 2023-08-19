You Can Invest Money for Healthcare While Snagging a Tax Break. Here's How

Americans Have Billions of Dollars They're Not Spending -- and It Isn't Sitting in Their Bank Accounts Many people keep their money in their bank accounts. You likely have a checking account for your everyday money needs, and a savings account, where you stash your extra savings. But you may have another form of currency that you're forgetting about and not putting to use.I'm talking about gift cards. When was the last time you checked to see if you have any unused gift cards? A recent study found that Americans collectively have $23 billion of unused gift cards. If you have gift cards taking up space in your wallet, now is an excellent time to put them to use.It's easy to forget about gift cardsYou've likely received at least one gift card in the last year. But did you remember to use it? Many people quickly forget about the gift cards that they've received. According to a Bankrate study, 47% of U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card, gift voucher, or store credit.The value of unused gift cards nationwide is $23 billion. The average value is $187 per person. That's a lot of money! It turns out that high earners are more likely to have gift cards they have yet to use. But those earning $100,000 or more per year and those earning less than $50,000 per year tend to have the highest average value in unused gift cards.The same study found that about two in five people have been trying to use gift cards more frequently over the past year due to economic concerns. As living costs continue to rise, it's no surprise that people are looking for ways to make their everyday bills and purchases less costly. Gift cards are one tool that can save you money when making purchases -- another tool is coupon apps.When you forget about gift cards, you waste money. If you forget to use your gift cards for a long time, they may even lose their value. You could use a gift card instead of swiping your credit card for a purchase. Doing this can help you keep more money in your checking account.Don't let gift cards go to wasteBased on the findings of the study, you're not alone if you have a collection of unused gift cards sitting around. But let this article remind you to check your wallet, car, and home for gift cards. If you have a gift card that needs to be used, check the remaining balance and verify whether it has an expiration date. Then, make a plan to spend the money on the card.Here's what you need to know about expiration dates and fees: Federal regulations require a gift card to be valid for at least five years from the date of purchase or from the last date additional money was loaded onto the card. What's more, inactivity fees can only be charged if a card hasn't been used for at least one year, and such fees can only be charged once per month.Your best bet is to use your gift cards as soon as possible so the money doesn't go to waste. If you struggle to remember to use them, consider picking one organized place to stash them. You may be able to purchase household essentials, new clothes, or dinner for your family by using some of the gift cards in your collection.Yes -- life is expensive, but there are always options to save money. Gift cards are one tool that can help you save money on everyday expenses. Check out our personal finance resources for additional ways to keep more money in your pocket.

CDs Are More Risky Than You Think. Here's Why Money you have socked away to cover emergency expenses should sit in a savings account. That way, you have easy access to it at all times.But if you have money you don't need for emergencies, you might consider putting it into a certificate of deposit, or CD. The upside of going this route is that you'll commonly snag a higher interest rate on your money compared to a regular savings account. And the interest rate you sign up with is guaranteed throughout the term of your CD (whereas the rate on your savings account could fall at any time).Plus, as long as you limit yourself to a $250,000 deposit and your bank is FDIC insured, your principal CD deposit is safe. So if you put $10,000 into a CD and your bank fails, you're guaranteed not to lose a dime of that $10,000.But while CDs might seem like a risk-free endeavor based on all of this, the reality is that they can be more risky than you'd think. Here's why.You could end up getting hit with a penaltyWhen you open a CD, you're committing to keeping your money there for a preset period. So if you cash out your CD early, you should expect your bank to impose a penalty.Now, the extent of that penalty will hinge on where you bank and the duration of your CD. At Capital One, for example, CDs with a term of 12 months or less impose a penalty equal to three months of interest for cashing out early. Your bank might have a different policy, and it's always a good idea to ask about penalties before opening a CD.You can minimize the risk of facing a penalty by laddering your CDs rather than putting all of your extra cash into a single one. In the case of a $10,000 deposit, dividing it into four and opening 12-month CDs in the amount of $2,500 each at three-month intervals will have portions of your money freeing up regularly. But even then, you risk an early cash-out penalty if your financial circumstances change and you need that money immediately.You could lose out on growthThe nice thing about CDs is that you don't risk losing out on principal the same way you do by investing your money. But instead, you face another risk -- not meeting your financial goals in the long run due to limiting your money's growth.Over the past 50 years, the stock market's average return, as measured by the S&P 500 index, is 10%. If you put $10,000 into CDs over the next 20 years that pay you 5% interest (which is feasible today but a high rate historically), you'll end up with about $26,500. Invest that money in stocks over 20 years at a 10% return instead, and you'll be looking at a little more than $67,000. That's a huge difference.CDs are generally considered to be a risk-free option for parking your cash. But be mindful of these pitfalls before you commit to one.

SNAP Benefits Will Increase in 2024. Here's How Much a Family of 4 Will Receive Are SNAP benefits enough?A monthly payment of $973 for a household of four equates to around $8 per person per day. While SNAP benefits aren't designed to cover everything, it isn't easy to feed a family on around $2.66 per person per meal. Indeed, research from the Urban Institute showed that the maximum benefits often don't cover a family's food costs. "Amid inflation, SNAP benefits did not cover the cost of a meal in 99 percent of counties in 2022," said the report.The new benefit amount -- a monthly increase of $34 for a household of four -- is roughly in line with cost-of-living increases measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Its latest Consumer Price Index figures show that the cost of all items in June, 2023 was up 3% over the year before. However, inflation does not impact all aspects of life equally.The BLS data also shows that food at home increased by 5.7% year over year. The new SNAP benefits do not match this. Hypothetically, a 5.7% increase in benefits for a family of four would mean a new monthly payment of $992, rather than the planned $973.In addition, this year brought the end of the pandemic-era emergency food benefits throughout the country. According to CBPP calculations, this meant the average person received about $90 a month less in SNAP benefits. Even factoring in the increased SNAP benefit amount, many households have seen a significant drop in their food benefit amount, and the revised 2024 payments will do little to close this gap.How to make your SNAP benefits go furtherIt can take time and energy to provide healthy food for your family on a strict budget. The challenge is that in a busy household, time and energy are also limited resources. Even so, if you can carve out some time to plan your grocery-shopping trip, it can make a big difference.Here are some ways you might stretch your SNAP benefits a little:Use cash back apps and coupons: Look for cash back apps that work in stores that take your EBT card. You'll usually need to download an app and then scan your receipt after you've been to the store. Pay attention to coupons, whether in store or online as these can often carry hefty discounts.Always shop with a list: Planning your food shopping is one of the best ways to reduce costs. Even more so if you use a cash back app or coupons. Check what offers are available on items you normally buy before you go shopping. Mark the items that qualify for rewards or discounts on your list, so you don't miss them when you're shopping.Look for double up programs: There are Double Up Food Bucks or other programs in various states that essentially give you two for one on all produce at participating farmers markets and stores. It's a great way to get more fruit and vegetables for your SNAP dollars.Buy in bulk and batch cook: It isn't always easy to find the extra cash for bulk buying when you're eking out every cent. However, if you can manage it, you may be able to save both money and time. You might, for example, batch cook a stew and freeze portions for future meals.Unfortunately, food insecurity still impacts many American households. If you don't have enough money to feed your family this month, look for additional help. Find out what food pantries and soup kitchens are operating in your area on which days, and whether you'll need to present any documents. Call United Way at 211 for information about assistance programs in your area.