Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card: Packing in a whopping $607 of value
Director and personal finance analyst for The Ascent by The Motley Fool. He has 15 years of finance experience and holds an MBA from George Washington University.
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card has secured a spot as one of the best all-around credit cards you can find -- according to our independent financial experts -- thanks to its laundry-list of perks, including:
Tally it all up, and this card packs in perks that are valued at $607 in the first year! Chances are, you could harvest more value with this lucrative offer, especially when you avoid interest charges.
*Important: Is your credit score below 670? If so, you’re less likely to get approved for this card — but visit this page for our top-rated options for getting out of debt and building your credit.
Bottom Line
Credit Rating Requirement:
Rewards
Unlimited 1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, for 15 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Ongoing APR
15.49% - 25.49% Variable
Welcome Bonus
$200 after spending $500 within 3 months
Highlights
$200 cash bonus -- New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus once $500 is spent on the card; this must be achieved within three months of the account opening. This was increased from a lower amount, and we don’t know how long it will be around… so if you’re interested, don’t wait! Apply today.
Unlimited 1.5% cash back -- This offer is a "what you see is what you get" cash back card. Every new purchase made with the card, no matter the amount or product/service category, earns 1.5% cash back.
$0 annual fee -- Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card gives cardholders a nice break from paying an annual fee.
0% intro APR for purchases -- New purchases are interest free for the first 15 months with this card.
No foreign transaction fee -- Travelers get a nice break with this perk. The foreign transaction fee is an irritating, yet still common, charge that dings a cardholder a small percentage (typically 3% or so) of every purchase made abroad.
Cash back never expires -- The clock is never ticking on cash back, since it is valid for redemption as long as the customer maintains their account.
No minimum cash-back redemption -- Another convenient, low-maintenance aspect of the card is that the cash back can be redeemed whenever the cardholder sees fit.
Good to excellent credit -- typically a FICO® Score of 670 or higher -- is suggested to increase your chances of approval for Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card. Capital One details potential acceptance criteria, as outlined below:
Credit cards are an essential tool that can make your money work harder for you, including earning rewards and using 0% intro APR offers to avoid interest charges on purchases. Tally up the core perks on Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card and the card packs in $607 worth of value! Here's how:
If you can pay off your credit card each month, it’s practically a no-brainer to use credit cards instead of debit cards or cash. That’s for three main reasons:
Any combination of the below makes this a perfect credit card for your needs, especially if you...
