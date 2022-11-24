This Was the Median Home Sale Price in October 2022. Could You Afford It?

by Maurie Backman | Published on Nov. 24, 2022

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
A man and woman sitting on a couch and talking with their realtor while holding paperwork.

Image source: Getty Images

Hint: It wasn't a small number.

Key points

  • In October, home prices were up 6.6% on an annual basis.
  • It's important to crunch your numbers before buying a home to make sure you're not getting in over your head. 

Check out our picks for the best mortgage lenders

It's really not a secret that home prices have been elevated on a national level for several years now. Those price hikes started up during the second half of 2020, when mortgage rates plunged to record lows and buyer demand started surging. 

But while mortgage loans were affordable from an interest rate perspective in 2020 and 2021, this year, they've gotten almost unbelievably expensive. These days, the average 30-year mortgage will cost you around 7%. Compare that to the 3% rate you might've been looking at a year ago, and it's easy to see why homeownership might seem out of reach.

Meanwhile, in October, the median existing home sale price was $379,100, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. That represents a 6.6% increase from Oct. 2021. And since it's much more expensive to borrow via a mortgage now than it was in October 2021, you may have no choice but to bow out of the housing market until prices cool off and mortgage rates start to drop. 

Or maybe not. Maybe you are able to afford a home based on today's borrowing rates and prices. Here's how to know.

How much house can you swing?

Just because the median U.S. home recently sold for $379,100 doesn't mean that's the price you're looking at for a place of your own. It may be that home prices are much higher or lower in your neck of the woods. 

But either way, it's important to know the formula for determining home affordability, no matter where you live. And that formula is simple -- make sure your total housing costs don't exceed 30% of your take-home pay.

More: Our picks for best FHA mortgage lenders

So, let's say you bring home $5,000 a month. That means you can afford to spend $1,500 a month on housing costs. 

That doesn't mean you can take on a mortgage with a $1,500 monthly payment, though. Rather, that $1,500 needs to cover additional recurring housing costs, like property taxes and homeowners insurance. And if you're buying property in a homeowners association, that $1,500 will need to include HOA fees as well. 

Should you wait to buy a home?

Right now, property prices are up and mortgage rates are expensive. So if you were to make the decision to pull out of the housing market and wait things out, that wouldn't be a bad call.

But you'll need to think about your financial picture and housing situation before arriving at a decision. If you have an affordable rental that's comfortable, staying put could make sense. If you're miserable in your apartment and your landlord keeps raising your rent, you may want to continue your search for a home to buy.

Similarly, if you're unsure about your ability to afford a home, waiting may be your best bet. But if you have a lot of funds available to put down on a home and a steady job with a large paycheck, then you might manage to find a home that appeals to you and works within your budget. 

Remember, mortgage rates may be high right now, but they're unlikely to stay that way forever. We may not see 3% mortgages in the near future, but rates could drop down to the 5% range in a year or two. So if you sign a mortgage today, you might be able to refinance your loan not so long after the fact and lower your monthly payments -- all the while getting to build equity in a place of your own.

Mortgage Rates by State

Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Washington DC
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

About the Author

Maurie Backman
Maurie Backman

Maurie Backman writes about current events affecting small businesses for The Ascent and The Motley Fool.

Featured Articles

Find the Best Mortgage Rates

Best Mortgage Lenders for 2022

Best Mortgage Refinance Lenders for 2022

Best Mortgage Lenders for First-Time Homebuyers