These Are the 7 Best Hondas to Drive Forever

Key points A recent study by iSeeCars ranked makes and models by their potential lifetime mileage.

The Ridgeline had the highest potential mileage of the seven Honda vehicles on the list.

The Pilot ranked high for SUVs, while the Accord ranked high for sedans. Check out our picks for best car insurance companies

It's no secret: Honda makes some of the most reliable vehicles on the road. But according to a recent study by iSeeCars, there are seven Hondas that seem to outlive the rest -- and, no, the Civic isn't in the top position.

The study analyzed 2 million vehicles that were produced and sold between 2002 and 2012, then ranked each model by the highest potential mileage. Many of these vehicles were still driving on the road during the survey, meaning the potential mileage isn't necessarily its lifetime mileage. But the potential mileage can give you an idea of which models might outlive the others.

Which Honda models had the highest mileage? Let's take a look at seven Hondas that were driving past 200,000 miles.

1. Ridgeline

Potential mileage: 248,669

248,669 Years of potential use: 18 years

18 years Average retail price: $38,800 - $46,230

$38,800 - $46,230 Average price used: $28,857

The Ridgeline had the second-longest mileage of trucks surveyed, with the Toyota Tundra taking the lead at 256,022. That gives you at least 18 years of potential use, assuming you drive the average 13,500 miles annually that Americans tend to put on their cars.

2. Pilot

Potential mileage: 236,807

236,807 Years of potential use: 17.5 years

17.5 years Average retail price: $34,375 - $44,100

$34,375 - $44,100 Average price used: $25,857

The Pilot had the longest potential lifespan for Honda SUVs, but it ranked No. 10 among other models. The Toyota Sequoia had the highest potential lifespan of SUVs surveyed at 296,509 miles, but the price for a new Sequoia is steep -- $58,365 to $78,365. With its lower retail price, the Pilot might actually be the better deal: you'll pay roughly $0.14 to $0.18 per mile on the Pilot, whereas the Sequoia would cost you about $0.19 to $0.26.

3. Odyssey

Potential mileage: 235,852

235,852 Years of potential use: 17.4 years

17.4 years Average retail price: $37,490 - $49,620

$37,490 - $49,620 Average price used: $22,729

The Odyssey ranked second for potential lifetime mileage among minivans, firmly behind the Toyota Sienna (239,607). At 235,852 miles, you could drive between San Francisco and New York around 81 times -- or back and forth between soccer practice around a few thousand times.

4. Accord

Potential mileage: 226,168

226,168 Years of potential use: 16.8 years

16.8 years Average retail price: $27,295 - $29,610

$27,295 - $29,610 Average price used: $20,918

One of Honda's most iconic cars, the Accord is also one of its most durable. With a potential lifespan of 226,168 miles, this car could last roughly 17 years. Combine that with the Accord's decent economy -- and affordable price -- and this car certainly makes a strong case as one of the best midsize sedans on the market.

5. CR-V

Potential mileage: 215,930

215,930 Years of potential use: 16 years

16 years Average retail price: $28,410 - $35,760

$28,410 - $35,760 Average price used: $22,530

If you're looking for something more affordable than a Pilot -- and with better fuel economy -- the CR-V could be a good pick. The SUV has a potential mileage of 215,930, ranking it No. 17 among other SUVs.

6. Fit

Potential mileage: 207,231

207,231 Years of potential use: 15.3 years

15.3 years Average retail price: $17,900 - $21,200

$17,900 - $21,200 Average price used: $14,480

The Honda Fit ranks sixth among hatchbacks and sedans for potential lifetime mileage (207,231). But it was the most affordable hatchback on the list. At a list price of $17,900 to $21,200, you could pay roughly $0.08 to $0.10 per mile over the lifetime of the car, which is pretty dang cheap.

7. Civic

Potential mileage: 205,335

205,335 Years of potential use: 15.2 years

15.2 years Average retail price: $23,450 - $43,295

$23,450 - $43,295 Average price used: $19,480

A Civic could last you about 205,335 miles, according to the iSeeCars survey. That puts Civics in the seventh ranking among hatchbacks and sedans -- and last among Hondas. The Civic has decent fuel economy, which gives it a leg-up on the other Hondas listed here. But if you're looking strictly at cost per mile, you'll likely get a better bang for your buck with a Honda Fit or Accord.

How to save money on your next Honda

Buying a Honda is already a good economical decision. The company produces some of the most affordable and fuel-efficient hatchbacks and sedans on the road, some of which, as we've seen above, can last for more than 200,000 miles.

To save even more, however, it's also important to get the right auto loan for your Honda. These days, it's fairly easy to compare loan terms and interest rates just by shopping online. Often, all it takes is filling out pre-approval applications, and you can compare loan terms from various lenders. And don't worry -- pre-approvals generally won't hurt your credit score, as long as only a soft credit check is conducted.

Just be sure you understand how much car you can truly afford. Your car payment shouldn't take up more than 15% of your take home pay, while your loan should last no longer than 48 to 60 months. You might feel tempted to extend the loan term to buy a more expensive car, but trust me: Your Honda should last forever, but your loan shouldn't.