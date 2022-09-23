Say Goodbye to Bidding Wars in 2023

by Maurie Backman | Published on Sept. 23, 2022

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
A person putting a House for Sale sign in the front lawn of their property.

Image source: Getty Images

Buyers may not have to duke it out to the same degree.

Key points

  • Bidding wars were a fixture of the housing market in 2021 and the first part of 2022.
  • As real estate inventory picks up, those bidding wars should decline substantially. 

Check out The Ascent's picks for the best mortgage lenders

From a seller's perspective, there's perhaps nothing better than listing a home and having it land in a bidding war. But from a buyer's perspective, bidding wars are nothing but bad news.

During a bidding war, multiple buyers duke it out over the same property. What will often happen is that buyers will keep raising the price of a given home until most have to back out, leaving a sole buyer victorious. 

But that victory often comes at a price -- a higher offer. And at a time when mortgage rates are making things more expensive for buyers, that's not a great position to land in.

But while bidding wars were a mainstay of the real estate market in 2021 and the first half of 2022, there's reason to believe they won't be nearly as common in 2023. Here's why.

Housing inventory is picking up

A big reason sellers have gotten away with commanding sky-high prices for their homes is that there hasn't been enough real estate inventory to meet buyer demand. But that seems to be changing.

The National Association of Realtors reports that in July, there was a 3.3-month supply of available homes on the market. Now for context, it normally takes at least a 4-month supply of homes to fully meet buyer demand. But in June, there was only a 2.9-month supply of available homes to purchase. And in July 2021, housing inventory sat at a mere 2.6-month supply.

Discover: We ranked this company the Best Overall Mortgage Lender as a part of our 2022 Best-of Awards

More: Our picks for best FHA mortgage lenders

All told, it looks like housing inventory is ramping up. And that's a great thing for buyers, because it not only gives them more choices on the home purchasing front, but it could also spell the end of bidding wars. And that could, in turn, help home prices return to more moderate levels.

Now given how inflated home prices are right now, buyers shouldn't expect to see many bargains during the tail end of 2022. But come 2023, we could start to see a significant decline in home prices, which could make homeownership accessible to a larger number of buyers. 

Should sellers worry?

Sellers don't necessarily need to panic over the fact that bidding wars may be coming to an end. But it's also not the best news for them. Those who are serious about selling a home may want to do so sooner rather than later. 

Right now, buyer demand still very much exceeds the amount of available homes on the market. As that gap narrows, sellers are apt to lose their edge. It pays to look at listing a home during the latter part of 2022, even though the fall and early winter, historically speaking, aren't necessarily the most popular times to do so.

It could also pay for sellers to list their homes sooner rather than later to get ahead of rising mortgage rates. We can't say with certainty that mortgage rates will rise in 2023, but that's a distinct possibility. Sellers who get moving could benefit from less competition and buyers who aren't as put off by higher financing costs.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are at their highest level in years — and expected to keep rising. It is more important than ever to check your rates with multiple lenders to secure the best rate possible while minimizing fees. Even a small difference in your rate could shave hundreds off your monthly payment.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check, and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

Mortgage Rates by State

Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Washington DC
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

About the Author

Maurie Backman
Maurie Backman

Maurie Backman writes about current events affecting small businesses for The Ascent and The Motley Fool.

Featured Articles

Find the Best Mortgage Rates

Best Mortgage Lenders for 2022

Best Mortgage Refinance Lenders for 2022

Best Mortgage Lenders for First-Time Homebuyers