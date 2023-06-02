This Is Why Homeownership Has Been Crucial to Building Generational Wealth

For many Americans, homeownership is more than just having a place to live -- it's also a key way to build wealth. Studies show that home equity is the single largest financial asset for households in the three middle-income quintiles, representing between 50% and 70% of their wealth.

Owning a home has several financial advantages that make it an attractive wealth-building tool. Here's what homeownership provides and what you can do to start building your own wealth through buying a home.

High leverage on investment

When you buy a home, you're typically only required to put down a small percentage of the total purchase price. This means that you're making an investment with a high degree of leverage -- your down payment is a fraction of the total value of the property. If you're buying with an FHA loan, it can be as low as 3%.

As you pay off your mortgage loan, your equity in the home grows, and any increase in the home's value also adds to your net worth. This means that even a small increase in the value of your home can have a big impact on your net worth.

Forced savings vehicle

When you make your monthly mortgage payments, a portion of that payment goes toward paying off the principal balance of the loan. This means that each month, you're building equity in your home.

Over time, as you continue to pay off your mortgage, your equity in your home grows, and your net worth increases. This is a powerful way to build wealth because it's automatic -- you don't have to think about saving; it happens as you pay off your mortgage.

Lower borrowing costs

Mortgages typically have lower interest rates than other types of loans, such as credit cards or personal loans. This means that homeowners can borrow money at a lower cost than renters can, which can be especially powerful when it comes to buying a home.

In addition, owning a home can provide you with a source of low-cost funding. For example, you can use a HELOC to fund a business venture or home expansion.

Hedge against future rent increases

Rents tend to go up over time, meaning that renting becomes more expensive as time goes on. When you own your home, you're locking in your housing costs for the long term. If you have a fixed-rate mortgage, your principal and interest payments will remain the same for the life of the loan.

This means that as rents go up, the cost of owning your home remains the same. This can be a powerful way to protect yourself against rising housing costs.

Positive effects for the community

Owning a home can have a positive impact on your life in ways that go beyond just building wealth. These are known as spillover effects. Homeowners tend to maintain their homes, leading to increased property values for their neighbors.

Homeowners are also more likely to invest in their children’s education, vote, and engage in activities with civic organizations. Homeownership benefits not just the individual, but their entire community.

Risks of homeownership

Although homeownership is often viewed as a smart way to build wealth, there are risks associated with it. One of the main challenges of homeownership is that it is not easy to diversify or liquidate your investment.

Unlike stocks or bonds, which can be easily traded and diversified across different asset classes, a house is a single, illiquid asset that is subject to the whims of the local real estate market.

With that said, it's still possible to minimize these risks by doing your research before purchasing a property, being prepared for unexpected expenses, and holding onto your investment for the long term. Despite the challenges, homeownership remains a viable asset-building mechanism that can offer valuable returns over time.

Practical steps to become a homeowner

Here's what you need to do if you're in the market to buy a home.

1. Determine your budget

Before you start searching for your dream home, it's essential to determine your home-buying budget. This means looking at your current income, expenses, debts, and savings to see how much you can realistically afford. You should be fully aware of the additional costs associated with owning a home, such as maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

You can use online mortgage calculators and consult with financial planners and mortgage brokers to help you estimate how much you can afford. You need to have enough saved for the down payment and also be able to afford the monthly payments. It's crucial to be honest with yourself and avoid overspending, as it can lead to stress, debt, and perhaps foreclosure.

2. Research your options

Once you have a budget in mind, you can start researching your options for homes and neighborhoods. You can use online listings, real estate agents, and open houses to get a sense of what's available, what features and amenities you're looking for, and what prices are typical in your desired areas.

You can also gather information about schools, transportation, shopping, and other factors that may influence your decision. It's a good idea to create a list of key features and must-haves for your new home and prioritize them based on your preferences and budget.

3. Get pre-approved for a mortgage

To increase your chances of getting your dream home, you need to get pre-approved for a mortgage. This means that a lender will review your financial and credit history and give you a conditional offer for a mortgage up to a certain amount.

This will show sellers that you're serious about buying and have the financial backing to do so. You can shop around with different lenders to find the best rates and terms for your situation.

Keep in mind that getting pre-approved doesn't guarantee you'll get the final approval, so be prepared to show documentation, provide additional information, and make adjustments if needed.

4. Make an offer and close the deal

Once you've found the perfect home and have been pre-approved for a mortgage, it's time to make an offer and negotiate with the seller. You can work with your real estate agent to craft a competitive offer that meets your budget and preferences and includes contingencies and deadlines.

The seller may accept, reject, or counter your offer, and you'll need to react accordingly. If your offer is accepted, you'll need to go through the closing process, which involves signing legal documents, paying closing costs, and transferring ownership.

This can take several weeks or months, so be patient and work with your lender, agent, and possibly a real estate lawyer to ensure a smooth and successful closing.

5. Enjoy your new home

Once you've closed on your new home, it's time to celebrate and enjoy the fruits of your labor. You can personalize your space, create memories with your loved ones, and take pride in being a homeowner.

However, homeownership also comes with responsibilities, such as maintaining your property, paying your bills on time, and being a good neighbor. It's essential to stay organized, communicate with your family and professionals, and address any issues or concerns promptly.

Owning a home can be a lifelong journey, but with proper planning and care, it can also be one of the most fulfilling experiences in life.

Homeownership has been crucial to building generational wealth and financial security for a variety of reasons. Homeownership provides a means for forced savings, has low borrowing costs, and is a hedge against future rent increases. When leveraged correctly, it can become a powerful tool for building long-term wealth. Understanding the financial benefits of homeownership and taking practical steps toward it can help build a stronger financial position for yourself and future generations.