by Christy Bieber | Published on March 19, 2022
Is it really possible to cut your closing costs? Suze Orman thinks so.
When you purchase a new home, you don't just have to consider ongoing mortgage payments when assessing how expensive your property will be. There are upfront fees to pay, which you'll need to cover at closing. Closing costs can add up to 2% to 5% of your home loan's value, which is usually a hefty sum.
The good news is, most people have some options to reduce the initial fees they end up paying when purchasing a home. In fact, finance expert Suze Orman has offered some tips that could potentially save you thousands.
According to Orman, there are a few key ways to lower your closing costs and pay less upfront fees. It all starts with the Loan Estimate that mortgage lenders are required to provide to potential borrowers within a few days from the time the borrower has applied for a mortgage.
The Loan Estimate "means you can make an easy apples-to-apples comparison of mortgage options from different lenders before you decide which lender you want to work with," Orman points out. By comparing costs, borrowers can find the lender offering the most affordable loan overall including upfront fees and ongoing expenditures.
Orman also advises taking another crucial step to try to lower closing costs. Specifically, she urges borrowers to negotiate on the fees they may have to pay as a condition of getting a loan. While not all fees are negotiable, Orman suggests borrowers can haggle over these fees:
By taking the time to shop around and compare lenders -- and by negotiating on these common closing costs -- you could potentially save yourself thousands of dollars when buying your home. As a result, Orman's advice here is definitely worth considering.
