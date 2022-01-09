If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Christy Bieber | Published on Jan. 9, 2022
Should you listen to Corcoran's advice and jump on the property ladder?
Home prices have been rising in many parts of the country, with costs driven up by low inventory and high demand due to competitive mortgage rates. As a result of high prices, some would-be home buyers may be putting off the purchase of a property in hopes that the seller's market won't be sustainable and they'll end up getting a better deal if they wait.
If you're one of the many people delaying buying a home because you're hoping for a price decline, Shark Tank star and finance expert Barbara Corcoran has some words of advice that you may need to hear.
Although Corcoran has acknowledged that some would-be homeowners may have no choice but to delay their purchase due to a lack of available housing inventory, she also made clear that if you have the option to buy you should do so despite the high prices in the current real estate market.
"I don't think it is wise to wait," Corcoran said in a CNN interview. She made this comment despite the fact that she "spent almost 50 years in the real estate business" and has "never seen prices nationally go up at this kind of a rate."
There are a few big reasons why she indicated that she thinks it's a good idea to buy a home now rather than delaying. Her justifications for urging a home purchase even in a competitive market include:
All of these reasons are good ones, and they may just convince you that buying a home now is a good financial move. This advice is sound. If you're in financial shape to purchase, delaying could end up being a big mistake, so consider making 2022 the year you buy.
