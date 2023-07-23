What Happens if Someone Bought Life Insurance and Their Family Didn't Know It?
KEY POINTS
- Life insurers may be required to search the Death Master File to identify deceased policyholders.
- Insurers could track down beneficiaries when a life insurance policy goes unclaimed.
- If no beneficiaries can be found, the money could be turned over to the state.
Buying life insurance protects loved ones. If someone dies while their spouse or other family members are relying on their income or services, this could be a huge problem. Once the deceased person's paychecks stop being deposited into a shared checking account, surviving loved ones could be left with a serious financial shortfall.
Life insurance protects against a financial disaster when an untimely death occurs by providing a death benefit to chosen beneficiaries. A predetermined sum of money is paid out to those left behind, which can be used to repay debt or replace the deceased person's income.
Generally, it falls to the surviving beneficiaries to make a life insurance claim after a death. But, what if the family members of an insured person didn't know there was coverage in place? Here's what can happen in these situations.
The life insurer might search for beneficiaries
Life insurance companies may have certain obligations to try to determine when a covered person has died. The National Council of Insurance Legislators adopted a Model Unclaimed Life Insurance Benefits Act in 2011, and many states have adopted this act or have similar regulations in place.
Under this act, life insurers must periodically search a database maintained by the Social Security Administration, called the Death Master File. If the insurer identifies a deceased policyholder in this database and the policy has not been claimed, the insurer is expected to identify the beneficiaries and pay the death benefit to them within 90 days.
Even in states that do not have this legislation, many life insurers still choose to follow this process anyway. And some insurers have also adopted a rule that people are assumed deceased after 120 years (or are assumed dead at another designating "limiting age" as outlined by the insurance policy). If a policy has gone unclaimed when the covered person reached the "limiting age," the insurer would pay the death benefit then.
The money may be turned over to the state
If a life insurance policy goes unclaimed for long enough -- perhaps because the insurer could not find any beneficiaries that the deceased had chosen when buying coverage -- then the money from the policy may be turned over to the state.
States may try again to find the rightful beneficiaries of the policy, but eventually the unclaimed money will go to the state treasurer if no one steps forward with a legitimate claim to receive it.
Obviously, no one wants the state to get the insurance benefit they paid for. And, most people don't want their surviving loved ones to have to wait to get an insurance payout until the life insurer happens to discover a death and find the beneficiaries. To make sure this doesn't happen, those who buy life insurance should tell their families ASAP. Life insurance buyers may also wish to tell another trusted third party, such as a lawyer who is helping them with estate planning.
By keeping loved ones fully informed, life insurance buyers can ensure their closest friends and family members will have the money they need during a hard time in their lives.
Our picks for best life insurance companies
Life insurance is essential if you have people depending on you. We’ve combed through the options and developed a best-in-class list for life insurance coverage. This guide will help you find the best life insurance companies and the right type of policy for your needs. Read our free review today.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.