6 Perks of Getting Home Insurance From Costco
KEY POINTS
- You may get a discount on homeowners insurance just for being a Costco member.
- Costco's home insurance could help cover up to $5,000 in identity theft protection.
- Glass repair and lockout assistance are exclusively for Costco Executive members.
If you're a Costco member, you may be surprised to know that there are benefits beyond gaining access to the stores, including the ability to purchase homeowners insurance.
Costco offers homeowners insurance through American Family Insurance and you don't have to be a Costco member to sign up for a plan. But if you're a Costco member, you may receive a discount when you sign up for a Costco CONNECT insurance policy and have access to a few special perks as well.
Here are six home insurance perks Costco offers through its insurance plan.
1. Exclusive insurance discount
The best perk for Costco members who buy homeowners insurance through the company is that they have access to exclusive discounts on insurance plans.
While it's not guaranteed that you'll receive a discount, the American Family CONNECT website says that members receive a "Costco member-only discount on auto and home insurance in most states."
You won't have to do anything extra to receive a potential discount either. Just provide your Costco membership number when you sign up for an insurance policy.
2. Identity theft protection
Another significant benefit of signing up for homeowners insurance through Costco is that you get identity theft protection. American Insurance says that if your identity is stolen, your policy may cover costs related to the theft, up to $5,000.
3. Stolen credit card and check fraud protection
Costco members with a CONNECT homeowners policy can also get access to coverage for losses if their credit card is lost, stolen, or hacked, according to American Insurance. The company says you won't have to pay the deductible on the claim either.
4. Spoiled food replacement from a power loss
One common annoyance many people can relate to is having to throw food out because it went bad after a prolonged power outage. Costco feels your pain.
The company's home insurance plan may cover up to $500 of spoiled food if it's the result of a power outage. Just be sure to check the details. Homeowners in Texas and Florida won't get the perk.
5. Glass repair or replacement
Accidents happen, and if one of the windows in your house breaks, you could receive up to $1,000 for the cost of the repair or replacement. Just try not to break too many windows, as the policy covers no more than two window replacements in 12 consecutive months. Also, keep in mind Costco lists this benefit as a unique perk for Costco Executive members.
6. Home lockout assistance
There's no getting around the fact that getting locked out of your home is a huge pain. But for CONNECT insurance policyholders with a Costco Executive membership, you have lockout protection 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The plan covers up to $100 per occurrence, and you're limited to two claims per 12 months. So if this happens regularly, maybe hide a key somewhere safe.
While these perks are certainly a good deal, it's still important to shop around for the best homeowners insurance if you're looking for a new policy. Spending a few minutes comparing different companies' insurance rates, deductibles, and coverage will help you make the best decision.
If cost is the most important factor in which insurance company you're looking for, you can take a look at our list of the best cheap home insurance. Just remember that not all policies offer the same coverage or benefits, so take a close look at the details to make sure you're getting exactly what you need.
