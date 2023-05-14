I Only Make $30,000 a Year. Do I Need Life Insurance?
Key points
- If you have people in your life who depend on you financially, you need life insurance.
- You may not need such a large policy if your income is fairly low.
- A general rule of thumb for buying life insurance is to get enough coverage to replace 10 times your annual salary.
There are a number of big misconceptions about life insurance that commonly lead people not to buy it. One such myth is that you don't need life insurance if you don't have kids. Another big myth is that it doesn't pay to apply for life insurance when you're young, because in that case, you're paying your premiums for extra years.
One more persistent myth about life insurance is that if you're a low earner, there's no point in getting it. After all, it's one thing for someone with a $100,000 salary to put life insurance in place. But if you only earn $30,000, is there really a point?
The answer is, absolutely. And while you may not need a particularly large life insurance policy if you make a $30,000 salary, you should have that protection nonetheless.
Your income almost doesn't matter
The amount of money you earn should really not be a factor in deciding whether to get life insurance (though it should be a factor in how much life insurance you get). Rather, if you're on the fence about life insurance, all you really need to ask yourself is: Are there people I care about who stand to get hurt financially in the event of my untimely passing?
It's true that $30,000 is not a very high annual salary. But maybe your family makes it work. Maybe you're married with a spouse and a child, and you maintain a very frugal lifestyle so you're able to get by on a salary of that size. If that's the case, kudos for spending carefully and making the most of that income.
At the same time, recognize that your family relies on your $30,000 annual salary. Let's assume you're the sole breadwinner in your household. If you were to pass away, how would your surviving spouse and child pay their bills?
Discover: Save on your life insurance with one of these companies
That's why you need life insurance regardless of how much you earn. You don't want to leave your loved ones in the lurch.
You may not need a huge life insurance policy
The cost of your life insurance policy will depend on a host of factors, including your age, your health, and the amount of insurance you're looking to buy. Financial expert Dave Ramsey says that a 32-year-old man buying $1 million of term life insurance is looking at a monthly premium of $55.50, on average, for a 20-year policy. But if you only make $30,000 a year, you probably don't need a $1 million policy -- not even close.
As a general rule, it's a good idea to get enough life insurance to replace your income 10 times over. So if you make $30,000 a year, that means you might be just fine with a $300,000 policy. If so, you might end up with a monthly premium you can swing fairly easily.
You might assume that being a lower earner means you don't have to think about life insurance. But remember, whatever income it is that your family lives on, that's the income they'll need to replace if you're not around to work. So rather than assume you don't need life insurance, make an effort to shop around for quotes from different life insurance companies so you can put what's hopefully an affordable policy in place.
Our picks for best life insurance companies
Life insurance is essential if you have people depending on you. We’ve combed through the options and developed a best-in-class list for life insurance coverage. This guide will help you find the best life insurance companies and the right type of policy for your needs. Read our free review today.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.