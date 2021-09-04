by Natasha Gabrielle | Sept. 4, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Soon, all eligible vaccinated travelers can visit the Great White North.
Canada has had stringent entry restrictions in place during the pandemic -- no one could visit for leisure purposes. Recently, the country began to allow some fully vaccinated people to enter. As of Aug. 9, fully vaccinated Americans have been able to visit for leisure travel.
The country plans to open its borders to all fully vaccinated people on Sept. 7. Visitors who meet the vaccinated traveler exemption requirements (outlined below) won't have to quarantine and can skip day eight testing requirements.
Do you hope to travel to Canada soon? Here's what to know.
Here's what Canada requires of people traveling into the country:
Coming to Canada with unvaccinated children or adult dependents? Here's what to expect.
If you've already recovered from COVID-19 and are symptom-free, you may be able to travel to Canada. You can provide proof of a positive COVID-19 molecular test instead of a negative one. The positive test result must be from a molecular test conducted between 14 and 180 days before your scheduled departure to Canada by air or your scheduled entry into Canada by water or land.
No matter your situation, continue checking rules and regulations before you leave for Canada. The pandemic is ongoing, and governments change rules accordingly.
Before your trip to Canada or any upcoming travels, consider your finances. It's become more costly to travel now during the pandemic thanks to testing, required quarantines, and transportation costs.
We recommend including extra funds in your vacation budget for unexpected expenses. By budgeting extra money, you can help ensure that your trip goes smoothly and have fewer worries while on vacation.
You may want to use a travel credit card. By using a travel rewards credit card to book your travels, you can earn valuable rewards on your spending. Some credit cards include travel protections like trip cancellation insurance. This trip protection can offer reimbursement for travel costs for covered trips, an important perk during the pandemic.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.