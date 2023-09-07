Here's Why I Didn't Spend a Lot on Amazon Prime Day This Year

Published on Sept. 7, 2023

Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman

Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

KEY POINTS

  • U.S. shoppers spend a whopping $12.7 billion on Amazon Prime Day this year.
  • Because I didn't have many items on my wish list, I largely opted out of Prime Day.
  • Some of the sales were tempting, but I realized I'd rather spend my money on other things.

Check out our picks for the best credit cards

Amazon Prime Day took place on July 11 and 12 this year. And data from Adobe Analytics shows that U.S. consumers spent a rather astounding $12.7 during that two-day event. I, however, shopped minimally on Prime Day this year for one big reason.

I didn't have a large list of items I needed

During Prime Day, my husband and I bought a new mattress for our daughter's bed and a couple of storage pieces to help get ourselves more organized. All told, we spent about $200.

Now, we could've spent more than that. We have a few different savings accounts, including one for travel and leisure purposes. So had I run up a larger credit card tab, it would've been fairly easy to pay it off.

Featured offer: save money while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

But the reason I didn't spend more than $200 on Prime Day (and didn't buy anything particularly fun or interesting) is that there wasn't anything special on my wishlist. So I didn't see the point of buying things I didn't really want or need just because they were on sale.

Sure, some of the deals were tempting. At one point, I considered buying new sneakers because the price Amazon was offering was great.

But then I realized that I didn't actually need new sneakers. Even though I replace mine fairly often due to running and walking a lot, I had just purchased a new pair a few weeks prior to Prime Day. And also, the price I'd snagged on a random June afternoon was quite comparable to the Prime Day price I saw for my go-to brand. So there wasn't a really compelling reason to spend the money at that point in time.

Self-control can go a long way

It's easy enough to get tempted by sales events like Prime Day, and to purchase items when you know they're heavily discounted. But there's one question that I try to ask myself before buying anything -- whether during an event like Prime Day or just in general. And that question is, "Would I be buying this if it weren't on sale?"

If the answer is no, then chances are, it's not something that's so important to me in the first place. And so I'm better off not blowing money on it.

In fact, by not spending too much in the course of Amazon Prime Day, I had more money to spend on meals and entertainment during my family's recent summer vacation. And in hindsight, I made the right call, because it was nice being able to enjoy a few extra restaurant meals together after long days of hiking rather than going back to our rental and cooking while on vacation.

Events like Prime Day are meant to put pressure on consumers to take advantage of deals while they're available. But with retailers like Amazon, there are deals all year long.

Meanwhile, Amazon has announced plans to run a second Prime Day event this October. And I intend to take the same approach as I did in July. If you don't want to end up with shopper's remorse, I suggest you do the same.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee. 

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes. 

Read our free review

Our Research Expert

Maurie Backman
Maurie Backman

Maurie Backman writes about current events affecting small businesses for The Ascent and The Motley Fool.

Related Articles

View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow
This Is How Much You Should Have in Savings by 50. How Do You Compare?
Matt Frankel, CFP®

By: Matt Frankel, CFP® | Updated - First published on Aug. 28, 2023

You should have five to six times your annual income saved by age 50, according to most financial planners. So, if you earn $75,000 per year, this means you should ideally have $375,000 to $450,000 set aside in savings accounts, retirement accounts, brokerage accounts, and other liquid assets.Of course, like most topics in personal finance, there's not a perfect rule for everyone. However, this is a good starting point to help you determine whether you're on track for a financially secure retirement or not. Let's take a look at why you might need more or less than this guideline, and what you can do if you've fallen behind.This isn't a perfect rule for everyoneAs I mentioned, the "five to six times your income" rule isn't perfect for every 50-year-old. You might need more or less in savings than the average American for numerous reasons.One major factor is your retirement goals. If you want to retire at age 55, you should probably have more than five times your salary saved before you're 50, especially if you have ambitious plans to travel after you retire.Other streams of income can also play a big role. For example, if your job has a pension plan, and you'll get monthly payments equal to a substantial portion of your income after you retire, your savings needs will naturally be lower than someone planning to rely exclusively on retirement savings.If you own many assets other than a savings account, it can also play a role. As a personal example, I own investment properties and have substantial equity in them, so this is a factor when determining how much I'll need to retire comfortably.What should you do if you haven't saved enough?The good news is that most people who are turning 50 are still 10-20 years away from retiring, so there's time to have a big impact.The obvious answer is that if you don't have enough in savings at 50, it's time to start prioritizing retirement savings. The best places to set aside money are tax-advantaged retirement accounts such as IRAs, or employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s, where your money is free to grow and compound on a tax-deferred basis. All retirement accounts have special rules (known as catch-up contributions) that allow account owners 50 and older to set aside more money each year than younger savers.If you're having a tough time finding enough money to contribute to your savings, it might be a smart idea to take a closer look at your budget and try to identify opportunities to cut expenses. One of my favorite exercises is going through the last couple of bank and credit card statements and highlighting any purchase you didn't need to make. The point isn't to shame you for spending money you didn't need to spend, or even to get you to stop all unnecessary spending, but you might be surprised where you could cut back. As a personal example, a few years ago I did this and couldn't believe how much my family spent on dining out. I even identified a couple of costly subscriptions I wasn't using.The bottom line is that you still have time to get back on track by making budgeting, saving, and investing priorities. Seemingly small amounts of additional savings now could make a big difference in your quality of life after you retire.
This Is How Much You Should Have in Savings by 65. How Do You Compare?
Charlie Pastor, CFP®

By: Charlie Pastor, CFP® | Updated - First published on Aug. 30, 2023

When saving for retirement, it can be difficult to know how you compare with others in your age group. There is no hard-and-fast rule for how much is enough, but asking the right questions can help point you in the right direction. So, how much should you have saved by the time you're 65?How much money is enough?It can be challenging to know whether your savings will last you throughout retirement. Every saver has a unique situation, and some pieces of the puzzle can be very complex. What's more, the future is frustratingly uncertain -- how markets will perform, what tax rates will be, and what unexpected expenses lie in the future are all unknowns that can have a big impact on your retirement.A rule of thumb won't tell you exactly how much you need to save for retirement, but it can get you in the ballpark. By age 65, most sources recommend having saved between eight and 12 times your annual salary. So, for an earner making $70,000 per year, a good goal would be over $500,000, according to the rule of thumb.You can then adjust the above number based on a handful of factors. If your income sources in retirement, things like Social Security, pensions, and annuities, are greater than your monthly spending, you will likely need to save less. If you or your family have a history of expensive health issues, or above average longevity, it may be wise to save more.Not there? Do thisSaving up over $500,000 is no easy task. Luckily, there are a few ways for those nearing retirement to increase their savings -- or do more with less. Let's focus on two strategies: building wealth and making it go further.There are a few ways Americans can boost their assets in the years before retirement. First, 401(k)s and IRAs allow older Americans to save more each year in the form of catch-up contributions. In 2023, those over the age of 50 can save $7,500 more each year in their 401(k)s, and $1,000 more each year in their IRAs than younger workers. Another option is to delay retirement. Continuing to work for even a few extra years can allow you to continue building your savings, and your Social Security benefits may also increase.It may also be helpful to look at post-retirement expenses, which can whittle away your savings. Reducing monthly expenses, even by a small amount, can compound over many decades spent in retirement. Entering retirement debt-free, if possible, can also help. Even low-rate debt can eat away at retirement balances -- and could make you miss out on years of compound growth.What else you should knowEven with a long history of saving and investing wisely, many Americans can't help but feel uneasy about their retirement. Retirement brings with it many "what-ifs" that can't be answered with a rule of thumb. If you are uneasy about your financial future, a qualified professional may be able to help.There is no one-size-fits-all when planning for retirement. A qualified fiduciary financial planner can provide an expert opinion and advice unique to your financial situation, and can answer all of your questions along the way. You are the foremost expert on your own personal finances -- but seeking a second opinion can go a long way toward achieving peace of mind.How much do you need to have saved by age 65? The answer depends on your personal circumstances, and on factors like longevity, post-retirement income sources, tax rates, and more. Beyond a savings estimate, seeking the advice of a qualified professional can help inspire confidence in your ability to successfully retire.
Keeping an Extra $10K in Your Checking Account? Here's Where You Should Move It
Natasha Etzel

By: Natasha Etzel | Updated - First published on Sept. 1, 2023

That's $1,411.66 earned in three years, assuming the APY doesn't change. It's worth mentioning that APYs can change over time, so your APY likely won't stay the same rate forever. It pays to transfer your emergency fund stash to a high-yield savings account. This one money move can be a massive win for your finances Do you have an extra $10,000 in your checking account? You may want to open a high-yield savings account. You could lose hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest by keeping your extra money in the wrong bank account. Don't miss out on free money. 
How a Series of Small Deposits in Your Bank Account Could Cause You Some Financial Problems
Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber | Updated - First published on Sept. 3, 2023

Depositing money in your savings or checking account is something you'll probably do often over the course of your life. But it may come as a surprise that making a series of small deposits could actually cause some problems for you.You need to be aware of when and how you could possibly face legal and financial scrutiny if you make deposits in a certain pattern that trigger the attention of authorities. Here's what you should know.Structuring can be a big problem when making bank depositsYou're probably wondering how making deposits in your own bank account could ever be a problem. It's simple: You could have an issue if your actions are seen as "structuring." Here's why.If you deposit more than $10,000 in cash in your bank account at one time, your bank is required to report this behavior and to keep a record of it. The Banking Secrecy Act of 1970 mandates that banks keep records of larger cash deposits in an effort to prevent financial crimes. Banks must file a Currency Transaction Report, even if you deposit just a penny over $10,000.Many people -- especially those who may not want these reports filed -- are aware of this regulation. As a result, sometimes people break up their big $10,000 deposit into several small ones so they don't trigger the reporting requirement. This is called "structuring deposits," and it is illegal regardless of whether the money you are depositing came from legal activity or from illegal activity.Now, this doesn't mean it is always unlawful to deposit more than $10,000 even if you break up the deposit. This behavior becomes a crime if the purpose of breaking up the deposits was to evade the currency reporting requirements.Banks must file a suspicious activity report if they suspect structuring, which could trigger a full investigation and possibly criminal penalties.How to avoid problems with depositsThe good news is, most people are not going to be depositing $10,000 in cash in their bank accounts or savings accounts regularly -- either all at once or in a series of independent transactions -- so most people don't really need to worry too much about this.And if you do have a large deposit of $10,000 or more to make, you shouldn't really have a problem making it. The bank or financial institution has the responsibility of filing the report, and as long as the deposit is above board and you aren't trying to evade taxes or launder money, you shouldn't have any issues.The main thing is to avoid behaviors that could make bank officials suspicious because even if you're innocently depositing small sums that add up to $10,000, you may trigger unwanted attention if the bank thinks you're trying to hide something. If you have concerns, you can always talk to your bank about the best way to make sure you're making large cash deposits in a way that won't cause a problem.Fortunately, having to deposit large amounts of cash is generally a good problem to have. Just be sure you aren't dividing up your bank deposits in a way that could make it look as if you have something to hide and you should be in the clear.
Here's What Happens to Your Bank Account When You Pass Away
Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman | Updated - First published on Sept. 5, 2023

You need money in a checking account so you can pay your bills on an ongoing basis. And you need money in a savings account for emergency expenses, such as when your roof springs a leak or your car gives you trouble.But what if you pass away and there's money left in your bank account? What happens to that money will hinge on whether you have a joint account. And if you don't have a joint account, what happens to your money will depend on whether you have a beneficiary designated for your account.When you pass away and leave money in the bankPeople who are married commonly open joint bank accounts. And sometimes non-married family members open accounts jointly for different purposes. If you have an account with a spouse or another person, and you pass away, that account will generally become the property of that joint holder. Similarly, if you designate a beneficiary on your bank account, that person will generally be entitled to receive the money in it. This is true even if you don't have a will, according to King Law Offices. Now, even with a designated beneficiary on your bank account, the account will still likely have to go through probate. Probate is a legal process where a deceased person's assets are analyzed and divided up accordingly. In some cases, having a will could make it so you're able to avoid probate. But even if not, it will be clear who the money in your bank account is supposed to be given to. When you have no surviving heirsYou may be someone who doesn't have a spouse, children, or other relatives. If that's the case and you pass away without having designated a beneficiary for your bank account, following the probate process, the money in that account will likely become the property of your state. But this will generally only happen if you don't have a will or a beneficiary on your account, and you don't have any clear beneficiaries that can be identified through the probate process.It may be that you have no family but have an old colleague you'd want to leave your money to in the event of your passing. If you want such wishes carried out, you'll need a will. In fact, it's a good idea to put a will in place even if you don't have much in the way of assets. Having a will on file will make it more likely that your wishes are carried out upon your passing. And if you're certain you want a specific person to receive the funds from your bank account after your passing, make them your account's beneficiary.If you're not sure how to do that, contact your bank and ask what paperwork you need to submit. Taking a little time to designate a beneficiary could make it so a person you care about gets your money after you pass, as opposed to it becoming state property.
View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow