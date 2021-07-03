by Emma Newbery | July 3, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Keep an eye on the Keep network if you're worried about privacy.
We live in an age where our data is increasingly collected, tracked, and used for profit. Whether on search engines or social media, our online activities and identities have become tradable commodities.
Blockchain presents a bit of a conundrum. One of the attractions is that it is a transparent, tamper-proof ledger that could give individuals more control over their data. But how do you balance that transparency with privacy protections?
Imagine you -- not Google or Facebook -- could earn rewards for the online ads that pop up while you're browsing. Or your medical records could be stored on the blockchain and quickly accessed by any doctor you allow to see them. There's a lot of potential, but only if we can be sure our patient privacy and personal data would not be compromised.
Keep Network is working to solve that problem. It splits data into different "keeps" -- small, randomly allocated, encrypted files spread across its network. These interact with applications and other cryptocurrency networks to provide the necessary information without sacrificing user privacy.
Get free access to the select products we use to help us conquer our money goals. These fully-vetted picks could be the solution to help increase your credit score, to invest more profitably, to build an emergency fund, and much more.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
It can be hard to define a cryptocurrency, especially when you first invest in crypto. Cryptocurrencies are not the same as stocks because you don't own a part of the company. But by the same logic, they aren't the same as a traditional currency like a dollar.
KEEP is a governance token. When you buy a governance token, you can have a say in how that cryptocurrency is run. Indeed, Keep Network incentivizes owners to participate and stake their tokens to form nodes.
Nodes are network points that keep the network secure and can store the individual encrypted keeps. You can stake your KEEP to earn rewards and participate in increasing blockchain privacy.
Here are some other things to be aware of.
If you're considering buying the KEEP token, there are a lot of ideas to digest. For example, while you don't need to understand the technology, it would be good to have an understanding of the importance of privacy and how the space may unfold.
All cryptocurrencies are risky investments, but newer currencies are riskier. You might be able to get in early and support a hugely successful project, but you might also put your money into one of the many cryptocurrencies that fail. The technology behind KEEP is relatively new and untested, so there's always a risk things could go wrong.
You'll also need to come to grips with the merger with NuCypher in more detail. The idea is that NuCypher will benefit from Keep Network's tokenized Bitcoin while Keep will benefit from NuCypher's bigger network. But it's important you know and are comfortable with what's ahead.
There are hundreds of platforms around the world that are waiting to give you access to thousands of cryptocurrencies. And to find the one that's right for you, you'll need to decide what features that matter most to you.
To help you get started, our independent experts have sifted through the options to bring you some of our best cryptocurrency exchanges for 2021. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
Emma Newbery owns Bitcoin, Ethereum, Keep, Internet Computer, Zcash, and Cardano.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.