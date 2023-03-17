There are just a few days left on these valuable sign-up bonuses.

Key points The Chase Ink Business Unlimited and Chase Ink Business Cash offer $900 in bonus cash back for spending $6,000 in the first three months.

This is their best-ever sign-up bonus, but it ends on March 21.

Consider applying for one of these cards if you have good credit. Check out our picks for the best credit cards

Two of Chase's most popular business cards are offering their largest sign-up bonuses ever, but they won't be for much longer. Both the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card currently offer $900 in bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 in the first three months.

That's far better than most sign-up bonuses, especially considering these cards have no annual fee. And even though they're business cards, you can also get them if you have a side hustle or sole proprietorship. But the offer ends on March 21, 2023 (next Tuesday). Here's what to do if you're interested.

How to apply for a Chase Ink card

If you want the $900 cash back welcome offer, apply for either the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card or the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card before March 21. You can apply for the one you want through the following links:

Click here to apply for the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card.

Click here to apply for the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card.

These two credit cards are very similar, and they share all these features:

No annual fee

0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months

Employee cards at no additional cost

Purchase protection

Extended warranty coverage

Auto rental damage collision waiver

The difference is their cash back rates. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card earns an unlimited 1.5% on purchases. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card's rates are more complex, as it earns:

5% on the first $25,000 in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable, and phone services each account anniversary year

2% on the first $25,000 in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year

1% on other purchases

It all comes down to whether you prefer flat-rate cash back or those bonus categories. You can also apply for both Chase Ink cards. Chase doesn't restrict you from having two. This allows you to earn $900 bonuses on each card. Just keep in mind that you'll need to meet the spending requirement of $6,000 in the first three months on each card, which means at least $12,000 in purchases total.

Qualifying for Chase Ink cards

There are a couple of important qualifications you'll likely need to get approved for a Chase Ink card:

You have good credit. Approved applicants usually have a FICO® Score of 670 or higher.

Approved applicants usually have a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. You've opened no more than four credit cards in the last 24 months. Chase credit cards are subject to a restriction known as Chase's 5/24 rule. Applicants who have opened five or more cards during the last 24 months are almost always denied.

Because these are business credit cards, they're designed for small business owners. However, any type of business venture qualifies. Freelance work and side hustles are fine. Even if you're just starting a business, and you don't have any revenue yet, you can apply. Chase will check your personal credit, and you could be approved based on your own income and credit history.

Don't miss out

Big sign-up bonuses are one of the best ways to maximize your rewards. And if you like cash back credit cards, it's hard to find bonuses anywhere near $900, so it's a good idea to take advantage of offers like these.

It's also worth mentioning that if you have travel credit cards with Chase, you may also be able to turn that cash back into travel rewards. With many Chase credit cards, you can move your rewards from one card to another. That means you could earn a $900 bonus on a Chase Ink card, and then transfer that cash back to, say, a Chase Sapphire card. Your $900 in cash back would turn into 90,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points. You could use those for travel bookings or transfers to travel partners.