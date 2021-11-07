by Christy Bieber | Published on Nov. 7, 2021
Buying too little coverage could leave loved ones unprotected.
Life insurance is one of the most important financial products most people purchase. A life insurance policy can protect loved ones from financial disaster. It does this by paying out a death benefit to chosen beneficiaries when the policyholder passes away.
Anyone who has people depending on their income or relying on their services should have life insurance. But how much coverage is needed? Here are three ways to decide on the appropriate amount of protection to buy.
The DIME formula is one of the best and most comprehensive methods of determining how much life insurance to get. Here's what DIME stands for:
So using the DIME method, those buying life insurance can generally get enough coverage to care for those left behind by adding together the amount of coverage necessary to:
The DIME formula is comprehensive, but it can be complicated. For those who want to quickly figure out how much life insurance they need, the simplest approach is to assume they will need 10 to 12 times their salary in coverage. So, someone making $50,000 annually would need between $500,000 and $600,000 in life insurance protection.
This approach has the advantage of being easy, but it might lead to buying too little protection for someone with high debts, a large mortgage, or many children to educate.
Finally, many life insurance providers have calculators on their websites that are designed to make it easy to figure out how much insurance coverage to purchase. These calculators involve putting in some simple information about income, debt, and family needs.
No matter which approach is used, the important thing is to get sufficient coverage in place as soon as possible. No one wants to leave their loved ones with financial problems if they pass away unexpectedly, and buying coverage while as young and healthy as possible helps ensure that won't happen.
