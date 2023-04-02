Here Are the 10 Best Toyotas to Drive Forever

These Toyotas have excellent histories of reliability and could give you well over a decade of worry-free use.

Key points Toyota is well-known for producing reliable vehicles, and a recent study showed that this reputation is well-deserved.

On a list of the 20 vehicles with the longest expected lifespans, 10 of them came from Toyota, including the number one model. Check out our picks for best car insurance companies

When iSeeCars.com conducted a study of the cars with the longest potential lifespan, Toyota was the clear winning brand, accounting for 10 of the top 20. Toyota has long been synonymous with reliability, so this isn't a total surprise, but this is a pretty dominant showing.

I won't keep you in suspense. Here are the 10 most reliable and cost-efficient Toyota vehicles you can buy today, according to the recent study on vehicle lifespans by iSeeCars.com.

1. Toyota Sequoia

Topping the list in the iSeeCars study was the Toyota Sequoia, with an expected lifespan of 296,509 miles. To put this into perspective, a Sequoia driver who puts 12,000 miles on their vehicle annually can expect it to last nearly 25 years. No vehicle lasts forever, but the Sequoia certainly seems like the next best thing.

2. Toyota Land Cruiser

The Land Cruiser has an expected lifespan of just over 280,000 miles, making it the second longest–lasting vehicle on the market. While the Land Cruiser was discontinued after the 2021 model year, its longevity makes it a solid candidate if you're willing to consider a used vehicle.

3. Toyota Tundra

The popular Toyota Tundra pickup truck is the brand's third longest–lasting vehicle, with an expected lifespan of about 256,000 miles. The Tundra comes in a variety of trim levels and specs that start at $37,865 and can exceed $76,000. This means there's a model to fit most budgets and needs.

4. Toyota Prius

The Prius is not only a very economical vehicle to drive with an overall rating of 56 miles per gallon in base trim, but it's also extremely reliable and has a relatively low cost to insure. In fact, with an expected lifespan of 250,601 miles, the Prius is the highest-ranking sedan of any manufacturer on iSeeCars' list.

5. Toyota Avalon

Toyota's full-size Avalon sedan is known for its comfort and luxury features, but it is also a highly reliable vehicle, with an expected lifespan of 245,710 miles. Like the Land Cruiser, the long-running Avalon has been discontinued, but it could still be an excellent choice for used car buyers.

6. Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The hybrid version of the Highlander can be expected to last nearly 245,000 miles, making it the sixth Toyota on the auto industry's 10 most reliable list. It is also a relatively economical vehicle, especially for an SUV, with a combined EPA rating of 36 mpg.

7. Toyota 4Runner

Toyota's rugged 4Runner SUV is one of the more reliable vehicles on the road, with an expected lifespan of 244,665 miles. The popular SUV is a favorite of drivers who want reliable daily transportation with more off-road capabilities than most other SUVs offer.

8. Toyota Sienna

The Sienna is an extremely durable vehicle and the most reliable minivan in the study, with the potential to last for 239,607 miles. The Sienna has been manufactured for a quarter century, and is one of the few true minivans still on the market, as many have been discontinued in favor of SUVs.

9. Toyota Tacoma

The Tacoma is a favorite of drivers who want a compact pickup truck, and not just for its versatility. The popular model has an expected lifespan of more than 235,000 miles. With a starting price tag of $27,750, it is also one of the more affordable options in the pickup truck market.

10. Toyota Camry Hybrid

The Camry is consistently on the best-sellers list in North America and has a well-earned reputation for providing reliable transportation as well as solid fuel economy. With an expected lifespan of more than 230,000 miles, the hybrid version of the Camry could be worth a closer look.

Will your Toyota last forever?

To be clear, this is a list that used an analysis of more than 2 million vehicles sold in the U.S., but it's important to note that there's no guarantee your vehicle will last as long. There are a bunch of different factors, such as whether you live in a harsh environment for vehicles, how gently or aggressively you drive, and how well you take care of your car. But based on real-world usage, these 10 Toyota models can give you many years of reliable transportation if you maintain them properly.