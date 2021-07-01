Unlimited 2% cash rewards -- Cardholders earn an unlimited 2% cash rewards on every purchase, with no categories to activate or earnings limits to track. Plus you can redeem the cash rewards for everything from statement credits to gift cards -- with no specific redemption hurdles to jump through.

While there are a few other cash back cards out there with the same rewards rate, the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card stands out with its simplicity.

$200 cash rewards sign-up bonus -- New Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card holders can earn a $200 cash rewards sign-up bonus for spending just $1,000 on their card in the first three months. Not only is this a very competitive sign-up bonus for a card with no annual fee, but it's also one of the things that sets this Wells Fargo credit card apart from other 2% cash back cards. Most cards with 2% unlimited cash back don't come with a sign-up bonus.

15-month 0% intro APR offer -- New cardholders can enjoy a 0% intro APR on both new purchases and eligible balance transfers for a full 15 months. That's a great offer, even when compared to cards marketed just for a 0% intro APR.

Keep in mind that only balance transfers made within the first 120 days will qualify for the reduced interest rate. There's also a balance transfer fee that will apply to all transfers.

No annual fee -- In many cases, high rewards rates mean high annual fees. Not with the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card. The card has no annual fee, which means you won't need to pay just to keep your account open.

Cell phone protection -- With the price of a typical cell phone in the hundreds of dollars, having some sort of insurance is a good idea. With this Wells Fargo card, you can get built-in cell phone protection just by paying your cell phone bill with your card. The protection covers your phone in the event of theft, damage, or "involuntary and accidental parting." You can get up to $600 per claim -- minus a $25 deductible -- and up to two claims per 12-month period.

