by Maurie Backman | May 12, 2021
The Ascent is reader-supported: we may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Buyers aren't just clamoring to buy a first time -- they're going after second properties, too.
Mortgage rates are no longer sitting at historic lows, but they're still very competitive. And that's not only driving people to go out and buy homes -- it's also prompting them to purchase second homes.
In March, the number of buyers who signed a mortgage for a second home increased by a record 128% year over year, according to Redfin. If you've been thinking of buying a second home, you may wonder if now's a good time. Here's what you need to know.
One challenge you might encounter is limited inventory. On a national level, inventory has been sluggish all year, and that could make your search difficult for a number of reasons.
First, in limited housing markets, sellers have the upper hand, and a home is likely to cost a lot more than normal. Secondly, limited inventory means you'll face more competition from other buyers -- buyers who might also be in a position to outbid you. Finally, you may have to settle for a subpar home if there aren't many to choose from in the area you want to buy in. That could, in turn, leave you on the hook for costly renovations.
This is one of the top lenders we've used personally to secure big savings. No commissions, no origination fee, low rates. Get a loan estimate instantly and $150 off closing costs.
Let's assume you've managed to find a second home in the location you want at a price you can swing, despite inventory challenges. Is now a good time to buy?
From a mortgage rate perspective, yes. Today's rates are very attractive. We don't know if they'll rise as the year chugs along, or if they'll shoot up substantially once the U.S. economy manages to recover from the pandemic.
From a price perspective, though, you'll probably overpay for a second home right now. If you're buying the home in the hopes of selling it at a profit in a few years, that may be difficult to do.
Meanwhile, you'll need to make sure you're in a strong enough financial position to swing your second home. Before you make an offer, ask yourself:
Buying a second home can be a smart investment, and it can also give you a place to escape to when life gets tough. There are pros and cons to buying a second home in today's housing market, so make sure to think things through before making your decision.
Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.
The Ascent's in-house mortgages expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate. While it doesn't influence our opinions of products, we do receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We're on your side, always. See The Ascent's full advertiser disclosure here.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.