3 Signs You Need to Shop for New Auto Insurance in 2024

Advertiser Disclosure
Many of the offers that appear on this site are from companies from which The Motley Fool receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear), but our reviews and ratings are not influenced by compensation. We do not include all companies or all offers available in the marketplace.
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
KEY POINTS
The law requires drivers to have insurance to drive legally.
Insurers consider several factors when determining how much to charge a driver.
Shopping around is the only way to know which company offers the best deal.
A new year means a fresh start to most people, and it's a time when many choose to take stock of their finances and plan the changes they want to make. This might include saving more or reducing spending in a certain area. But I have another item you might want to put on your list: shopping for new auto insurance.
If any of the following three situations apply to you, it's probably worth doing. You could save yourself quite a bit of money next year.
1. Your current insurance won't fit into your budget anymore
This one is pretty obvious, but it's important. Everyone needs auto insurance to drive legally. If a driver doesn't have it, they could face fines, vehicle registration suspension, or even jail time. So just dropping coverage if a policy is too expensive isn't a good idea.
Instead, shop around and compare rates from competitors to see if another company can provide the desired coverage at a more affordable price. Or if maintaining the current coverage isn't feasible with any carrier, check to see which insurance company offers the most coverage at a budget-friendly price.
2. You haven't shopped around in a long time
Many auto insurers use a technique called price optimization to squeeze drivers for all they can get. Essentially, the companies evaluate how likely they think a driver is to leave them by looking at how often they shop around for a better rate. Those who the company deems more likely to stick around through thick and thin pay more.
Some states have outlawed this practice, but many have not. Drivers who don't want to worry about this should make it a practice to shop for better rates at least every year or two, even if they don't wind up switching.
Drivers are supposed to tell their insurers about major changes that could affect their policies, such as moving to another state or buying a new vehicle. Failing to notify the insurer of these changes could result in it denying coverage for claims.
Changes like these can raise auto insurance premiums, but they might lower them too. If a driver has a fancy sports car, which they trade in to buy a used minivan, they'll probably see their auto insurance premiums fall. Or if they switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle, they might qualify for car insurance discounts that help them save more.
Drivers might be able to save simply by contacting their current insurer, but it makes sense to shop around, too. The current insurer's offer might not be the best one around. The only way to know is to compare quotes from a few companies to see what's available.
Remember, shopping for auto insurance doesn't mean you have to switch providers. Even if you ultimately decide to remain with your current insurer, you can at least feel confident that you're getting the best possible deal because you took the time to do your research.
Our best car insurance companies for 2022
Ready to shop for car insurance? Whether you’re focused on price, claims handling, or customer service, we've researched insurers nationwide to provide our best-in-class picks for car insurance coverage. Read our free expert review today to get started.
Kailey Hagen has been covering personal finance topics, including banks, insurance, and retirement since 2013.
Share this page
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers.
The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
These days, storing your savings in a Wells Fargo account pretty much serves one purpose: Quick access to cash at brick-and-mortar banks or ATMs. But if you have savings you're not spending anytime soon, a Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account ranks high in the worst places to keep your savings. No offense if Wells Fargo is your favorite bank, but it's time to stop leaving money on the table. Here's why. Wells Fargo can't compare to today's top high-yield savings accounts As of writing this, the Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account has a 0.15% APY, which is not only lower than the national average (0.60%) but also several times lower than today's top-paying savings accounts. At 0.15%, you'll earn about $15 annually for every $10,000 you save. Not exactly the most exciting reward for saving money. By comparison, many of today's top-paying savings accounts have rates above 5%. Case in point: the Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Account via Raisin. This account has a mouth-watering APY of 5.26%, no fees, and a low opening deposit of $1. At that APY, you'll earn $526 for every $10,000 you save. That's 35 times more than the $15 you would have earned in your Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account. Of course, the major benefit of the Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account is that you can access your savings at Wells Fargo branches or via ATMs. That's important if you withdraw cash frequently, as online banks will make you transfer the money electronically to an account with ATM access. But even if accessing cash is important to you, there are still better options than the Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings. For example, the SoFi Checking and Savings account gives you a cash back debit card and access to over 55,000-plus fee-free ATMs. Plus, it has a decent APY of up to 4.60%. That's not the highest APY I've seen, but it's not bad for an account that combines checking and savings into one. What about the Wells Fargo Platinum Savings account?Now, the Wells Fargo Platinum Savings account does have a compelling offer right now. New savings customers can lock into a promotional APY of 4.62% when they sign up for a new Wells Fargo Platinum Savings account before Jan. 9, 2024, and maintain a daily minimum balance of $10,000. The emphasis there is on "new." According to the fine print, this offer is for new savings customers who don't currently have a Wells Fargo savings account -- whether that's Wells Fargo Platinum Savings or the Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings. So if you're already a Wells Fargo client, the bank will likely assign you the account's regular APY, which ranges from 0.25% to 2.51%, depending on balance.Again, if you're saving money at Wells Fargo, there's no question about it -- you're missing out on higher interest rates. You may have good reasons for using Wells Fargo, such as having greater access to your savings. But if you're fine with online banking, then trust me -- you deserve better than a rock-bottom APY. Take a look at today's top-paying savings accounts and see how much more you could be earning for your savings.
Chase is the largest bank in the U.S., and one of the largest in the world. It has over 4,700 brick-and-mortar locations, more than 15,000 ATMs, and around a couple trillion in bank deposits. But for all this banking power, there's one thing Chase doesn't have: a savings account that can compete in today's high-rate environment. Seems as if a big bank like Chase would have at least one savings account that earned high interest, right? Truth is, banks lose money when they pay high interest rates and will forgo offering them if they don't need to attract customers. As the largest bank in the U.S., Chase is doing just fine and doesn't need high rates to bring in more deposits. But that leaves Chase clients in a bit of a conundrum. Just how much money are you missing out by keeping it in a savings account at Chase? Well, when you start to crunch the numbers, it can be a lot. The average American is probably missing out on $400 per year Today's most competitive rates on savings accounts are sitting at a two-decade high of about 5.25%. Most of these savings accounts are through the company Raisin, which is essentially a marketplace for finding high-yield savings and CDs. Last I checked, the highest rate on Raisin was 5.30% on a Customers Bank High-Yield Savings Account, followed by both VyStar Credit Union and DR Bank at 5.29%. How much could you make on 5.30%? According to a recent survey of U.S. Family Finances by the Federal Reserve, the median savings in 2022 was about $8,000. If you saved $8,000 in the Customers Bank High-Yield Savings Account powered by Raisin, you would earn about $424 within a year. In contrast, a Chase Savings Account pays out at a rock-bottom APY of 0.01%. At that rate, it's almost pointless to do the math but if you like your copper Abes, you'd make about $0.80 on $8,000 in 12 months.When is a Chase savings account worth it? I'm not going to lie -- I have a Chase account. I don't keep a lot of money in it, but I do keep some. The reason is that I live four blocks from the Chase bank in downtown Portland and like the security of having some money within reach. When I need to withdraw cash (rare but it happens), I can just go in person and use the ATM. And when I need to deposit cash -- birthday money, thanks Mom -- I can do it without jumping through hoops. If you want banking convenience like this, a high-yield savings account through Raisin or any other online bank will likely frustrate you. Raisin is a case in point: When you deposit money in a Raisin-powered account, you transfer it from an external account (which could be a savings account at Chase) into a service bank (Lewis & Clark Bank), which is then transferred into a custodial account at the bank account of your choice (a Customers Bank High-Yield Savings Account or a Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Account, for example). If you want to withdraw this money, you have to transfer it back to your external account, which could take a few business days. For those who need cash fast, each nail-biting day might make that high yield not worth the stress. So you might have to diversify. Truthfully, it's best to keep a little money within easy access for emergencies, but not so much that you miss out on today's high rates. If you've engorged your Chase Savings Account, take a look at some other top-paying savings accounts to see how much you could earn in interest. If your savings is anywhere near the median -- $8,000 -- you could potentially pick up at least $400 on your savings.
Incomes vary widely across the United States, with some people making many times the amount that others earn. If you've ever wondered how your personal finances stack up, and what "class" your income officially puts you in, here's what you need to know.What income do you need to be upper, middle, or lower class?Based on 2021 data, here's what you would need to earn in order to be in each class:Lower class: This is defined as the bottom 20% of earners. Those in the lower class have an income at or below $28,007.Lower middle class: This is defined as individuals in the 20th to 40th percentile of household income. Earnings among this group are between $28,008 and $55,000Middle class: The middle class is officially those whose earnings put them in the 40th to 60th percentile of household income. The income range is $55,001 to $89,744.Upper middle class: Anyone with earnings in the 60th to 80th percentile would be considered upper middle class. Those in the upper middle class have incomes between $89,745 and $149,131.Upper class: Finally, the upper class is the top 20% of earners and they have incomes of $149,132 or higher.Take a look at these numbers and see where you fall based on your own earnings. And remember, this is a snapshot in time -- your earnings can change throughout your life, and so can your class designation.Will your success be determined by your income and class?It's probably not a surprise that those in the upper classes or in the upper middle class do have a higher net worth than those in the lower class or the lower middle class. But the disparity is greater than you might think. While the median net worth of those with incomes of $149,132 or higher is $805,400, the median net worth of those in the lower class is just $12,000.Your income impacts how easy it is for you to build wealth. If you make more money, it is easier to save it and invest it in a brokerage account where it can work for you. If you make less money, then you may struggle even to cover the necessities out of your checking account, much less to buy valuable assets that help you grow richer over time.But that doesn't mean people who don't make a lot of money can't be a financial success. A lot depends on what you do with the money you actually have, including how much you spend and how much you save.There are plenty of people who make over $100,000 a year who live paycheck to paycheck, and plenty of people with incomes that put them squarely in the lower or lower middle class who have diligently saved and grown quite wealthy over many years.Here's how you can improve your standingDon't be discouraged if you aren't in the class you hope to be. For one thing, you have opportunities to increase your income by taking the following steps:Learning new job skills: You could obtain a certification, take part in a management training program at work, or take some classes to develop skills that may help you get promoted (such as computer training courses or public speaking classes), depending on your industry.Take on a side hustle: The average side hustle brings in $483 per month, which is a good amount of extra money that could make a meaningful difference in your income.Work some extra hours: If your company allows you to work overtime, take advantage of it, as many people are paid time and a half for overtime hours.Negotiate your salary: According to Pew Research, when workers negotiated for higher pay, 28% said they received the extra money they asked for and 38% indicated they were given more than originally offered but less than their ask. Whether you are getting a new job or staying at your current job but feel you're underpaid, it doesn't hurt to make a request for more money -- especially if you can find salary data to back up the fact that others in your industry are paid more.And even if your earnings never put you in the top 20% of earners, you can still have a rich life and end up with the financial security you deserve -- especially if you prioritize saving as much as you can for as long as you can.
By: Lyle Daly |
Updated
- First published on Nov. 5, 2023
I flew business class for the first time a little over five years ago, on an eight-hour flight back to the United States. While I had flown first class on domestic flights before, this was a whole new level of travel for me. A seat that turned into a bed? I was hooked. My immediate reaction was "This is how I always want to fly."And that's what I've done. Travel is one of the things I don't mind spending money on, so flying in business class is worth it to me. I've also used quite a few travel credit cards to cover the cost of some of that airfare in miles instead of cash.There's a lot to like about flying business class. The seats are definitely much more comfortable, especially when they're lie-flat seats. The meals can be pretty impressive, at least for something served on an airplane. Most people would probably assume there aren't any real downsides, besides the higher cost.It's mostly as good as advertised. But when you always fly business class, there is a potential downside that doesn't get talked about much.Your travel standards go way, way upA single flight in business class might not change the way you look at travel. It's nice, but you may consider it a one-time thing, or a way to treat yourself on special occasions.On the other hand, if you always fly in business class, then it's almost certainly going to raise your travel standards. You get used to that level of service and luxury. Now, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does have consequences.For one, it becomes normal for you. It's hard to go back to flying economy once you've gotten used to the perks of business class. And even business class loses some of its magic. Don't get me wrong, I still love it. But it doesn't wow me nearly as much as it did the first couple of times. At this point, I know the drill.It doesn't just raise your standards for air travel, either. It will probably raise them across the board. When you always treat yourself to a nice flight, you may feel like you should do the same with your accommodations. No more hostels, questionable Airbnbs, or budget hotels. If you're going to get to your destination in style, shouldn't you stay in a nice hotel, too?There's a good chance you'll start expecting more from your travels. To get more, you usually need to pay more. Between airfare and hotels, you could end up spending much more than you used to.Embrace the change -- or don'tTo reiterate, there's nothing wrong with having high standards when you travel. Many people go from budget travel as young adults to more expensive trips as they get older. If you want to fly business class for every trip and stay in premium hotels, you shouldn't feel bad about it. Everyone has their priorities with how they spend their money.You should, however, be ready for the costs involved. It's not worth going into debt just so you can travel in luxury. Here are a few ways to finance those business-class flights, fancy hotel stays, and meals at Michelin star restaurants.Set up a travel fund and contribute to it every month. Open a high-yield savings account to serve as your travel fund. If you already have a savings account, you can also set up a sub-savings account specifically for travel. Then, decide how much you'll transfer to it every month.Cut back on other expenses so you have more money to spend on travel. If travel is a priority for you, that may mean spending less on other, less important expenses. For example, I haven't had a car for years because I can get around fine without one. Instead of an expensive car payment, I'd rather have more money I can spend on vacations. Part of improving your personal finances is deciding where you can spend and get the most out of your money.Get a travel credit card and use it to pay for all your purchases. Travel cards earn rewards that you can use to cover travel expenses. If you love to travel, it makes sense to have one of these credit cards. You can use it to pay for your regular expenses, and then use the rewards you earn to save on your travel costs.You may also discover that you're fine with any type of trip. Some travelers don't care about all the bells and whistles. There's no right or wrong way to travel. Just know that if you start making higher-end travel a regular part of your life, it can be hard to go back.
I shop at Costco weekly. And most weeks, I pick up groceries such as milk, cheese, fruits, veggies, and snacks.Although I'm a bit set in my ways when it comes to Costco buys, I'm also more than willing to take a chance on a new product. Case in point: A few years ago, I bought these Kirkland cashew clusters on a whim, and they've become one of my favorite snacks to bring along on a hiking trail.One of my favorite things about shopping at Costco is trying out different products. And another thing I love is reaping savings thanks to Costco's ultra-low prices. But I've also had my share of Costco purchases that just haven't worked out. These items fall into that category -- and I probably won't buy them at Costco again.1. AvocadosThe price of avocados at Costco varies based on the season as well as supply. But usually, a six-pack of avocados at Costco is equivalent to roughly three or four avocados at a regular supermarket where I live. That's what tempted me to buy avocados at Costco in the past. But I won't do that any longer because I've realized that avocados are just not a product I can buy in bulk.I've found that when I buy a batch of avocados, what'll happen is that they'll be rock hard...until they aren't. But it doesn't help me to have six avocados ripen at the same time. And yes, I've tried the paper bag method. I find that it shaves maybe half a day off of the ripening time, which means spacing things out doesn't really work.Consumers often risk losing money to food waste by buying the wrong products in bulk. So think carefully before doing the same, especially when it comes to produce that isn't ripe and ready to eat at the time you've bought it.2. Kirkland paper towelsKirkland paper towels tend to be a lot cheaper than Bounty, my go-to brand. A 12-count online costs $22.49, which is $2.19 per 100 square feet. Bounty costs $4.57 per 100 square feet, or $29.99 for a 12-pack of rolls. That's clearly a lot more expensive.But there's a reason I'm loyal to Bounty -- the stuff works. And when you have a household full of kids, you need a good paper towel.Although I normally find Kirkland products to be high in quality, its paper towels are the one exception. As such, I don't see myself buying them again.You may have a certain budget you're trying to stick to for things like toilet paper and other household essentials. But it's important to recognize when it pays to spend a little extra. In this example, Kirkland paper towels are considerably cheaper than Bounty. But if you need four sheets of Kirkland to do the job of one sheet of Bounty, you're not really saving money in the end.3. Sandwich breadBecause my daughters take a sandwich to school for lunch almost every day, we go through bread somewhat quickly in my house. But I still find Costco's two-pack of sandwich bread to be too large a quantity to buy at once.It's similar to the avocado issue -- only with the bread, I don't have to wait for it to become edible, because it's edible as soon as you bring it home. But because of that, I find that it tends to get moldy somewhat quickly. By the time I'm only part of the way into my second loaf, I have to toss it out.Buying in bulk can often be a big source of savings. But it's important to know which bulk items do and don't work for you. For me, bread is a no. Before you go shopping, think about your eating habits. You may find that even if you go through a lot of bread, you're better off paying a little bit more at the regular supermarket and buying one loaf at a time.Costco is a wonderful place to shop. But these three products no longer have a place on my Costco list.