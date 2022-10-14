Mortgage Rates Just Hit a 20-Year High. Are Buyers Doomed?

by Maurie Backman | Published on Oct. 14, 2022

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
A family looks excitedly at a home with a For Sale sign on the lawn.

Image source: Getty Images

It's getting increasingly difficult to afford a mortgage.

Key points

  • The average 30-year mortgage just reached its highest level since April 2002.
  • While rising rates might spook buyers, that doesn't mean a home purchase is a poor choice right now.

Check out The Ascent's picks for the best mortgage lenders

There's a reason so many buyers have struggled to purchase a home this year. Not only are home values still extraordinarily high, but mortgage rates have been climbing rapidly since the start of the year. And Freddie Mac just reported that the average 30-year mortgage interest rate has reached a 20-year high. 

If you've been in the market for a home, you may be wondering if this news is a sign that it's time to drop out. But if you're financially capable of buying a home, then you don't necessarily have to go that route. 

What do your finances look like?

Nobody wants to pay more for any given commodity than necessary. If your favorite cereal brand has always been available for $4.99 a box and all of a sudden you're looking at paying $5.49, you're apt to not be happy. But does that mean you should find a new cereal when that's your favorite? Probably not. 

Similarly, if you're ready to buy a home, and your finances support a home purchase, then an uptick in mortgage rates shouldn't necessarily drive you out of the market. In fact, if you've been house-hunting this year, it means you were already resigned to paying more for a home than in a regular market. And while you may not have anticipated such a steep jump in mortgage rates, the fact of the matter is that there are benefits to homeownership. So if you can afford a mortgage at today's higher rates, you may still want to sign one.

That said, keep in mind that your monthly housing costs, including your mortgage payments, property taxes, and homeowners insurance premiums, should not exceed 30% of your take-home pay. And if you're looking at added monthly costs like HOA fees, those will need to fall under that 30% umbrella as well. But if you can stick to that 30% threshold while paying a higher interest rate on your mortgage, then you may want to move forward with your plans to buy. 

Will mortgage rates keep rising sharply?

That's the big question, isn't it? And unfortunately, we can't answer it without a crystal ball.

Discover: We ranked this company the Best Overall Mortgage Lender as a part of our 2022 Best-of Awards

More: Our picks for best FHA mortgage lenders

Earlier this year, when the average 30-year mortgage rate was hovering around 3%, no one was predicting it would more than double within 10 months. Yet here we are. 

There's really no sense in speculating as to how high mortgage rates might get and when exactly they'll peak. But what we do know is that mortgage rates tend to rise and fall over time. And while they may be high right now, at some point, they're apt to drop. 

If you move forward with a home purchase now, you may have an opportunity to refinance to a mortgage with a lower interest rate down the line. So if you can swing those higher payments for the foreseeable future, you don't need to let higher borrowing costs stop you from meeting your goal of becoming a homeowner.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are at their highest level in years — and expected to keep rising. It is more important than ever to check your rates with multiple lenders to secure the best rate possible while minimizing fees. Even a small difference in your rate could shave hundreds off your monthly payment.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check, and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

Mortgage Rates by State

Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Washington DC
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

About the Author

Maurie Backman
Maurie Backman

Maurie Backman writes about current events affecting small businesses for The Ascent and The Motley Fool.

Featured Articles

Find the Best Mortgage Rates

Best Mortgage Lenders for 2022

Best Mortgage Refinance Lenders for 2022

Best Mortgage Lenders for First-Time Homebuyers