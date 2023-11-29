Is Medical Debt Hurting Your Credit? Here's How That Could Change in 2024

Published on Nov. 29, 2023

Emma Newbery

By: Emma Newbery

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

Medical debt is nasty. It's bad enough dealing with chronic illness or cancer without the added worry of how you'll pay your health bills. Not only can the stress of medical debt interfere with patient recovery, it can also have its own health consequences. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) says, "Medical debt can cut patients off from the healthcare services they need."

If you haven't personally struggled to pay a medical bill, you likely know someone who has. In a recent YouGov poll, 67% of respondents said they are concerned about affording medical care. And 2022 research by the CFPB showed that medical debt affects more than 1 in 5 Americans.

Millions of Americans can have medical debt removed from their credit reports

The good news is that there have been significant shifts in how credit agencies handle medical debt in recent years. The credit bureaus will no longer keep medical debts that are less than a year old or those that have been paid on people's credit reports. In April, they also removed records of medical collections for less than $500. The CFPB wants to see even more progress in 2024.

Even now, if medical debt is dragging down your credit score, you may be able to get it removed. Check your credit reports. You can get a free copy of your report from each of the three credit bureaus every week from AnnualCreditReport.com. If any of the following are listed on your report, file a dispute with the agency:

  • A medical debt in collection that's less than $500
  • A medical debt in collection that's less than a year old
  • A paid medical collection that's still on your report

According to Urban Institute research, more than 15 million people had had medical debt in collections erased from their credit reports as a result of the recent changes. It estimates that the percentage of Americans with medical debt in collections has fallen from 16% in August 2018 to 5% in 2023.

Medical debt could soon stop impacting your credit -- period

Your credit report gets used to calculate your credit score. In theory, your score shows potential lenders how well you might deal with any money people lend you. It impacts what credit card you might be able to qualify for, as well as the terms you might get on a loan, or rates you might pay on your insurance.

Featured offer: save money while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

But the CFPB argues medical debt isn't a good indicator of a person's ability to handle credit. In part because medical costs are often unpredictable and costly.

The bureau also points out that there are often mistakes in medical billing. The way these bills work is complex and there can also be disputes over insurance payments. According to a survey by KFF, 43% of people have received a medical or dental bill with a mistake in it. In short, millions of Americans are being chased for money they may not even owe.

This is why the CFPB is pushing for even more change in medical debt reporting in 2024 and beyond. It wants to see credit bureaus do the following:

  • Take medical bills off credit reports altogether: If the new rules go through, the credit agencies wouldn't be able to include medical debts and collection information on your report at all.
  • Ensure medical bills don't impact loan applications: The proposals would stop creditors from using medical collection information when evaluating your creditworthiness.
  • Stop debt collectors using credit reporting to force medical debt payments: Right now, debt collectors can use the threat of potential credit score damage as a way to pressure people to pay.

What to do if you can't pay a medical bill

The cost of copays and deductibles means that health insurance often only provides limited protection against medical costs. If you've been hit with a medical bill and you don't have enough cash in your bank account to pay it, try not to panic. Here are some steps you can take.

1. Check the bills for accuracy

Medical bills can be hard to decipher, but it's important to check you've been charged correctly. Review the charges, particularly whether you received the services you're being billed for and there aren't any double charges. If anything isn't clear, don't be afraid to ask questions.

2. Talk to your medical provider

If you can't pay your bill, the sooner you talk to the billing department at your hospital or medical center, the better. You may be able to negotiate a lower rate, particularly if you research average costs of similar procedures before you call. Find out if you can set up a payment plan, which would let you pay what you owe in installments rather than a lump sum.

3. Look for financial assistance

Ask if the hospital can connect you with any form of charity care or help. Legally, nonprofit hospitals are required to offer financial assistance programs. A number of for-profit hospitals also offer charity care. There are also a number of health charities operating at local and national levels, such as NeedyMeds or the HealthWell Foundation. Some states will retroactively apply Medicaid coverage, so if you are part of a low-income household, see if you qualify.

Bottom line

If you have medical bills you can't pay, you are not alone. Health System Tracker analysis of census data last year showed that Americans owe around $195 billion in medical debt. The proposed CFPB changes wouldn't eliminate the debt. But they would mean that having unpaid medical bills wouldn't impact your ability to get a job or qualify for a mortgage loan, which is a step in the right direction.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2025

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee. 

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes. 

Read our free review

Our Research Expert

Emma Newbery
Emma Newbery icon-button-linkedin-2x

Emma owns the English-language newspaper The Bogota Post. She began her editorial career at a financial website in the U.K. over 20 years ago and has been contributing to The Ascent since 2019.

Related Articles

View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow
If You Have a Wells Fargo Savings Account, You Should Switch ASAP. Here's Why
Steven Porrello

By: Steven Porrello | Updated - First published on Nov. 7, 2023

These days, storing your savings in a Wells Fargo account pretty much serves one purpose: Quick access to cash at brick-and-mortar banks or ATMs. But if you have savings you're not spending anytime soon, a Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account ranks high in the worst places to keep your savings. No offense if Wells Fargo is your favorite bank, but it's time to stop leaving money on the table. Here's why. Wells Fargo can't compare to today's top high-yield savings accounts As of writing this, the Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account has a 0.15% APY, which is not only lower than the national average (0.60%) but also several times lower than today's top-paying savings accounts. At 0.15%, you'll earn about $15 annually for every $10,000 you save. Not exactly the most exciting reward for saving money. By comparison, many of today's top-paying savings accounts have rates above 5%. Case in point: the Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Account via Raisin. This account has a mouth-watering APY of 5.26%, no fees, and a low opening deposit of $1. At that APY, you'll earn $526 for every $10,000 you save. That's 35 times more than the $15 you would have earned in your Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account. Of course, the major benefit of the Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account is that you can access your savings at Wells Fargo branches or via ATMs. That's important if you withdraw cash frequently, as online banks will make you transfer the money electronically to an account with ATM access. But even if accessing cash is important to you, there are still better options than the Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings. For example, the SoFi Checking and Savings account gives you a cash back debit card and access to over 55,000-plus fee-free ATMs. Plus, it has a decent APY of up to 4.60%. That's not the highest APY I've seen, but it's not bad for an account that combines checking and savings into one. What about the Wells Fargo Platinum Savings account?Now, the Wells Fargo Platinum Savings account does have a compelling offer right now. New savings customers can lock into a promotional APY of 4.62% when they sign up for a new Wells Fargo Platinum Savings account before Jan. 9, 2024, and maintain a daily minimum balance of $10,000. The emphasis there is on "new." According to the fine print, this offer is for new savings customers who don't currently have a Wells Fargo savings account -- whether that's Wells Fargo Platinum Savings or the Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings. So if you're already a Wells Fargo client, the bank will likely assign you the account's regular APY, which ranges from 0.25% to 2.51%, depending on balance.Again, if you're saving money at Wells Fargo, there's no question about it -- you're missing out on higher interest rates. You may have good reasons for using Wells Fargo, such as having greater access to your savings. But if you're fine with online banking, then trust me -- you deserve better than a rock-bottom APY. Take a look at today's top-paying savings accounts and see how much more you could be earning for your savings. 
Have a Chase Savings Account? You're Probably Missing Out on $400-Plus per Year
Steven Porrello

By: Steven Porrello | Updated - First published on Nov. 24, 2023

Chase is the largest bank in the U.S., and one of the largest in the world. It has over 4,700 brick-and-mortar locations, more than 15,000 ATMs, and around a couple trillion in bank deposits. But for all this banking power, there's one thing Chase doesn't have: a savings account that can compete in today's high-rate environment. Seems as if a big bank like Chase would have at least one savings account that earned high interest, right? Truth is, banks lose money when they pay high interest rates and will forgo offering them if they don't need to attract customers. As the largest bank in the U.S., Chase is doing just fine and doesn't need high rates to bring in more deposits. But that leaves Chase clients in a bit of a conundrum. Just how much money are you missing out by keeping it in a savings account at Chase? Well, when you start to crunch the numbers, it can be a lot. The average American is probably missing out on $400 per year Today's most competitive rates on savings accounts are sitting at a two-decade high of about 5.25%. Most of these savings accounts are through the company Raisin, which is essentially a marketplace for finding high-yield savings and CDs. Last I checked, the highest rate on Raisin was 5.30% on a Customers Bank High-Yield Savings Account, followed by both VyStar Credit Union and DR Bank at 5.29%. How much could you make on 5.30%? According to a recent survey of U.S. Family Finances by the Federal Reserve, the median savings in 2022 was about $8,000. If you saved $8,000 in the Customers Bank High-Yield Savings Account powered by Raisin, you would earn about $424 within a year. In contrast, a Chase Savings Account pays out at a rock-bottom APY of 0.01%. At that rate, it's almost pointless to do the math but if you like your copper Abes, you'd make about $0.80 on $8,000 in 12 months.When is a Chase savings account worth it? I'm not going to lie -- I have a Chase account. I don't keep a lot of money in it, but I do keep some. The reason is that I live four blocks from the Chase bank in downtown Portland and like the security of having some money within reach. When I need to withdraw cash (rare but it happens), I can just go in person and use the ATM. And when I need to deposit cash -- birthday money, thanks Mom -- I can do it without jumping through hoops. If you want banking convenience like this, a high-yield savings account through Raisin or any other online bank will likely frustrate you. Raisin is a case in point: When you deposit money in a Raisin-powered account, you transfer it from an external account (which could be a savings account at Chase) into a service bank (Lewis & Clark Bank), which is then transferred into a custodial account at the bank account of your choice (a Customers Bank High-Yield Savings Account or a Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Account, for example). If you want to withdraw this money, you have to transfer it back to your external account, which could take a few business days. For those who need cash fast, each nail-biting day might make that high yield not worth the stress. So you might have to diversify. Truthfully, it's best to keep a little money within easy access for emergencies, but not so much that you miss out on today's high rates. If you've engorged your Chase Savings Account, take a look at some other top-paying savings accounts to see how much you could earn in interest. If your savings is anywhere near the median -- $8,000 -- you could potentially pick up at least $400 on your savings. 
3 Banking Predictions for 2024
Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman | Updated - First published on Nov. 24, 2023

Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to slow inflation. That's caused a world of upheaval for borrowers who are now facing higher interest rates on everything from credit card balances to personal and auto loans.The one silver lining, though, is that higher interest rates are benefitting people with money in savings accounts and CDs. But will that continue into 2024? Without a crystal ball, we can't predict what's in store for banking with certainty. But here are a few probable scenarios.1. Savings account rates will remain competitive but fall as the year goes onRight now, it's possible to score well above a 4% APY on a high-yield savings account. But will that be possible throughout 2024? Maybe, but it's not certain.The Fed is expected to cut rates in 2024 if inflation continues to cool. That could result in lower interest rates for savers with money in the bank.That said, savings account rates will likely remain competitive next year. So if you need a good place for your emergency fund, a high-yield savings account will still be a wise choice, as you can earn interest while keeping your money safe. But don't be surprised if you don't earn quite as much interest on your savings in the new year as in 2023.2. Short-term CDs will be attractive Like savings account rates, CD rates are competitive right now following the Fed's actions. And chances are, that will still hold true in 2024. But banks may be more willing to offer higher rates for short-term CDs than longer-term CDs in 2024 in anticipation of broad rate cuts. So you may find that you're able to earn more on a one-year CD than on a five-year CD.3. Long-term CD rates could drop more substantiallyBanks commonly reward savers who open long-term CDs with higher interest rates than shorter-term CDs. But we may see the opposite in 2024 due to projected rate hikes from the Fed.This isn't to say that opening a longer-term CD won't make sense in 2024. But we could end up seeing lower rates next year than the rates that are available for five-year CDs today. So if you're interested in opening a five-year CD, you may not want to wait until the new year, but rather, take action in the coming weeks. All told, there's a good chance that banks will be able to continue to offer attractive interest rates on savings accounts and CDs in 2024. But it's good to have a sense of changes that might arrive as inflation continues to moderate.Of course, that's not guaranteed to happen, either. And if inflation picks up and the Fed is forced to raise rates in the new year, all of the above predictions could be a bust. But since that's not expected to happen, you may want to assume the projections above are reasonably spot-on -- and sock your money away accordingly.
How to Find Items That Are Marked Down to 1 Penny at Dollar General
Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber | Updated - First published on Aug. 6, 2023

If you're trying to keep your credit card bills down, buying something for a penny may seem like a dream scenario. After all, what could be friendlier to your bank account than purchasing an item you want or need that costs only a cent?In today's day and age, it may seem impossible to find anything to purchase so cheaply, but that's not necessarily the case. In fact, it may be possible to find penny items at Dollar General.That's because the store has a system in which items that are supposed to be removed from stock are priced at $0.01. If employees do not remove these items from the shelves before the price adjustment happens, they'll ring up for only a penny.So, how can you find these items? Here are the steps you'll need to take.1. Go shopping on the correct dayItems are marked down to a penny only when it's determined that they need to be removed from stock. Typically, this markdown process happens on a Tuesday, so if you want to be able to buy one of these deeply discounted products, you'll want to go shopping then.Since others may also be on the lookout for the penny products, it can help to go early in the morning before all of the items you might want are bought up.2. Check the penny lists onlinePenny items are not advertised, since they are not really supposed to be for sale at that price. This means you can't just consult the Dollar General sales flyer to see what's on discount. You also shouldn't ask cashiers, as they not only won't help you find the items but instead are more likely to remove them from the shelves before you can purchase them.Since these products are like hidden gems, you'll want a guide to discovering them -- and there are a few lists online that can help you do that. The Krazy Coupon lady publishes a weekly list of penny items. You can also join Facebook groups dedicated to finding them.Since penny items change regularly, you'll want to check out these resources every week to see what's on discount.3. Load up your cartWhen you are lucky enough to find a penny list item on the shelves, you should bring up as many of the items as you want to purchase.As soon as you have alerted the store to the fact the items were left on the shelf, they will be pulled so you won't have a chance to get any more of them. If they ring up for a higher price, you can just say you changed your mind.4. Get lucky with your cashierFinally, you need to hope that the cashier you have ringing up your items allows you to actually buy them. Official store policy is that they should not be purchased, so you may well be told you can't actually get the item for a penny and may have to put the item back.While there's an element of luck involved in both finding the penny items and being able to buy them, it may be worth the effort to try if there's something on the penny list you are excited about purchasing -- or if you happen to be at Dollar General anyway.
Does Your Income Make You Upper Class, Middle Class, or Lower Class?
Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber | Updated - First published on Sept. 5, 2023

Incomes vary widely across the United States, with some people making many times the amount that others earn. If you've ever wondered how your personal finances stack up, and what "class" your income officially puts you in, here's what you need to know.What income do you need to be upper, middle, or lower class?Based on 2021 data, here's what you would need to earn in order to be in each class:Lower class: This is defined as the bottom 20% of earners. Those in the lower class have an income at or below $28,007.Lower middle class: This is defined as individuals in the 20th to 40th percentile of household income. Earnings among this group are between $28,008 and $55,000Middle class: The middle class is officially those whose earnings put them in the 40th to 60th percentile of household income. The income range is $55,001 to $89,744.Upper middle class: Anyone with earnings in the 60th to 80th percentile would be considered upper middle class. Those in the upper middle class have incomes between $89,745 and $149,131.Upper class: Finally, the upper class is the top 20% of earners and they have incomes of $149,132 or higher.Take a look at these numbers and see where you fall based on your own earnings. And remember, this is a snapshot in time -- your earnings can change throughout your life, and so can your class designation.Will your success be determined by your income and class?It's probably not a surprise that those in the upper classes or in the upper middle class do have a higher net worth than those in the lower class or the lower middle class. But the disparity is greater than you might think. While the median net worth of those with incomes of $149,132 or higher is $805,400, the median net worth of those in the lower class is just $12,000.Your income impacts how easy it is for you to build wealth. If you make more money, it is easier to save it and invest it in a brokerage account where it can work for you. If you make less money, then you may struggle even to cover the necessities out of your checking account, much less to buy valuable assets that help you grow richer over time.But that doesn't mean people who don't make a lot of money can't be a financial success. A lot depends on what you do with the money you actually have, including how much you spend and how much you save.There are plenty of people who make over $100,000 a year who live paycheck to paycheck, and plenty of people with incomes that put them squarely in the lower or lower middle class who have diligently saved and grown quite wealthy over many years.Here's how you can improve your standingDon't be discouraged if you aren't in the class you hope to be. For one thing, you have opportunities to increase your income by taking the following steps:Learning new job skills: You could obtain a certification, take part in a management training program at work, or take some classes to develop skills that may help you get promoted (such as computer training courses or public speaking classes), depending on your industry.Take on a side hustle: The average side hustle brings in $483 per month, which is a good amount of extra money that could make a meaningful difference in your income.Work some extra hours: If your company allows you to work overtime, take advantage of it, as many people are paid time and a half for overtime hours.Negotiate your salary: According to Pew Research, when workers negotiated for higher pay, 28% said they received the extra money they asked for and 38% indicated they were given more than originally offered but less than their ask. Whether you are getting a new job or staying at your current job but feel you're underpaid, it doesn't hurt to make a request for more money -- especially if you can find salary data to back up the fact that others in your industry are paid more.And even if your earnings never put you in the top 20% of earners, you can still have a rich life and end up with the financial security you deserve -- especially if you prioritize saving as much as you can for as long as you can.
View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow