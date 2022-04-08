This device is too small

One of the Best Cash Back Cards We’ve Ever Seen Has Hit the Market

by: Nathan Hamilton  |  Published April 8, 2022

Director and personal finance analyst for The Ascent by The Motley Fool. He has 15 years of finance experience and holds an MBA from George Washington University.

A rich credit card continues to take the market by storm.

I don’t say this lightly: the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card is easily one of the best cash back cards I’ve seen in my 15 years of finance.

But don’t just take my word for it.

  • CNBC says: “Don’t miss this” ... "Over a five year period, cardholders could earn $2,415.”
  • Money.com says it's: “the most cash back you can receive on…purchases with no limits and no annual fee.”
  • Forbes calls it “an excellent option”

Here’s what’s getting everyone so excited:

  • Unlimited 2% cash rewards— the highest flat cash back rate I’ve come across with no restrictions or hoops to jump though
  • $200 cash rewards sign-up bonus that you can earn by spending just $1,000 in purchases in the first three months
  • 0% intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers
  • $0 annual fee
This is the first card I’ve seen that offers a best-in-class unlimited 2% cash rewards rate with no catch, and would be highly-rated based on that alone. But this card goes way beyond that. It also offers two additional highly sought-after features: a hefty $200 cash rewards sign-up bonus and a generous 0% intro APR period. I’ve simply not come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

Note: we’ve seen some credit card companies lower the welcome bonus on a card over time. While we don’t know if that’ll happen here, if you’re interested in the card we do recommend using this link to apply today to make sure you don’t miss out on the full bonus.

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card

Just announced

Winner of our BEST CASH BACK CARD OVERALL award for 2022!

Welcome Offer Info Icon Circle with letter I in it.

$200 cash rewards offer

Rewards

2% cash rewards

Intro APR Info Icon Circle with letter I in it.

Purchases: 0% intro APR, 15 months from account opening

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

15.24%-25.24% Variable APR
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
    • 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 15.24% to 25.24% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
    • $0 annual fee
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open
    • Enjoy a premium collection of benefits at a selection of the world's most intriguing and prestigious hotel properties with Visa Signature Concierge
    • Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card
    • Select "Apply Now" to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

My top 5 reasons to apply today:

Unlimited 2% cash rewards -- Cardholders earn an unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no categories to activate or earnings limits to track.

There are other cards that offer higher cash back rates on certain categories, and while they can be worth it, they do require more effort. And they often are also subject to a cap and limited in what purchases they apply to. The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card is perfect for someone that wants an easy-to-use card that still offers high rewards: you’ll earn a best-in-class flat rewards right away on your purchases -- with no limits or hoops to jump through.

$200 cash rewards sign-up bonus -- New Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card holders can earn a $200 cash rewards sign-up bonus for spending just $1,000 in purchases in the first three months. Not only is this a very competitive sign-up bonus for a card with no annual fee, but it's also one of the things that sets this Wells Fargo credit card apart from other 2% back cards. I’ve yet to come across another card with 2% unlimited cash rewards that also has a sign-up bonus.

15-month 0% APR intro offer -- New cardholders can enjoy 0% intro APR on both new purchases and eligible balance transfers for a full 15 months. That's a great offer, even when compared to cards marketed just for a 0% intro APR. It means that this card will allow you to avoid interest on purchases and balance transfers into 2023!

Keep in mind that balance transfers need to be made within the first 120 days to qualify for a reduced interest rate and a lower balance transfer fee.

No annual fee -- In many cases, high rewards rates mean high annual fees. Not with the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card, which sports a $0 annual fee.

Cell phone protection -- With the price of a typical cell phone in the hundreds of dollars, having some sort of insurance is a good idea. With this Wells Fargo card, you can get built-in cell phone protection of up to $600 just by paying your cell phone bill with your card. Coverage is subject to a $25 deductible.

Suggested credit score

Approval for the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card is most likely for applicants with good credit, which typically means a credit score of 670 or higher. If you need help rebuilding your credit, see this page.

The card could be right for you if...

I believe this is one of the best cash back cards for most people. Not only will you get a lucrative unlimited flat cash rewards rate, but it also sports a hefty, easy-to-earn sign-up bonus and a highly competitive 15 month 0% intro APR offer.

Depending on what card is in your wallet today, there’s a high chance the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card is a more lucrative upgrade -- and it could especially be an upgrade over debit cards, which have far worse fraud protections than credit cards and usually no rewards.

About the Author

Nathan Hamilton
Nathan Hamilton

Co-founder and personal finance industry analyst for The Ascent by The Motley Fool, a new online publisher of the year award recipient in 2017. Prior to that, he was a Director for The Motley Fool. He has 15 years of finance experience under his belt and has published over 800 educational and research articles that have appeared on websites such as MSN, AOL, and Yahoo Finance. He holds an MBA in Finance from George Washington University.