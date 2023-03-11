5 Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure

Big puppies, big problems.

Key points Pet insurance is a practical necessity to help cover the costs of your pet's medical expenses.

In general, large dogs are the most expensive to insure due to their propensity to develop issues like hip dysplasia and bloat.

Even if you have pet insurance, make sure to set aside a pet emergency fund to cover bills while you wait for reimbursement.

There are a lot of things you need as a new pet parent. The right toys, a good dog bed, yummy treats. But perhaps the most important thing to pick up when you have a new dog at home is pet insurance.

Similar to human health insurance, pet insurance helps cover costs when your dog needs medical treatment or has a health emergency. Also, like human health insurance, the cost of pet insurance depends a lot on the individual.

When it comes to insuring dogs, breed is one of the most important factors in determining the cost of pet insurance. In general, a mixed-breed dog will be the most affordable, while purebred dogs are more expensive to insure. Of the breeds, these five tend to be some of the most expensive.

1. Bernese Mountain Dogs

These shaggy working dogs are hefty hounds, standing over 27 inches at the shoulder. Due to their large size, they can have a host of medical issues common to large breeds, such as hip and elbow dysplasia. Bernese Mountain Dogs also have a higher incidence of von Willebrand disease, which makes blood clotting more difficult. This can complicate otherwise simple things like recovery from surgery or even general dental work.

2. Bulldogs

The short, flat face of the Bulldog is easily recognizable. But while iconic, the flat face of a Bulldog can cause a variety of problems. Most common is difficulty breathing, which can also make it hard for the short-snouted pups to cool down efficiently. This makes them susceptible to overheating. Additionally, the characteristic folds in their skin can lead to a variety of skin and coat problems.

3. Dalmatians

As with other large breeds, Dalmatians can be vulnerable to a range of problems, including bloat and dysplasia. Dalmatians are also known to develop hearing problems, especially as they age. Plus, the breed has a tendency to acquire high amounts of uric acid, which can lead to bladder stones, a painful condition that requires surgery to rectify.

4. Pit Bulls

Not only are Pit Bulls generally expensive for homeowners insurance, but pet insurance can also be pricey. That's due to a range of conditions, including the general large-breed issues like hip dysplasia. Pit Bulls are also candidates for degenerative myelopathy (think of it like a canine version of Lou Gehrig’s disease). Spinal nerve degradation leads to muscular atrophy in the rear legs and, ultimately, entire loss of use. Late stages of the condition can include a variety of health problems as well as complete loss of mobility.

5. Mastiffs

Some of the largest dogs on the list, these big dogs can have big health problems. Mastiffs can have pretty much all of the health concerns associated with the first four dogs on our list. They're also prone to allergies, eye disorders, cancer, epilepsy, and a severe form of bloat called gastric dilatation. (Outside insurance, these behemoths are also expensive to care for; food costs alone can cost a small fortune!)

Paying for your gentle giant

Although larger dogs tend to come with equally large insurance premiums, don't assume they'll be more expensive over their lifetime than their smaller counterparts. Big dogs burn bright -- and quickly. That is to say, they tend to have shorter lifespans than small breeds. So, while your monthly premium may be higher, the lifetime cost to insure your large friend may even out.

What's more, there are ways to reduce your pet insurance costs (besides getting a smaller dog). For example, you may save a few bucks by paying your pet’s insurance premium annually instead of monthly. Additionally, pet owners with more than one animal to insure can look for multi-pet discounts.

Regardless of your pet insurance policy, however, be sure you have a dedicated emergency fund for your pet. Most pet insurance policies work on a reimbursement program. So, you'll need to pay out of pocket for medical services, then submit a claim to get reimbursed after the fact. Ideally, set aside a couple grand in a high-yield savings account to cover any unexpected pet costs.