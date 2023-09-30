Here's What Happens When You're Hit by a Non-Insured Driver
An estimated 13% of those cars whizzing by you on the highway are driven by an uninsured driver. That translates to around 32 million people who are crossing their fingers and hoping they don't get into an accident. So, what happens when one of those drivers T-bones your car or bumps into you in a parking lot?
After the auto accident
As long as no one is injured, drivers typically exchange insurance information following an auto accident. However, you may find it tough to do if the other driver is uninsured. They may either lie about their coverage or refuse to speak with you.
In either case, you should always call the police after an auto accident, no matter how minor. For one, your insurance company is going to want a police report in order to process your claim. But just as importantly, law enforcement can quickly determine who's at fault and determine who has insurance.
"Hey, I've got a cousin who can fix that for you"
Ideally, the person who caused the accident will have enough money or assets to pay for your losses. And you do have the option of suing them in court to try to get them to pay. However, anyone who doesn't have enough money to purchase auto insurance probably doesn't have enough money lying around to pay for your repairs.
And heaven forbid that anyone gets injured in the accident, because someone is going to have to pay medical expenses.
A word of warning: If the uninsured driver asks you not to call the police or tells you they know someone who can fix your vehicle, do not listen. While it's sad that they can't afford car insurance, you have to look out for your own financial interests.
Who will actually pay?
The reality is that your insurance company is the one that is probably going to have to make repairs. However, it won't do so unless you have uninsured motorist coverage.
Uninsured motorist coverage is not part of a standard auto insurance policy. When you purchase a policy, you have the option of adding uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. This coverage provides protection in case you're hit by an uninsured driver.
As long as you have uninsured motorist coverage added to your policy, your insurer will pay for the damages the at-fault driver should have paid. That includes damage to your vehicle and medical expenses.
Coverage for uninsured motorists is required in some states, but even if you live in a state that does not require such coverage, it's a good idea to request it. The cost of uninsured motorist coverage varies by state and insurer, but you may be surprised to learn that adding it to your coverage will likely cost less than one meal at a fast food restaurant per month.
It is vital to add uninsured motorist coverage to your policy before an accident occurs to be covered. You can't call your insurer after an accident, add the coverage, and expect it to pay damages. Again, the good news is that uninsured motorist coverage is quite inexpensive.
After uninsured motorist coverage is added
Once coverage is in place, you know you don't have to worry about who's going to pay if you're in an accident, even if you're driving in Florida, where the percentage of uninsured drivers is 26.7%, or Mississippi, where 23.7% of folks on the road are uninsured.
If an accident occurs, make sure everyone in the car is safe, pull off to a safe spot if your car is drivable, and exchange information with the at-fault driver. Call the police right away, and as soon as the police have everything sorted out, give your insurance company a call.
Hopefully, you never experience an auto accident. But if you do, and if the other driver is uninsured, uninsured motorist coverage can get you back on the road.
