Chase Freedom Flex℠: A generous cash back credit card + $200 sign-up bonus
Director and personal finance analyst for The Ascent by The Motley Fool. He has 15 years of finance experience and holds an MBA from George Washington University.
Boom.
Chase Freedom Flex℠ has entered the arena.
In a saturated credit card market, Chase Freedom Flex℠ breaks through the noise thanks to its generous cash back earning potential, long 0% intro APR offer, and a super easy-to-earn $200 sign-up bonus.
Find out why this contender is one of our favorite new cards by digging into its lucrative features below.
Important: Is your credit score below 670? If so, you’re less likely to get approved for this card — but visit this page for our top-rated cards for building your credit.
Bottom Line
Deserves to be top of wallet for many cardholders due to some of the highest cash back rates for essentials like groceries and dining, a leading sign-up bonus, and no annual fee.
Credit Rating Requirement:
Rewards
5% cash back ($1,500 spending cap for bonus categories each quarter you activate), 1% back on all else
Annual Fee
$0
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Ongoing APR
14.99% - 23.74% Variable
Welcome Bonus
$200 after spending $500 in the first 3 months
Highlights
The Chase Freedom Flex℠ has an incredible list of bonus categories for cash back, with rates up to 5%.
Here’s a breakdown of the cash back rates:
With so many popular categories where you can earn bonus cash back, this card is great for maximizing your credit card rewards.
Easy-to-earn $200 sign-up bonus: You only need to spend $500 on purchases in the first three months to receive this $200 bonus. With such a low spending minimum, it's one of the easiest sign-up bonuses to get.
No annual fee: You can add the Chase Freedom Flex℠ to your wallet free of charge. You get excellent value from no-annual-fee cards that earn rewards because you get money back on your spending and the card itself doesn't cost a dime.
0% intro APR: For the first 15 months, this card has a 0% APR on purchases. If you have a large expense coming up that you can't pay for in full right away, the Chase Freedom Flex℠ gives you plenty of time to pay it off gradually.
Cell phone protection: When you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your Chase Freedom Flex℠, you'll receive complimentary protection against covered theft or damage. There's a $50 deductible per claim, and the coverage limits are $800 per claim, $1,000 per year, and up to two claims per 12-month period.
DoorDash benefits: As a cardholder, you can claim three months free with DashPash, DoorDash's subscription service. You'll get unlimited free deliveries on eligible orders over $12 using DoorDash and Caviar (other fees may apply). To qualify, you'll need to activate the offer by Dec. 31, 2021. Note that after the free three months, you'll be automatically enrolled in DashPash at 50% off for the next nine months unless you cancel it first.
To apply for the Chase Freedom Flex℠, we'd recommend a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Chase's rewards credit cards are targeted at consumers with good or excellent credit, and this one is no different. Keep in mind, however, that your credit score alone doesn't guarantee approval or denial.
There's one other crucial factor to keep in mind any time you apply for a Chase credit card, and that's the number of credit cards you've opened in the past two years. Chase's 5/24 rule means applicants who have already opened five or more credit cards in the last 24 months will typically get an automatic denial.
If you can pay off your credit card each month, it’s practically a no-brainer to use credit cards instead of debit cards or cash. That’s for three main reasons:
Considering all the perks of the Chase Freedom Flex℠, it would work well for you in any of these situations:
