3 of the Best First-Time Home Buyer Grants and Programs in Florida
KEY POINTS
- Florida offers first-time home buyers down payment and closing cost assistance in the form of second mortgages with reduced or 0% interest rates.
- The Florida Assist and Florida Homeownership Loan Program will both offer up to $10,000.
- Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program offers 5% of the first mortgage amount, along with low interest rates on housing loans and reduced fees.
Buying your first home in Florida isn't without its challenges, but whether you're on the Gulf or the Atlantic (or somewhere in between), the Sunshine State of tropical flowers and picturesque beaches is well worth staking a claim of your own. The state has low property taxes, perfect weather, and only a slightly higher average home value ($390,000) than the national average ($348,000). If you're a first-time home buyer in Florida, the state has a few programs to help afford your first mortgage. Let's take a look at the top three.
1. Florida Assist
What is it? A second mortgage that provides up to $10,000 on conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA mortgages. The second mortgage has 0% interest, and you can pay it off when you sell the home or refinance.
How does it help? You can use the $10,000 to cover closing costs or to bolster your down payment.
Who's it for? This program could give your savings the extra bump it needs to put you in a qualifying range, whether that means having more down payment or covering your closing costs with a 0% loan. The money must be repaid when you sell, refinance, or pay off your first mortgage, but the 0% interest rate means you won't have to pay any more than what you borrow.
2. Florida Homeownership Loan Program (FL HLP)
What is it? A second mortgage that lends you up to $10,000 on a 15-year loan with a 3% interest rate.
How does it help? Much like the Florida Assist program, money from the FL HLP can give you more purchasing power and help you buy homes you wouldn't have otherwise been able to afford. The downside is that you have to pay interest on the second mortgage, but a 3% rate is pretty competitive, especially in a high-rate environment like we're in now.
Who's it for? This is great for first-time home buyers who need an extra bump to buy a home and can afford the monthly payments that will arise out of this. Since this monthly payment could be included within your debt-to-income ratio, you'll also need to consider it alongside other debts for mortgage qualification purposes.
3. Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program
What is it? A second mortgage for eligible frontline community workers.
How does it help? This program gives eligible workers up to 5% of the first mortgage amount (maximum of $35,000) as a 30-year mortgage with a 0% interest rate. Additionally, workers will get lower interest rates on their mortgages (conventional, FHA, VA, or USDA) and reduced mortgage fees.
Who's it for? To be eligible, you must be a frontline community worker, such as a law enforcement officer, firefighter, educator, childcare employee, healthcare professional, active military, or veteran. You also have to meet income limits based on your county.
Other ways to save on your first home
Admittedly, Florida's first-time home buyer programs aren't as generous as other states, like New York, which gives money in the form of grants with no strings attached or loans required. If you still need help buying your first home in Florida, check out federal first-time home buyer programs to see if you qualify for grants and down payment assistance. You might also want to look at low or no down payment mortgages -- such as FHA, VA, and USDA -- or consider buying a foreclosed home at a supreme discount through HUD.
