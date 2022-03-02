Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card: The Longest Intro 0% Interest Period We've Seen
The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card holds a coveted spot as the longest 0% intro APR period on both purchases and balance transfers that we've seen -- period.
Simply put, if you're looking to avoid credit card interest for the longest time possible (and who isn't?), it's hard to beat this card.
0% intro APR for up to 21 months (on both purchases and balance transfers) -- This is where The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card simply can't be beat. The card starts with a 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 18 months. To make it even better, you can get an intro APR extension of up to three months, for a total of 21 months. All you need to do is make on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods.
It's worth noting that the intro APR applies to balance transfers made within the first 120 days of opening the account. There is also a balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum) on transfers made within the first 120 days and 5% ($5 minimum) on transfers made after that. Those fee amounts are standard among balance transfer credit cards.
No annual fee -- The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card is designed to help you save money both on credit card interest and other fees. Since it's a no annual fee card, you don't need to pay an annual fee to have it.
Cellphone protection -- When you pay your monthly cellphone bill with your eligible Wells Fargo credit card, you get up to $600 of cellphone protection (subject to a $25 deductible). This is one of those underrated credit card perks. You don't need to pay for cellphone insurance out of pocket, and you can still have the peace of mind that your phone is protected.
Special offers -- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can earn cash back statement credits on shopping, dining, and experiences that you pay for with your eligible Wells Fargo card.
With the quality benefits the card offers, it's primarily aimed at consumers who have a credit score of 670 or better. If you have a lower credit score approval could be a roll of the dice, so you may want to consider a card with a shorter 0% intro APR period. For tips on increasing your credit score above 670, click here.
Here's a hypothetical comparison of how you could save $2,249 of interest charges by putting your finances first and paying off transferred debt or purchase balances during the 0% intro APR period, versus paying off balances at a 19% APR:
|Debt Balance Scenario
|Monthly Payment
|APR offer
|Interest Charges
|Months to Pay Off
|$10,000, promo APR
|$477
|0%, 21 months
|$0
|21
|$10,000, no promo APR
|$477
|19% on all balances
|$2,249
|26
Keep in mind that this card does charge an introductory balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 min.) on transfers in the first 120 days . Which means, in the debt balance scenario above, you would have an extra $300 to pay off on your balance -- depending on when you made the transfer. So, while you would save $2,249 in interest charges, your total savings with a balance transfer would be $1,949 depending on the timing of the transfer.
To get the most value out of this card, it is best to make any balance transfers during the intro fee period so that you have a lower balance transfer fee to pay.
If your priority is a long 0% intro APR, the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card clearly outshines the competition. The lucrative 21 month 0% intro APR on purchases is a smart move if you have big expenses coming up or you need to spread out the cost of purchases over time, yet still avoid interest on them (but remember to pay it off before you start accumulating interest).
And if you're looking to transfer a current balance, we haven't found a card that offers a longer period to pay intro 0% interest on for balance transfers, either. Add it all up and it's easy to see why our experts rate this card a perfect 5 stars, and a top card in its category.
Paying down credit balances is the fastest way to improve your FICO® Score. That's because 30% of your credit score is based on how much of your available credit you're using. Your credit utilization is reported monthly, which means paying off debt could improve your credit score in one month!
