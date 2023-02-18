45% of Americans Aren't Happy With the Air Travel Experience. Here's How to Improve Yours

You don't need to dread the air travel experience.

Key points 45% of Americans rate the air travel experience as average or below.

Going through the airport is much easier with a Global Entry membership and airport lounge access.

There are several other tips you can follow to have a better time when you fly.

Flying is the most convenient way to travel long distances, but it's often not the most enjoyable experience. Check-in lines can be long. Airport security is hectic and uncomfortable. The flight itself isn't any better for the average passenger, especially considering seats have gotten several inches smaller over the years.

That's probably why nearly half (45%) of Americans rate the air travel experience as average or below, according to travel data by U.S. Travel Association. Although the lackluster air travel experience is frustrating, there are some strategies you can use to make it much better.

Apply for a Global Entry membership

There are two Trusted Traveler Programs that get you through airport security faster: Global Entry and TSA PreCheck. Here's how they work:

Global Entry lets you go through expedited security screening when returning to the United States from abroad. It costs $100 for a five-year membership.

TSA PreCheck lets you go through expedited security screening at U.S. airports. It costs $78 for a five-year membership.

The reason to apply for Global Entry is because it includes a TSA PreCheck membership, so it's effectively a two-for-one deal. The same isn't true if you apply for TSA PreCheck.

Both programs can help you save a lot of time and stress going through airport security. You don't need to pay for them yourself, either. Lots of popular travel credit cards cover your membership fee to either program.

Visit an airport lounge

Airport lounges give travelers a more comfortable place to pass the time before a flight. Lounges typically offer far nicer seating than what you'd find elsewhere in the airport, as well as free food and drinks.

There are a few ways to get airport lounge access. Airlines generally offer their lounges to travelers flying in business class or first class, so if you book one of these fares, check if it will get you into a lounge. There are also several credit cards with airport lounge access included as a perk.

Consider springing for a better seat

Your seat plays the biggest role in how comfortable you are on a flight. If you really want to be more comfortable, the best option is to book a seat in a higher travel class. Premium economy and first class are both good options for domestic flights. Business class is normally more than enough for international flights. International first class can be a spectacular experience, but it also costs much more.

While spending more on airfare pushes up your travel costs, it can be well worth it. Also, keep in mind that you don't always need to pay in cash. If you have a travel card, credit card points are a great way to get expensive airfare free of charge.

Compare your airline options before booking

When you have multiple airlines to choose from, do some research online to see how they compare. Quality can vary quite a bit from airline to airline. For example, one airline may offer lie-flat seats in business class, while another airline's business class has large reclining seats. That's a huge difference, especially on lengthy flights where it will be much easier to sleep if you can lie down.

To get an idea of what an airline offers, search online for the airline, the route, and the fare class you're considering. For example, if you're thinking of taking United Airlines from Chicago to Frankfurt in its Polaris business class, you could search for that. This is a convenient way to see what type of seating and service an airline has on the route you're booking.

Plan ahead and arrive early

It's a lot easier to have a good time traveling when you're not in a rush. If you need to skip breakfast and run through the airport because you're late for your flight, it's next to impossible to enjoy the travel experience.

Set up the day of your flight to be as relaxing as possible. Make sure you have time for a meal before you go, unless you plan to eat at the airport. If you do, don't forget to check out the food options ahead of time. Aim to get to the airport with more time than you need, so you're not stressing about whether you'll make your flight. This also gives you time to relax in an airport lounge or a cafe and enjoy every step of your trip.

Bring your own entertainment

Air travel involves its fair share of sitting around. In-flight entertainment options can be hit or miss, and you can never be completely sure how long you'll be sitting around at a boarding gate. That's why having your own entertainment on hand is a must.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options to choose from. Many streaming services let you download shows and movies for offline viewing. If you like to read, e-readers won't take up much space in your luggage.

Believe it or not, it's possible to look forward to going to the airport. Air travel has its flaws, but much of your overall experience is in your control. If you follow the tips above, you'll have a much better time at the airport and on your flights.