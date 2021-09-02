Speeding can increase the chances of an auto accident because it takes longer for a motorist to stop the vehicle when the car is going faster. It's also harder for motorists to control the vehicle or to see obstacles in their path in time to swerve if they are going faster. And when a driver speeds, the added force of the car is more likely to cause an accident to be serious if it occurs.

Because speeding is so dangerous, auto insurance companies view it as much more risky to insure a motorist known to drive too fast. Because of this, even a single speeding ticket can send a driver's auto insurance costs skyrocketing.

A speeding ticket adds a shocking amount to auto insurance premiums

Across the United States, the national average auto insurance premium comes in at $2,646, according to The Ascent's data. Motorists with a clean record pay less, though. The national average premium amount for motorists without tickets or accidents on their record is $2,551.

Once a driver has received a speeding ticket, they can expect to face much higher auto insurance bills. Specifically, the national average premium for a driver who has received a speeding ticket is $2,766. That's $215 more per year than a motorist with a clean record would pay and $120 per year above the overall national average.

Typically, once a driver has received a speeding ticket, this moving violation will stay on their driving history for around 36 months. And for the full three years when the speeding ticket remains on their record, the driver will end up having to pay these higher insurance premiums. Over time, that can add up to quite a bit of money.

How to avoid higher insurance costs due to a speeding ticket

The best way to avoid elevated insurance premiums resulting from a speeding ticket is to simply not get a ticket in the first place. Obeying the speed limit can both help keep insurance costs affordable and can reduce the chances of a serious accident happening that could put a driver's safety at risk.

Drivers who are pulled over for speeding may sometimes have the option to attend traffic school in order to avoid having the speeding ticket show up on their record or to reduce insurance costs once a ticket has been issued. In most states, however, there is a limit to the number of times a driver can exercise this option. For example, motorists may only be able to attend traffic school to avoid the insurance consequences of a ticket once every 18 months or once every two years.

For drivers with a ticket on their driving history, it becomes crucial to get multiple auto insurance quotes before buying a policy. Comparing insurers helps drivers to get the best insurance rates since not all insurers impose the same premium penalty for a moving violation. Fortunately, getting quotes online is easy, and drivers can find out within minutes which insurer will charge them the most affordable rate for coverage after their ticket has been issued.