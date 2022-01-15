If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Maurie Backman | Published on Jan. 15, 2022
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Borrowers may be pulling back on refinancing for good reason.
Refinancing a mortgage is a great way to eke out monthly savings. By lowering the interest rate on your home loan, you can slash your housing costs and free up money for other things. And given that inflation is making everyday living costs so much more expensive, that's a smart thing to consider.
But these days, the demand for refinances isn't all that high. The Mortgage Bankers Association reports that for the week ending Jan. 7, refinance demand was 50% lower than it was a year prior. And while there are different factors that could be lending to that trend, here are a few likely causes.
On a historical basis, mortgage rates are currently sitting at competitive levels. But they're already higher compared to where they were last year, and that may be spooking borrowers. This especially applies to those who already have relatively low rates on their existing loans.
Generally, your goal in refinancing should be to shave about 1 percentage point or more off of your loan's interest rate. The reason is you'll pay closing costs to swap an existing home loan for a new one, so you'll need to eke out enough savings to make those fees worthwhile. But the more refinance rates climb, the less enticing they'll be.
Because you're required to pay closing costs to refinance, it's important to stay in your home long enough to come out ahead financially. Say you're charged $4,000 in closing costs for a new mortgage that shaves $200 off of your monthly payments. While that's a nice amount of money to save, it'll take 20 months to break even after paying your closing costs. If you're not sure you'll stay in your home that long, then refinancing becomes a risk.
Although the U.S. economy is fairly strong, we're in a generally precarious state right now due to inflation and the omicron surge. A lot of borrowers may be in a position where they're not rushing to refinance because their plans just aren't so firm.
When mortgage rates started plunging in mid-2020, many people rushed to refinance. This recent decline in demand can also be explained by the fact a lot of borrowers have already gotten new home loans since the start of the pandemic, and therefore don't need to go through that process again.
If you've yet to refinance your mortgage, going that route could be a good idea. But before you do, ask yourself:
Refinancing could be a great way to save money on housing costs, and even though today's rates are higher than they've been recently, they're still relatively low. It's important to make sure getting a new mortgage is the right decision given the factors above.
Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.
The Ascent's in-house mortgages expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate. While it doesn't influence our opinions of products, we do receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We're on your side, always. See The Ascent's full advertiser disclosure here.
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2022 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.