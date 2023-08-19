I Tripled My Credit Cards to Get 4x Cash Back. Here's How Much I Earn
KEY POINTS
- I earn an extra $384 per year in cash back rewards.
- My strategy includes targeting my biggest spending categories and limiting my usage.
- Use as many credit cards as you can manage comfortably.
I'm saving hundreds of dollars this year by doing something simple: using more cash back credit cards at the places I shop most. I'd been putting it off. After all, I've used a single credit card my whole life. What if adding more backfired?
To address my fears, I started slow and did everything I could to make managing my credit cards easy. Ultimately, it worked out -- I now earn four times the cash back on everyday purchases, thanks to better cash back bonuses on new cards.
But this strategy won't be a fit for everyone. Here's why it works for me, plus when it might work for the average American credit card user.
A three-step strategy for managing credit cards
I took a simple three-step strategy to manage my credit cards.
1. Target biggest spending categories
I targeted my biggest spending categories, starting with food delivery. I consulted my budget, and, wow, did I really spend $400 on DoorDash delivery last month? It turns out I did, and I still do. That makes it one of my most significant recurring expenses.
My Discover credit card only gave me 1% cash back on DoorDash purchases. So I applied for the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard®, which offers 4% cash back on DoorDash, plus other perks. I made that my default card for those orders, and just like that, I'd quadrupled my rewards on DoorDash.
After proof of concept (yep, I was paying less money), I did the same thing to cut down on monthly Amazon expenses. Once approved for the Prime Visa, I earned 5% back on my regular Amazon purchases. My spending remains consistent, but I now pay less than before.
2. Narrow card usage
Three credit cards can be a lot to juggle. So I narrowed card usage to the top cash back spending categories. I only use my DoorDash card for DoorDash purchases -- likewise, I only use my Amazon card for Amazon purchases. That way, I can guesstimate monthly card payments.
Narrowing card usage has a side perk: I can track exactly how much I spend each month on DoorDash and Amazon, my biggest money dumps. Credit card statements track my spending.
3. Automate payments
I immediately set up automatic minimum payments on all three of my cards. That way, I don't get punched in the credit score if I forget to pay a bill. Of course, I'd rather pay the whole bill -- credit card debt is no joke. But automating minimums protects me from worst-case scenarios.
Automatic payments have saved my bacon more than once. It's worth checking your credit card account to see if it offers this feature. At the very least, setting it up lowers your stress.
How much money do I earn?
Here's the math: On DoorDash and Amazon, I spend an estimated $430 and $300 monthly. Taking into account the 4% DoorDash and 5% Amazon cash back rewards, I save $32 monthly. Over a year, I earn $384 in cash back rewards, excluding extra perks.
That's fantastic for my wallet -- it's the equivalent to a month's worth of groceries. But using credit cards is worth it only if I pay off 100% of my cards each month. Otherwise, I'm better off without them.
Should you use more credit cards?
Use as many credit cards as you can manage comfortably. The average American uses one or two cards. I'm a financial writer who thinks about money daily -- I'm comfortable managing more than two cards, but many people aren't. And that's okay. (Using too many cards can be expensive!)
Knowing your financial limits -- in this case, how many cards you can comfortably manage -- is an excellent sign you're on the path to financial freedom (or extending the road, so to speak).
Thinking about splurging on one of the best cash back credit cards? Consider targeting your biggest spending categories, narrowing card usage, and automating payments to make managing cards easier. And be sure to pay off your credit cards each month to avoid hefty interest payments.
