How to Score Cheap Business Class Tickets: 3 Secrets Revealed
If you usually fly in economy class, you know how it feels to walk past the spacious, comfy seats at the front of the plane as you wander into the depths of the plane to your seat. Dear reader, I, too, know that feeling. Because most flights I've taken have had me sitting cramped in an economy seat. But I've had the privilege of flying business class a few times -- without spending thousands. Let me share some tips with you so you can experience the perks of business class as well.
1. Book a business class deal to fly in style for less
Usually, when booking airfare, I buy an economy ticket. I like to stretch my vacation budget so I have more money to spend once I arrive at my destination. The standard ticket price for a business class flight isn't cheap. But there are ways to get a deal on a premium ticket.
One way to do this is to pay for a flight deal subscription like Thrifty Traveler Premium. Earlier this year, I used this service to score a roundtrip business class ticket to London for less than $1,400. When I saw the deal alert in my inbox, I booked it immediately.
Check out flight deal services, as subscribing gives you access to incredible deals like the one I mentioned. Subscription prices vary by service and plan, but you can expect to pay around $100 to $200 yearly to access premium airfare deals.
2. Upgrade your seat after buying an economy class ticket
As I noted, I'm typically an economy flight traveler because it's hard not to be when those are the most affordable tickets. But I recently upgraded the economy tickets I booked for my husband and I for an upcoming long-haul flight. We bought the initial tickets months ago.
As our departure date inches closer, I've been monitoring upgrade prices in our airline's mobile app. When I saw the upgrade price go from over $1,500 per person to $655 per person, I immediately rushed to pay for our seat upgrades. This is just one example of an upgrade offer. You may be able to get an even better deal yourself.
These in-app upgrade offers can change. So, checking your airline's mobile app in the weeks leading up to your trip is wise. You might see an outrageous upgrade price listed one day and an amazing one listed the next, making a business class seat more attainable. Airlines would rather sell those seats at a discount than offer them to travelers with elite status for free.
3. Redeem credit card rewards for business class flights
Another way to score a cheap business class ticket is by redeeming credit card rewards. If you're a frequent traveler, you may want to consider getting a travel rewards credit card.
Many credit card issuers have attractive welcome offers, and if you meet the minimum spend within the allotted time, you can earn a big stack of points or miles. You can also earn rewards when you spend money with your card. Depending on the credit card in your wallet, you may be able to redeem your rewards for nearly free flights.
I use the term "nearly free" because you're responsible for paying taxes and fees on award tickets. These fees can vary depending on the departure and arrival destination. The good news is you can find out what fees you'll pay before booking by searching for an award flight.
But only paying taxes and fees to fly in business class is a heck of a deal and a lot better than paying thousands of dollars for a ticket. Consider this strategy if you have dreams of flying in a premium class seat without spending all the money in your bank account.
Your business class flight dreams could become reality
If it feels like a business class ticket is well out of your budget, you're not alone. But there are ways to score a business class seat for cheap. Consider using the strategies above to improve your flying experience without overspending. Check out our personal finance resources for additional ways to save money on everyday expenses, including travel costs.
