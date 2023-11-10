Here's What Happens to Your Credit Score When You Close a Bank Account

KEY POINTS

  • Closing a savings or checking account generally won't impact your credit score.
  • If you're tired of fees or earning a low APY on your savings, closing one bank account and opening another can improve your banking experience.
  • Closing a long-standing credit account or paying off an installment loan might cause your credit score to dip, though.

It's worth making an effort to build and maintain good credit. The higher your credit score, the more likely you are to qualify for a loan when you need one.

Now, you may be aware that certain actions are apt to result in credit score damage. Being late with a credit card payment or blowing off a mortgage payment could cause your credit score to take a pretty big hit. And you may be surprised to learn that the simple act of closing a long-standing credit card account or paying off a long-term loan, like a mortgage, could cause your credit score to drop, too.

But what about closing a bank account? Will your credit score sustain damage if you decide to move your money out of the bank, or from one bank to another?

Closing a bank account shouldn't hurt your credit

You may decide to close a bank account if you're tired of being charged high fees, or if there's another aspect of your account that isn't working for you. You may also decide to move your money from one bank to another to snag a higher interest rate on your savings account.

The good news from a credit score perspective is that closing a bank account shouldn't cause any damage. That's because it's just these five factors that go into calculating your FICO® Score:

  • Your payment history
  • Your credit utilization, which is the amounts owed on revolving lines of credit
  • The length of your credit history
  • Your credit mix (loans, credit cards, etc.)
  • Any new credit accounts you've opened

You'll notice that the length of your credit history plays a role in your credit score, so closing a credit card you've had for a long time could cause your credit score to drop. Similarly, paying off a loan you've had for a long time could cause a temporary dip in your credit score.

You'd think the opposite would happen, because hey, look at you, you've paid off a loan! But unfortunately, it's common for credit scores to drop when a long-term loan is paid off, since having that loan disappear is likely to shorten the average length of your open credit accounts. It could also change your credit mix.

But a bank account is not the same thing as a credit account. So closing a bank account should not affect the length of your credit history, thereby helping you avoid credit score damage.

How to keep your credit score in good shape

The good news is that you can close your bank account and not have to worry about any resulting credit score damage. But other seemingly innocent moves you make, like opening a few new credit cards in short order, could cause your score to drop.

If you have good credit at present and want things to stay that way, it's important to focus on your payment history and credit utilization. Those factors have more of an influence than the others above on your credit score. Paying all bills on time and keeping your total credit card balances to 30% of your credit limit or less could help you maintain solid credit.

Also, while it's OK to close a bank account you've had for a long time, think twice before closing out a long-standing credit card account. It's one thing to pay off a loan and have it removed from your open credit accounts. It's not as if you can keep making payments on a balance that's been whittled down to $0. But if you have credit cards that don't charge an annual fee, hang onto them if they've been open for years, so your credit score doesn't drop due to a closed account.

Here's How Much the Average Rich Person Has in the Bank
Kailey Hagen

By: Kailey Hagen | Updated - First published on Nov. 1, 2023

The general pattern isn't surprising. A higher income makes it a lot easier to stash money in the bank. What is surprising is how much more the richest 10% have saved compared to the bottom 20%. The wealthiest 10% earn about seven times more than the bottom 20%, yet their savings are 124 times higher. That's quite the difference.How to start growing your savingsI won't sit here and pretend you can penny-pinch your way to a six-figure bank account balance if you're currently in the bottom 20% with $900 or less in your checking account. It's probably not going to happen. But there are a few things you can try that could help you get your personal finances on a firmer footing.First, choose the right accounts for your money. A lot of brick-and-mortar banks have maintenance fees and they don't pay you a lot in interest. That's bad news for anyone, but especially those who don't have a ton of extra cash.Online banks, on the other hand, are known for offering high interest rates on savings accounts and some offer interest on checking accounts as well. Most don't charge maintenance fees or have minimum balance requirements either. Switching to one of these could potentially put more money in your pocket because you'll be able to ditch any monthly bank fees you're paying now, and you could earn more in interest.You could also look into community and government programs, like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, that help low-income families with their everyday expenses. This could potentially free up a little extra cash you could put into savings.And if cutting your expenses back isn't possible, see if you can find ways to boost your income. You could try a side hustle if you have some spare time. Or see if you're able to negotiate a higher salary at your current job.Saving regularly is ideal, but if you're not able to do this, set aside money when you can. Even if it's just $5 or $10 here and there, it adds up. Over time, you can work toward an emergency fund that can help you avoid major financial setbacks when unexpected costs come up. Once you've got that taken care of, you can start working toward some of your longer-term goals.
Does Your Emergency Fund Belong in a CD?
Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber | Updated - First published on Nov. 3, 2023

It's a good idea to have an emergency fund with three to six months' worth of living expenses available to you. Having emergency savings means you'll be prepared for unexpected expenses and won't have to go into debt or face financial stress as you figure out how to cover them. But this often means you'll end up with a small fortune you need saved for emergencies. With so much money set aside, you may wonder whether you should put your emergency savings into an investment that can help you earn decent returns.Since certificates of deposit (CDs) often allow you to earn a better return on investment than a savings account would, and they are FDIC insured, sticking your emergency savings into a CD could seem like a strategic choice. But is this really a good idea?Does your emergency savings belong in a CD? There's a simple problem with putting your money into a CD. The issue is that CDs typically require you to tie up your money for a period. While there are some "liquid" CDs that don't impose a penalty if you withdraw your money ahead of your planned schedule, these aren't as common and often don't provide the best rate.  In most cases, the minimum CD term even for short-term CDs still lasts for a few months -- especially if you want a competitive rate.And, the problem is, you don't know when you are going to have an emergency. You don't want to lock up your cash in a 3-month or a 6-month CD and then face a huge surprise expense in two weeks. You could find yourself forced to choose between going into debt to cover it or taking your money out of a CD and getting hit with a big penalty that reduces how much you have available to you.  Your emergency savings is not an investmentThe reality is, your emergency savings is not supposed to be an investment. The money is supposed to be there and ready for you when you need it so you can access it without worrying about paying additional costs when you experience a financial emergency.There's nothing wrong with shopping around to find the best savings account offering the most competitive rates to put your emergency savings into. But you do not want to do anything with this money that reduces its liquidity or makes it more difficult or undesirable to take cash out of the fund when you need it.Since a CD ties up your cash, it's simply not worth risking big losses due to an unplanned early withdrawal to get a slightly better rate than a savings account would offer. And you definitely do not want to put your emergency fund into a riskier investment, like a brokerage account you buy stocks in. Your emergency fund should be there to help you if and when something goes wrong -- so leave it in a safe bank account and find other money to invest to earn generous returns. 
Do You Have a Bank of America Savings Account? Here's Why You Should Switch
Lyle Daly

By: Lyle Daly | Updated - First published on Nov. 4, 2023

Even after a year, you'll have less than $1 in earnings with Bank of America, compared to $404 with CIT. Over 10 years, sticking with Bank of America costs you over $5,000.Now, this is only an example, and it's worth mentioning that interest rates on savings accounts fluctuate. CIT won't offer a 5.05% APY for 10 years straight. That rate will go up and down depending on the federal funds rate. But it's a safe bet that high-yield savings accounts like this one will consistently offer much more than Bank of America.Are there any downsides or risks with high-yield savings accounts?You might be wondering what the catch is with high-yield savings accounts. After all, there must be a reason why they offer so much more than big banks.The savings accounts that pay the most are typically offered by online banks. These are much smaller than big banks. Online banks can afford to pay more interest because they don't have the overhead costs that come with operating bank branches throughout the country. They also need to offer higher interest rates to attract clients, whereas big banks with established customer bases don't.Banking is different with online banks, but it's just as safe. If you haven't used an online bank before, here's what you should know about it:Online banks can be FDIC insured just like big banks. FDIC insurance covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per account in the event of a bank failure. Quality online banks have this, and you can confirm if a bank is FDIC insured by checking its website or looking it up using the FDIC's BankFind Suite tool.You won't have access to physical bank branches. Brick-and-mortar banks can be more convenient, because you can visit in person to make deposits and withdrawals. With online banks, you do almost everything from your bank's web platform or mobile app.You can get cash at ATMs in your bank's network. Most online banks have ATM networks that their clients can use for fee-free withdrawals. Some have larger networks than others, so it's worth checking what different online banks have available in your area.Online banks have fewer fees and other requirements. You can find online banks with no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements, including online banks with high APYs. Many brick-and-mortar banks charge a monthly maintenance fee that they waive if you complete certain requirements, such as maintaining a minimum balance.If you're not sure about doing all your banking online, you can always have accounts at both a traditional bank and an online bank. You'll still be able to bank in person this way at a brick-and-mortar bank. But for your savings, an online bank is a much better option.
3 Reasons Americans Can't Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck
Natasha Etzel

By: Natasha Etzel | Updated - First published on Oct. 28, 2023

If you're currently living paycheck to paycheck, please know that you're not alone. Many Americans are struggling to afford everyday living costs. A 2023 study by SecureSave found 74% of Ameridans are now living paycheck to paycheck. It can be challenging to reach your financial goals when you have little money left over after paying all your bills.Keep reading to find out some of the reasons why Americans can't stop living paycheck to paycheck.1. Rising living costsOne reason many Americans struggle financially is due to rising living costs. When everyday costs increase, it can have a significant impact on your personal finances.For many people, housing is their priciest expense. While rental costs have cooled recently, median rental prices nationwide remain high. According to data from Zumper, the national median price for a one-bedroom rental is $1,505, and it's $1,862 for a two-bedroom rental.Average mortgage rates have pushed well above 7%, resulting in high housing costs for more recent home buyers. Rising rent and mortgage loan costs can make it difficult to escape the paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle, especially for those in high-cost-of-living areas.2. Household debt continues to climbAnother reason Americans continue to live paycheck to paycheck is due to debt. Research from The Ascent found that total household debt in the U.S. continued to climb in 2023. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that household debt reached a record high of $17.1 trillion in the second quarter of 2023.Credit card debt is a costly debt that many Americans have. The above study also found that Americans had $1 trillion in credit card debt in the second quarter of 2023, up from $986 billion in the first quarter of the year. Credit card interest is expensive and can quickly get out of control. The more your credit card bills climb, the harder it is to get out of debt.3. Salaries aren't keeping up with inflationMany Americans have seen little to no change in their income despite rising living costs. A recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research discovered that two-thirds of U.S. adults have experienced rising household expenses over the last year, yet only one in four have seen their income increase.When you have no choice but to pay more for necessary costs like food, housing, and utilities, it can be challenging to get ahead financially -- especially if your income stays the same. Many people continue to fall deeper into debt, which makes their financial situation worsen.For Americans struggling with rising living costs and salaries that aren't keeping up with inflation, it may be worthwhile to consider applying for new jobs that offer more pay and better benefits. Another option is to negotiate a salary raise with a current employer. Finally, getting a part-time job or side hustle could allow you to boost your checking account balance.Small changes can make a big differenceIf you feel discouraged about your finances, don't give up. While you may be struggling now, you can make improvements. Making small changes can make a big difference in the long run.It's never too late to make small improvements. Getting a higher-paying job, paying off debt, and reworking your budget are ways to improve your financial situation.Setting a budget could allow you to reduce your spending to free up extra cash. If you need help budgeting, check out our list of the best budgeting apps. Many of these apps are free to use.
Is Your Income Above Average for Your Age?
Lyle Daly

By: Lyle Daly | Updated - First published on Oct. 30, 2023

Your income isn't everything, but it's definitely important. If you earn an above average income, that makes it much easier to manage your personal finances. You'll have more money to pay your bills, save, and treat yourself on occasion.The median U.S. income is $70,300, according to the latest Survey of Consumer Finances (by the Federal Reserve). But income also varies by age. To get an accurate idea of how your income compares, you can look at the average for your age range.The average income by ageHere are the median incomes in the United States, broken down by age range:Less than 35: $60,50035 to 44: $85,90045 to 54: $91,90055 to 64: $81,90065 to 74: $60,90075 or older: $49,100On average, people earn less as young adults in their 20s and early 30s. At that age range, most are starting the process of building their careers and don't have too much extra money to fill out their bank accounts.By the mid-30s to the 40s, incomes go up significantly. The 45-to-54 range is when the average worker is at their earnings peak. The average income declines from there as people work less and eventually rely on money from their retirement accounts once they're done working.Keep in mind that these are just averages, and everyone's career path is different. For example, if you make a mid-life career change, then your income might peak later in life. There's nothing wrong with that. If you're in the NFL, there's a good chance your income peaks in your 20s, not your 40s (unless you're Tom Brady).What can you do to increase your income?If you're not quite earning an average income for your age, or even if you are, you may be interested in increasing it. This can be one of the best ways to improve your financial situation.There are lots of ways to earn more money. Some of them only require small adjustments to your lifestyle, while others involve more serious changes. For starters, here are a few of the easier ways to boost your income:Increase your hours. Even working an extra 30 minutes per day adds up. For example, if you earn $40 an hour, then working another 30 minutes per day will make you an extra $100 per week.Raise your rates. You could talk to your employer about a raise if you have a full-time job or let your clients know you'll be increasing your rates if you're a freelancer.Improve your productivity. If you're paid per job, then finding ways to work more efficiently will help you earn more. Better time management often makes a big difference -- you may want to try strategies like time blocking.In some cases, the best option could be to make a more drastic change. For example, if you're not satisfied with your current job and don't see much room for advancement, then working a little more or asking for a raise probably aren't the right options. You may want to consider one or more of the following:Make a career change. Your profession plays a big role in how much you earn. Think about what skills you have that you could leverage into a higher-paying job.Build your skillset. If you can't think of any skills you can use to earn more, dedicate some time to building one. You could start taking courses in web design, copywriting, or digital marketing, to give a few examples, and then use what you learn to get a new job.Start a new business or a side hustle. Striking out on your own could make a big difference in your earning potential. I know from experience -- I would've never earned as much money working as an employee compared to what I make now as a freelancer.The key ingredients to raising your income are hard work and patience. If you're willing to put in the time, and you understand that results usually don't happen overnight, you should be able to grow your earnings.
