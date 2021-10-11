Score Sky-High Cash Back Rates for Common Every-Day Expenses with this Card
Director and personal finance analyst for The Ascent by The Motley Fool. He has 15 years of finance experience and holds an MBA from George Washington University.
Director and personal finance analyst for The Ascent by The Motley Fool. He has 15 years of finance experience and holds an MBA from George Washington University.
The cash back rewards on the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express are about as impressive as it gets with 6% back at U.S. supermarkets ($6,000 annual spending cap), as well as 3% back on transit and at U.S. gas stations. Terms apply. A hefty $300 welcome bonus statement credit when you spend $3,000 in the first 6 months (terms apply), and a great intro APR round out a stacked feature set.
Check out all the juicy details below for why this card could be a great addition to your wallet.
This card has stellar cash back rates, as you earn:
A 6% cash back rate is among the highest we've seen for cash back credit cards, and what's even better is that it's for one of the bigger expense categories consumers have. Most cards with high bonus category cash back rates have rotating categories that change every quarter, so there could be times where you can't take full advantage.
You won't run into that problem with this card. If you spend $500 a month on U.S. supermarket purchases, you'll max out that 6% back each year for $360 total cash back.
You can earn $300 in statement credits when you spend $3,000 in purchases on your card within the first 6 months. As far as cash back cards are concerned, this is one of the biggest welcome bonuses, and most other cards only give you 90 days to reach your spending requirement.
If you qualify, you'll have a 0% intro APR for the first 12 months on purchases, after which the go-to rate is 13.99%-23.99% Variable. There are cards out there with longer intro periods if you'll need more time to pay everything off, but the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express still does well here, given that cards with high cash back rates and bonuses often don't even have 0% intro APRs. (See rates and fees.)
Although this card does have a $95 annual fee, it is waived for the first year. That means you get a ton of rewards without having to pay the annual fee for the card during your first year. (See rates and fees.)
American Express has put together a nice list of protections rivaling those of other popular credit cards. This card gets you rental car insurance, accidental damage and theft coverage, return protection, and extended warranty coverage. Terms apply.
After the first year, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express membership fee is $95 per year. But when you consider its benefits and its sky-high cash back rates, this card easily justifies the cost for many people.
Here's a hypothetical example of how much you could earn with this card per year:
|Category
|Cash-Back Rate
|Spending
|Annual Earnings
|U.S. Supermarkets
|6% up to $6,000 per year
|$500 per month
|$360
|Select U.S. Streaming Subscriptions
|6%
|$20 per month
|$14
|U.S. Gas Stations
|3%
|$200 per month
|$72
|Transit
|3%
|$100 per month
|$36
|Other Eligible Spending
|1%
|$800 per month
|$96
With a reasonable spending total of $1,620 per month, you'd earn at least $578 cash back each year. After subtracting the annual fee, you're still coming out $483 ahead. The welcome bonus and waived annual fee makes the card that much more valuable in the first year.
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is a credit card for good credit, which typically means a credit score of 670 or higher. For tips on increasing your credit score above 670, see this page.
Even though the annual fee after the first year may turn off some consumers right away, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express could be a valuable addition to your wallet. Here are the most common situations where this card is worth a look:
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. The Motley Fool has a Disclosure Policy. The Author and/or The Motley Fool may have an interest in companies mentioned.
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.