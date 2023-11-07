Should You Get a New Credit Card in 2024? Here's How to Decide
- Credit cards can add value to your life while helping you finance everyday purchases.
- If you're thinking of applying for a new credit card in the year ahead, make sure you're making a decision that is ideal for your financial situation.
- Consider your spending habits, what you're looking for in a card, and what benefits matter most to you before getting a new credit card in 2024.
When used responsibly, credit cards are a valuable financial tool. As we approach the end of the year, you may wonder if it's time to add a new credit card to your wallet in 2024. Whether your existing card is no longer meeting your needs or you want to get an additional one, it's essential to ensure you take your time and make the right choice.
While you can apply for a credit card at any time, that doesn't mean it's the right time for you. Here are a few considerations to make before you apply for a new credit card.
How are your spending habits?
Before adding another credit card to your wallet, you should review your current spending habits. If you're prone to overspending, you may want to hold off on getting a new card. Instead, take some time to learn better money management habits. You can use one of the best budgeting apps to monitor your habits and set spending limits.
When using credit cards, you should pay the entire statement balance off monthly. Otherwise, you'll be charged credit card interest. If you continue to spend money with your card while carrying a balance, you can quickly develop an expensive credit card debt problem. You want to make sure you're not setting yourself up for failure by getting another card.
Have your needs changed?
Why do you want to get a new card? If your needs have changed, that may be a good reason to apply for a new one. Perhaps you've previously used credit cards to establish credit and are ready to dive into the world of credit card rewards.
Determine what you're looking to get from your card and consider what your current needs are so you choose the right card. If your needs haven't changed and you already have credit cards, you may want to hold off for now. There's no point in getting a card without a purpose.
What kind of credit card rewards are you looking to earn?
If you're new to earning credit card rewards or want to boost your rewards potential, you might consider applying for one of the best rewards credit cards. But make sure you apply for a card that fits your lifestyle. There are all kinds of rewards credit cards available. Consider what purchases you tend to make most often and what kind of rewards you want to earn to decide on the right card. Here are a few options to explore:
- Dining and restaurants credit cards
- Gas and groceries credit cards
- Travel rewards credit cards
- Airline credit cards
- Cash back credit cards
Will you use the benefits offered?
There are some excellent no annual fee credit cards. However, many credit card issuers charge an annual fee. Before getting a new card, carefully review the benefits offered. If there's a yearly fee, consider whether you'll put the benefits provided to use. Otherwise, you could waste money on a credit card that doesn't meet your needs. You can review the options on our best credit cards list to find one with benefits that matter to you.
Always think through every financial decision
Getting a new credit card is a big deal. If you're considering applying for a new card, make sure you choose one that meets your needs and are getting a card for the right reasons. Otherwise, you could put yourself in a difficult financial situation. For additional money tips, check out these free personal finance resources.
