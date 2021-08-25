by Maurie Backman | Aug. 25, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Right now, consumers have a prime opportunity to boost their credit.
Your credit score isn't just a random number. Rather, it's calculated by taking different pieces of financial data into account, such as:
Your credit score is based on the information contained in your credit report. Or, to be more accurate, your three credit reports.
There are three major reporting bureaus that collect financial data on consumers: Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. Each bureau uses that information to put together a credit report on you, and that report dictates what your credit score looks like.
Normally, you're entitled to a free copy of your credit report from each reporting bureau once a year. This year, things are working differently -- and in a way that could benefit you.
There's been a host of economic upheaval in the course of the pandemic, and the potential for financial fraud has, unfortunately, increased. To protect consumers, credit reports were initially made available for free on a weekly basis through April of 2021. But that perk has since been extended, and now weekly credit reports are free through April of 2022.
How can this benefit your credit score? The more often you check your credit reports for errors, the more likely you'll be to spot one and fix it -- before your score takes too much of a hit.
Plus, checking your credit reports could drive you to spend a little more wisely or make other choices that benefit your score. For example, one thing your credit report will show you is how much of your available credit you're using at once; this is known as your credit utilization ratio. The higher that percentage, the more it hurts your score. If you see that your credit usage is high, it may prompt you to cut back on spending and work to pay off debt, which could help your score improve.
So does this mean that you should now make a point to check your credit report every week through the upcoming spring? Not exactly.
Checking monthly is a good idea if you're willing to put in the time. But for the most part, checking your credit report once a quarter should be enough to keep tabs on your finances. It also pays to check your credit report before you apply for a big loan like a mortgage.
The only reason to check your credit report on a weekly basis is if you've notified a given bureau of an error and want to see if it's been resolved and reflected on your report. Otherwise, not much is likely to change from one week to the next.
Meanwhile, it's possible that credit reports will be made available for free on a weekly basis beyond April of 2022. That decision will largely hinge on how much economic progress is made between now and the current end date. But in the near term, it pays to check your credit report more frequently while you're able to do so for free.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.