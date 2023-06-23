How Much Would Borrowing an Extra $100,000 Add to Your Monthly Mortgage Bill?

7 Small Changes That Can Improve Your Finances in a Big Way When you're in the midst of a difficult financial situation, it may feel like there is no way out. The good news is that what you're experiencing now doesn't have to be forever. While you may feel discouraged about the current state of your finances, you can take small steps to improve your situation. Small habit changes can make a big difference in improving your financial future. Consider these changes if you want to improve your relationship with money.1. Learn to budgetIf you're not following a budget or monitoring your spending, you likely don't realize how much money you're spending. Budgeting can help you be more aware of where your money is going. You can minimize overspending and find ways to reduce your spending to free up extra cash for other financial goals. Budgeting apps are an excellent tool, especially if you're new to budgeting.2. Open a high-yield savings accountSaving up for future expenses is an excellent way to be financially prepared. But it's essential to stash your extra cash in the right place. If you're keeping your savings in a checking account, you're missing out on interest. By opening a high-yield savings account, you can earn interest and get rewarded for savings. Don't miss out on free money.3. Automate your savingsMany people want to save more but struggle to remember to do so before they spend their entire paycheck. If you struggle with saving, this technique may be for you. Automating your savings can take the manual work out of saving. You can set up automatic transfers to regularly send money from your checking account to your savings account. This habit change can save time and help you stay on top of your savings goals.4. Pay more than the minimum amount due on your credit cardCredit card debt is an expensive problem to have. You'll be charged interest if you don't pay your entire balance off each month. Many people accumulate credit card debt because they pay only the minimum amount due on their credit card bills and the debt and interest continue to grow. If you can afford to do so, paying your entire balance off every month is best. By getting in the habit of paying off your credit card balance in full, you can avoid credit card interest charges.5. Build an emergency fundYou never know when an unexpected expense will come your way. Paying a costly unplanned bill can be challenging if you live paycheck to paycheck and have minimal savings. An emergency fund can help you prepare for such situations. Having extra money available when you need it most can ease your stress. If it feels impossible to build your fund, start small. If you save $100 a month, you'll have $1,200 saved in a year. That's much better than $0 saved.6. Regularly review your financesMany people struggle to stay on top of their personal finance affairs because they ignore their situation. But ignoring your financial struggles won't help you. It's essential to check in on your financial accounts and bills regularly so you can make a plan and take action. Consider setting aside 20 to 30 minutes monthly to review your finances so you're in the know.7. Wait 24 hours before checking out onlineOnline shopping is convenient but can lead to overspending if you're not careful. Here's what to do to reduce your online shopping trips. The next time you fill up your online shopping cart, step away from your computer or phone and wait 24 hours before checking out. Doing this gives you extra time to think through the decision and may help you reduce impulse purchases.It's never too late to make changesDon't give up if your current financial situation is less than ideal. You can set yourself up for success and improve your situation by committing to making small changes in your daily life. Over time, these changes will add up and improve your finances in a big way.

5 Amazing Costco Items You Won't Find at Other Stores For some households, investing in a Costco membership is worthwhile. The famous warehouse club sells most of its grocery and household items in bulk, which can result in significant savings for shoppers on a budget. If you've never shopped at Costco, you may be surprised at the variety of available products. Some items sold here aren't sold at other retailers, so make sure you don't miss out on these winning finds at your local Costco club.1. $1.50 hot dog and soda comboIs there anything better than a satisfying snack after a busy afternoon filling your shopping cart? Costco is well-known for its affordable food court finds. One popular treat that makes for an easy and cheap lunch is Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. You won't find a deal this good at your local grocery store, but you can enjoy this cheap lunch at your local Costco.2. Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oilWhile you can find olive oil at most grocery stores, not all olive oil available is high-quality or sold at a price that won't drain your checking account. But Costco's Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil is a favorite among Costco shoppers. Celebrity chef Samin Nosrat, host of Netflix's Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, recommends this essential kitchen staple. You can get a 2-liter bottle at your local Costco for less than $20.3. Pumpkin pieCostco is known for this favorite seasonal find: pumpkin pie. This tasty treat is available in the bakery section beginning in the fall and through the winter holidays. The ready-to-enjoy pie consists of more than three pounds of goodness for $5.99. In a fall 2022 post in the r/Costco subreddit, user ouchmytounge shared a photo of a line going out the door at their local club. The crowd of shoppers were waiting for this fan favorite! You won't find this exact creation elsewhere, so it's the perfect item to bring to this year's Thanksgiving potluck.4. Rotisserie chickenAnother deal that Costco is known for is its rotisserie chicken. The warehouse club sells an entire rotisserie chicken for $4.99. Whether you plan to make chicken salad, shredded chicken tacos, or add the meat to soup for a more hearty, filling meal, this is a great price to pay for an easy meal. Finding a rotisserie chicken this cheap at your local grocery stores will be difficult.5. Kirkland Signature organic pure maple syrupCalling all breakfast lovers! Another Costco favorite you won't find at other stores is the Kirkland Signature organic pure maple syrup. Whether you're a fan of brunch, add maple syrup to your morning bowl of oatmeal, or use maple syrup as a sugar substitute, this high-quality, 100% pure maple syrup won't break your budget. A 33.8-ounce bottle costs less than $15.A warehouse club membership could save you moneyIf you want to reduce your grocery spending, consider investing in a warehouse club membership. Joining a club like Costco may help you stay on budget as you shop. Plus, you can try some of the finds mentioned above. Costco membership prices range from $60 to $120 annually. For additional ways to save money, check out our personal finance resources.

3 Things You May Not Have Known About a Costco Executive Membership Shopping at Costco is a great way to save money on everything from groceries to apparel to household products. And if you upgrade to an executive membership at Costco, you may find you're able to save even more.A Costco executive membership costs $120 a year, which is double the cost of a basic membership. In exchange, you get 2% cash back at Costco, which is a pretty sweet deal. In fact, your cash back could be enough to pay for your upgraded membership and then some.But if you're thinking about upgrading your membership at Costco, it's important to know how the program works. Here are a few things you may not have known about a Costco executive membership.1. You're limited to a $1,000 reward each yearIf you shop at Costco frequently enough, you might manage to rack up a lot of cash back from your executive membership. But you should know that once you've accumulated $1,000 via executive membership cash back, you're done for the year.That said, to even get to the point of being eligible for a $1,000 cash back reward from your executive membership, you'd need to spend $50,000 a year at Costco. That's probably way more than you can imagine yourself spending, even if you have a year when you use Costco to do things like book travel and update your furniture.2. Online purchases countAlthough Costco carries an impressive selection of inventory in its warehouse club stores, you might find even more items to choose from online. The good news is that online purchases are generally eligible for 2% back if you have an executive membership, so don't be concerned that those orders won't count.3. Car purchases aren't eligible for cash backIn some cases, it could pay to purchase your next vehicle via Costco. But unfortunately, your car purchase will not be eligible for the cash back rewards that are part of an executive membership. (If they were, then hitting that $1,000 limit would probably be easier.) However, there are still many perks to buying a car through Costco, such as saving money on your purchase price, so it pays to see what models are available through this program.Should you get a Costco executive membership?A Costco executive membership certainly isn't right for everyone. If you don't do a lot of shopping at Costco, then it may not be worth it to pay the extra $60 a year. But either way, read up on how the upgraded membership works and the benefits it offers before making your decision.Remember, too, that Costco wants you to be happy with your executive membership. If you do the upgrade and find that it isn't worth it, you can always downgrade your membership to a basic one and ask for a refund. It's not as though you're stuck with the costlier membership once you decide to make that upgrade, so it's really a pretty risk-free proposition if you want to give it a try.

Who Makes Sam's Club's Member's Mark Products? You May Be Surprised If you're a frequent shopper at Sam's Club, you've definitely come across the Member's Mark brand. From household essentials to office supplies, the brand has a wide range of products that appeal to a broad demographic. However, have you ever wondered about the origins of these Member's Mark products? Who makes them and where do they come from? Let's find out.What is Member's Mark?Member's Mark is a private label brand exclusive to Sam's Club, which means its products are sold under its own brand name. The brand has been part of Sam's Club since 1998 and is known for its quality and value, helping members save money.In 2017, Sam's Club brought together its 20 proprietary brands under the Member's Mark umbrella. The brand offers a variety of products, ranging from groceries and household essentials to electronics and furniture.About 20% of all items in Sam's Club stores are Member's Mark products. The proprietary brand is designed to provide Sam's Club members with high-quality items at an affordable price. Purchasing these products can lead to a lower credit card tab, compared to other grocery retailers.Who makes Member's Mark?Walmart, the parent company of Sam's Club, is responsible for the manufacture of the Member's Mark brand. Walmart is a worldwide retailer that generates billions of dollars in revenue every year, and it's no surprise that it has the capacity to manufacture the products in-house.Some Member's Mark products are sourced from companies that offer quality products at an excellent value. According to Chandra Holt, Vice President of Private Brands, her team scours the globe in search of these products, like Italian-sourced olive oil that was discovered during Holt's visit with local olive and tomato farmers.Another gem is the Member's Mark sangria from Madrid, Spain, and mouth-watering frozen lasagna, traced back to an Italian family recipe, sourced from Chicago.In 2020 Sam's Club refurbished, revamped, and revolutionized over 1,200 of its products. As a result, an increasing number of members are attributing their membership renewals to the quality and innovation of Member's Mark offerings.Interestingly, Sam's Club's business model is quite different from Costco's in terms of in-house brands. Costco is known for working with top name brands to produce its Kirkland brand products.In contrast, Sam's Club doesn't openly disclose the companies it partners with to produce the Member's Mark brand. However, there are rumors that suggest that leading manufacturers in the industry make some of the products. Here are some of them:Member's Mark dog food is made by PurinaMember's Mark batteries are made by EnergizerMember's Mark chicken comes from TysonMember's Mark jeans are made by WranglerMember's Mark milk comes from Walmart's Great ValueIf these rumors are accurate, it means that Sam's Club is working with powerful companies to produce in-house products.Member's Mark rebrandsIn 2020, Sam's Club unveiled a new Member's Mark brand and logo that prioritizes quality and sustainability. Sam's Club is committed to creating more sustainable products by making Member's Mark items and its packaging more recyclable, reusable, and compostable.The company is striving to reduce the brand's impact on the environment by encouraging suppliers to participate in the Project Gigaton™ consortium. This initiative, led by Walmart, aims to eliminate 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the private sector.Regardless of who makes Member's Mark, Sam's Club is focusing on meeting its industry-leading sustainability goals by 2025. Suppliers and vendors have to source the Member's Mark products responsibly, create inclusive economic opportunities, and prioritize diverse suppliers.Sam's Club Member's Mark is a great option for anyone looking for high-quality products at an affordable price. With such a range of products, there's sure to be something that meets your needs. While Sam's Club sources its products differently than Costco's Kirkland Signature brand, Member's Mark is leading the way with its sustainability initiatives. Sam's Club is committing to a regenerative mindset by prioritizing nature, humanity, and its members in the development of Member's Mark products.