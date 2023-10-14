Is Inflation Messing With Your Travel Plans? Here's How Your Credit Cards Can Help

Published on Oct. 14, 2023

Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman

Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

KEY POINTS

  • Higher prices for airfare and lodging are making it harder for people to travel.
  • If you bank enough credit card reward points, you can use them to offset your travel expenses.
  • You can also potentially save money on upcoming trips by booking with a travel rewards credit card.

Check out our picks for the best credit cards

Although inflation has cooled pretty nicely since raging throughout 2022, it's still a problem for a lot of consumers. And it's causing them to rethink the way they spend their money.

In fact, inflation is the primary reason why consumers today are hesitant to travel, according to data from Barclays. Higher costs for airfare, lodging, and dining are making it harder for people to pick up, pack up, and explore new corners of the world.

If you've had to put off travel plans due to higher costs, you may be bummed about the fun you've been missing. But before you give up on travel this year, see if your credit cards can help make it possible.

Reward points can offset your costs

Many credit cards today offer generous reward programs. If you have reward points banked, you can potentially redeem them for things like free hotel stays. Or, you can redeem those rewards for cash that you use to cover your travel expenses.

Better yet, some credit cards offer bonus rewards for expenses incurred in the course of travel. For example, you might get 2% back at hotels or 3% back on restaurant purchases. So if you charge your next trip on one of your credit cards, you might quickly replenish your rewards balance.

Travel credit cards can come loaded with money-saving perks

The type of credit card you use can also make a difference in the cost of your trip. Specifically, travel rewards credit cards tend to come with money-saving benefits that could make your next adventure less expensive.

Featured offer: save money while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

It's common for airlines to charge a fee for checked bags. On Delta, for example, you'll pay $30 each way to check a bag for a domestic flight. If your travel rewards credit card gives you a free checked bag per leg of your journey, you might save yourself a nice amount of money -- especially if you're traveling with family or friends.

Your travel rewards credit card might also come with benefits like airport lounge access. If you have a long layover, getting to sit in a lounge and eat free food can be a source of savings as well as comfort. You might also be eligible for discounts on in-flight purchases with a travel rewards credit card, so if you have no choice but to eat dinner on a plane, you might pay less for it.

It's not so surprising to see that consumers are hesitant to travel because of higher costs. And to be clear, it's a smart thing to cut back on travel if you feel you can't easily swing the expense right now. It's much more important to be able to pay your rent and put food on the table than see a new city or country. And you don't want to rack up expensive debt simply to take a vacation. But if you make the most of your rewards credit cards, you might find that a 2023 trip is in the cards -- even if you've already resigned yourself to putting off travel until 2024.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee. 

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes. 

Read our free review

Our Research Expert

Maurie Backman
Maurie Backman

Maurie Backman writes about current events affecting small businesses for The Ascent and The Motley Fool.

Related Articles

View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow
Why Your Checking Account Should Contain as Little Money as Possible
Natasha Etzel

By: Natasha Etzel | Updated - First published on Oct. 4, 2023

A bank account is an excellent place to keep your money so it's organized and readily available when needed. Many people keep their cash in a checking account. But, while you want to stash enough money in your checking account to cover your bills and everyday expenses, you want to avoid keeping all of your cash there. I'll explain why here, and suggest a better place to stash your extra savings.Don't miss out on interestThe average checking account doesn't accrue interest. That means you won't get rewarded for keeping money in your bank account. Instead of keeping all your cash in your checking account, you should only keep enough to cover your monthly expenses. You may want to keep a bit more than just enough to cover your bills. That way, you'll be covered if you have an unexpected charge or a more costly bill than anticipated. How much extra should you have? It depends. For some people, a couple hundred extra dollars may be ideal. But for others, it may be a good idea to include a few hundred or up to an extra $1,000 in their checking accounts for extra wiggle room.But don't keep every last dollar you have in your checking account. If you do, you'll miss out on interest. Instead, move your extra savings into a bank account that accrues interest. With an interest-earning bank account, you'll get rewarded as your cash sits in the bank.  You could earn money with a savings accountMany people keep extra cash in a savings account. Review the bank's annual percentage yield (APY) when considering a new savings account. This rate is the amount of money or interest you'll earn over a year. The higher the APY, the more money you can make. You can take advantage of an attractive interest rate by opening a high-yield savings account. At the time of writing, the bank accounts on our best high-yield savings accounts list offer APYs ranging from 4.30% to 5.26%. If you have a significant amount of extra cash and keep it in an account like this, you can earn money without doing extra work. $5,000 in savings accumulates this much interest To determine how much interest you can earn by moving your extra cash to a savings account, multiply your initial deposit by the APY your bank account offers. This will show you how much interest you can earn by keeping your money in the bank for a year. Let's imagine you have $5,000 extra sitting in your checking account right now. If you instead move that money to a high-yield savings account with an APY of 5% and you keep it in the bank for an entire year (and your APY doesn't change; note that banks can raise or lower APYs at any time), you'll earn $250. That's much better than making $0 by keeping your savings in a checking account that doesn't accrue interest. Now you can see why it pays to avoid keeping all your money in a checking account. You can earn extra money from interest by keeping your spare cash in a savings account that offers interest. For additional tips like this, check out our free personal finance resources. 
3 Reasons I Don't Like Aldi as Much as I Used To
Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman | Updated - First published on Sept. 13, 2023

At some point in 2022, I discovered Aldi and began shopping there weekly. I found that I was able to save money on my grocery bill by purchasing certain produce items there. And since I happen to have an Aldi adjacent to my local Costco, it wasn't particularly out of my way.But over the past few months, I've become less enamored with Aldi. Here's why.1. The selection is just too limitedAldi -- at least near me -- is a minimally stocked grocery store. The shelves aren't loaded the way they are at my nearby ShopRite and Stop & Shop.To be fair, this was the case when I first started shopping there. But because there's just not a lot of selection, I'm generally limited to only buying a few items when I pop into Aldi.Not so long ago, I was running into Aldi for some fruit, which I usually buy there, and I needed to grab shredded cheddar cheese. Normally, I get that at Costco, but I didn't want to run next door to Costco and wait in a line for cheese alone. Unfortunately, though, Aldi didn't have the cheese I needed, so I had to make an extra stop anyway.2. The inventory is too inconsistentNot only is there a limited selection of food items I can buy at Aldi, but sometimes, I can't even find the five or six things I'm looking for. Aldi was once my go-to source for avocados, since it's an expensive purchase and Aldi tends to sell them for less than Costco (at least in my area). But the last few times I stopped at Aldi, avocados weren't in stock.And that's happened to me with other things, too. Over the past several months, I've struggled to find everything from cucumbers to strawberries at Aldi as well.3. What the store saves me on groceries, I lose via lost working hoursShopping at Aldi still has the potential to save me a little money on groceries. At a time when supermarket prices are up 3.6% on an annual basis, that helps.The problem, however, is that even though Aldi is right near Costco in my neighborhood, thereby allowing me to combine those trips, it still takes time to visit an extra supermarket. I have to find parking, wait in a checkout line, and spend time searching the shelves.While it's nice to save $2 here and $3 there, the reality is that a stop at Aldi might cost me 20 or more minutes of work -- especially when I don't manage to find the things I need. And losing out on that work time often means forgoing more than $2 or $3 of income. So from a time perspective, it's just not worth it.Shopping at Aldi could make sense for a lot of people. If you're someone with flexibility in your schedule and grocery list, and you're not so picky about the brands you bring home, then it could pay to spend the time visiting Aldi, even if you don't always manage to find all the things you need. But I've reached the point where shopping at Aldi makes less and less sense for me, so I'll most likely stop going there unless it's a one-off basis.
5 Things I Always Buy at the Dollar Store
Brittney Myers

By: Brittney Myers | Updated - First published on Oct. 5, 2023

The dollar store is this sort of magical place where, if you hunt through aisles of junk, you can occasionally find an absolute gem of a deal. But the key to keeping the dollar store a boon to your personal finances -- rather than a hazard -- is to learn to identify the difference between the junk and the deals.I've been visiting my local dollar stores for forever (give or take), so I've purchased my fair share of stuff that's wound up in the garbage. I've also managed to find some go-to items that always give me great bang for my buck. Here are a few things that always wind up on my dollar store shopping list.1. Gift bags and boxesI am a terrible wrapper. Despite my best attempts, it always comes out uneven, wrinkled, and inevitably torn. So, I love gift bags. What I don't love? The price of gift bags. Who is paying $5 a pop for something the recipient will more than likely toss? Not me!The dollar stores near me have a surprisingly awesome selection of gift bags. You can get fantastically festive holiday bags, glittery birthday bags, and even more tame bags for any occasion.You aren't limited to bags, either. You can get boxes of all shapes and sizes, including small ones ideal for trinkets or gift cards. And don't forget the accoutrements, like tissue paper, ribbons, and bows -- all available at the dollar store for a fraction of the department store cost.2. Greeting cardsIn a world of digital this and e-that, there's something utterly charming about receiving a physical greeting card. What's less charming is paying $7 for a simple card (and twice that if you want something fancy). Not only does my local Dollar Tree have a great array of greeting cards for all occasions, but they even have lots of choices priced at two for $1. The envelope is even included.Are the cards cute, sweet, and/or funny? Absolutely. Are these cards going to sing and dance? Not without a magical incantation. But does a greeting card need to do all that? It's what you write inside that the recipient will really remember.3. Seasonal decorDollar stores have a remarkably good arrangement of seasonal decor items, especially if you catch them right after a transition from one holiday to another. You can find indoor decor, from tableware to tea towels, as well as exterior decor. For instance, Halloween brings out the plastic spiders, posable skeletons, and pumpkins galore. I particularly like hitting the dollar store for seasonal napkins and paper plates. For less than $5, I can pick up a variety of plates and napkins, adding a festive touch to my table while also cutting Thanksgiving clean-up time in half.4. Hobby and craft materialsThere are a remarkable number of hobby and craft goods you can pick up at the dollar store. Want a painting project? Pick up some craft paint and a small canvas for a buck each. Looking to try your thumb at gardening? You can find seeds, dirt, pots, and even plant markers if you're hitting the dollar store in the spring or summer.The same is true if you like to DIY gifts. The selection of florals changes regularly, as does the various types of glassware, from votives to champagne glasses. And the selection of photo frames is surprisingly decent.5. Cleaning suppliesI like to DIY a lot of my cleaning supplies -- you can get a lot done with some vinegar and elbow grease! -- but the dollar store is where I get a lot of the rest. Sponges and cleaning cloths? Cheap and abundant. Pads for the mop? A fraction of the price of the name brand. It's not all knock-off brands, though. You can get brand-name cleaning supplies at the dollar store, just in smaller amounts than you'd find on the grocery store shelves. I'd argue that these are far more usable sizes, however. Do I use a capful of bleach now and then? Of course. Does that mean I need a 64-ounce jug taking up half the space under my sink? Nope!Shop with cash for a hard budgetHave you ever walked into the dollar store to pick up one or two necessities -- and somehow spent $30 on you-don't-even-know-what? Yep, me too!If you have an inner bargain gremlin (I call mine Sal), then seeing a veritable smorgasbord of "deals" can be overwhelming. So overwhelming, in fact, that both my Junk Meter and my Budget Meter get all out of whack, leading me to overspend on nonsense I don't even need.My solution? Cold hard cash, baby. Yes, I know, I'm usually the first one to tell you to bust out your rewards credit card for pretty much everything. But the dollar store falls into that "pretty much" bit. Don't take your credit cards into the dollar store if you're soft-willed around low prices (like me). Take cash instead. It makes it much easier to spend only what you set aside for the trip. Your bank account (and junk drawer) will thank you.
5 of the Best Costco Deals for October 2023
Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman | Updated - First published on Oct. 5, 2023

Costco is pretty much synonymous with low prices. It's for that reason that so many people are willing to shell out a membership fee for access to a warehouse club store.Even better, Costco tends to offer deeper discounts on a rotating basis on select items. Here are some of the best deals you'll find at Costco this month.1. $5 off 32 Degrees Ladies' Down JacketYou'll find the 32 Degrees brand at Costco in a variety of products. And this women's jacket is a great buy. It's warm and packs down easily to fit into a backpack for trips. And it comes with zippered pockets so you can store your cellphone or travel credit card without having to worry about it slipping out. Snag a new jacket for $5 off just in time for the cooling weather.2. $30 off of the Samsung 27" Class CF39 Series FHD FreeSync™ Curved MonitorIf you work from home, you're well aware that the right setup could help boost your productivity. So if it's time for a monitor upgrade, consider this Samsung model, which is discounted at Costco right now. It features 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Plus, as is the case with all Costco electronics, you'll be eligible for free tech support.If you're self-employed or own a small business and you're buying this monitor for work purposes, make sure to hang onto your receipt. That's because you can potentially write off your monitor purchase on your taxes as a business expense.3. $5 off the Duracell 1000LM 4AAA LED Flashlight 3-packWinter will be here soon enough. And in some parts of the country, that means heavy snowstorms with the potential to cause power outages.A good way to prepare your home for an outage is to have plenty of flashlights at the ready. So why not pick up this three-pack of flashlights from Costco while it's on sale? You'll get up to 90 minutes out of each flashlight on its brightest setting and up to five hours on its lowest.4. $80 off the Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security KitEven if you feel safe in your neighborhood, it never hurts to add some built-in security to your home. And a Ring alarm system is a good way to do that. This home security kit, which is now available at Costco at a major discount, includes a motion detector, three contact sensors, and a panic button so you can keep tabs on your home and have a way to sound an alarm if necessary.If you decide to purchase this system, contact your homeowners insurance company to see if it renders you eligible for a discount on your premiums. Some insurers offer discounts to homeowners who put security measures in place.5. $10 off Pokémon Halloween Trick or Trade BOOster Packs, 120-countFor children with allergies, Halloween can be a real bummer. You can be a hero to those kids by loading up on this set of Pokemon mini packs. You'll get 120 packs with three cards each. And even though the cards are Halloween-themed, you can also keep some around to use as stocking stuffers for your kids later on in the year.These are only a sampling of the great deals Costco has available this month. If you're starting to make a holiday shopping list or have a wishlist of your own you've been saving up to fulfill, then it pays to head over to your nearest Costco or browse online and see what discounts you can snag.
Here's How Much You'd Have to Spend to Guarantee a Powerball Win
Kailey Hagen

By: Kailey Hagen | Updated - First published on Oct. 6, 2023

At a minimum, if you wanted to ensure some kind of Powerball win, you'd have to spend $52. That's enough to get you a ticket with each of the Powerball numbers -- 1 to 26. If you did that, you'd guarantee yourself a $4 win. And I don't know about you, but that seems like an awful lot of work for what would likely turn out to be a $48 loss after factoring in the amount spent on tickets.I don't say any of this to discourage you from playing the lottery if you're comfortable with the risks and can afford to lose the cash. I've even been known to throw a couple of dollars in the ring for my chance at the big money when the jackpot is high. But a Powerball win definitely shouldn't be part of your long-term plans for your future.How to increase your odds of growing your wealth over timeIf you want to grow your wealth over the long term, investing is a smart way to do it. There's still an element of risk involved, but you're a lot more likely to wind up with a profit over the long term. Of course, that depends on how you're investing too.If you take all the extra cash you have and throw it on a single penny stock, you're basically still gambling. To give yourself the best odds of success, you need to spread your money around between at least 25 stocks (or an index fund). And ideally, you want these to be from proven, strong companies you expect will continue to grow and improve their business far into the future.Investing isn't a get-rich-quick scheme. If you're looking for one of those, you may as well keep playing the Powerball and hoping for the best. It obviously works out for some people. But for the majority of us, we have to take things a little slower and focus on building our wealth up a little at a time. Nothing will ever match the thrill of holding a winning lottery ticket. But watching your investment portfolio make slow and steady progress comes with its own kind of reward.If you're willing to give it a try, you first need to open a retirement account or a brokerage account where you can invest your funds. Start small if you have to. Consider saving those few dollars you planned to spend on lottery tickets at first. Then, add more cash as it becomes available to you. As you watch your portfolio grow over time, you might even decide it's more worthwhile than risking your hard-earned cash on Powerball.
View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow