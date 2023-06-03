Checking a Bag? Here's How Much You'll Pay When Taking a Domestic Flight With These 5 Airlines

When planning a trip, it's important to consider transportation costs. You may have luck reducing ticket costs by taking advantage of airfare deals. But don't forget to review checked bag fees when comparing ticket prices. Unless you're a light packer, baggage fees can add up, making your trip more expensive. We've outlined domestic checked bag fee details for the major U.S. airlines to help you plan your travels without ignoring your personal finances.

1. American Airlines

Most fliers can expect to pay checked bag fees when flying domestically with American Airlines. For domestic flights, including flights to Mexico, you'll pay $30 each way for your first checked bag. Those with elite status through the AAdvantage loyalty program and those with eligible American Airlines credit cards enjoy free checked bag perks.

2. Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines charges $30 each way for most domestic ticket types for your first checked bag. Delta has a baggage fee calculator tool on its website that travelers can use to estimate fees before their flight. Fliers with elite status or a Delta credit card can save money on checked baggage fees. Check out our list of the best Delta credit cards to learn more.

3. JetBlue

When traveling with JetBlue, your fare type will dictate whether you'll be charged checked bag fees. Travelers flying domestically on a Blue Basic, Blue, or Blue Extra fare ticket can expect to pay $35 each way for their first checked bag. Those flying domestically with a Blue Plus or Mint fare can check their first bag for free. Mosaic members and JetBlue cardholders also get a free checked bag when flying domestically.

4. Southwest Airlines

Many travelers are big fans of Southwest Airlines -- and for good reason. The brand is known for going above and beyond to provide a welcoming in-flight experience. Southwest also has a reputation for charging minimal fees, which can be a big win for your checking account. Regardless of the fare purchased, every Southwest flier gets two free checked bags.

5. United Airlines

Unlike other airlines mentioned in this article, United Airlines doesn't outline standard checked bag fees on its website. Because of this, your best bet is to use the provided bag fee calculator to review costs before your next flight. Fees vary by journey. However, those without elite status can expect to pay around $35 each way for their first checked bag. You'll get a discount of about $5 by prepaying this fee online before your flight.

How to get free checked bag perks

No one likes paying extra fees if it can be avoided. If you're hoping to keep your travel costs to a minimum, there are ways to get free checked bag perks. Here are a few options:

Get an airline credit card: Some airline credit cards include free checked bag benefits. Review our list of the best airline credit cards to learn more.

Some airline credit cards include free checked bag benefits. Review our list of the best airline credit cards to learn more. Achieve elite status: Being brand loyal has its benefits! By achieving elite status with your favorite airline, you can minimize the extra checked bag fees you pay.

Being brand loyal has its benefits! By achieving elite status with your favorite airline, you can minimize the extra checked bag fees you pay. Pay attention to the fare you buy: With some airlines, purchasing higher class fares could have added benefits, such as free checked baggage perks. Typically, economy fares don't include this perk.

Now you know what to expect regarding checked bag fees the next time you fly within the U.S. With careful planning, you can avoid overspending and honor your vacation budget.