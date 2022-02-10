Mortgage rates can change daily. Here's how they look right now.

Mortgage rates are higher today for all loan products, with the 20-year rate being up substantially from yesterday. Here's what rates look like on Feb. 10, 2022:

Mortgage Type Today's Interest Rate 30-year fixed mortgage 3.920% 20-year fixed mortgage 3.663% 15-year fixed mortgage 3.095% 5/1 ARM 3.335%

Data source: The Ascent's national mortgage interest rate tracking.

30-year mortgage rates

The average 30-year mortgage rate today is 3.920%, up 0.025% from yesterday. At today's rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $473.00 for every $100,000 you borrow. That doesn't include added expenses like property taxes and homeowners insurance premiums.

20-year mortgage rates

The average 20-year mortgage rate today is 3.663%, up 0.094% from yesterday. At today's rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $588.00 for every $100,000 you borrow. Though your monthly payment will go up by $115.00 with a 20-year, $100,000 loan versus a 30-year loan of the same amount, you'll save $29,126.00 in interest over the course of your repayment period for every $100,000 you borrow.

15-year mortgage rates

The average 15-year mortgage rate today is 3.095%, up 0.034% from yesterday. At today's rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $695.00 for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared to the 30-year loan, your monthly payment will be $222.00 higher per $100,000 in mortgage principal. Your interest savings, however, will amount to $45,160.00 over the life of your repayment period per $100,000 of mortgage debt.

5/1 ARMs

The average 5/1 ARM rate is 3.335%, up 0.038% from yesterday. A 5/1 ARM gives you the same interest rate for a five-year period, after which your rate can adjust once a year. While you'll snag a much lower interest rate on your mortgage today with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed loan, you'll also run the risk of seeing your mortgage payments go up over time.

Should I lock in my mortgage rate now?

A mortgage rate lock guarantees you a specific interest rate for a certain period of time -- usually 30 days, but you may be able to secure your rate for up to 60 days. You'll generally pay a fee to lock in your mortgage rate, but that way, you're protected if rates climb between now and when you close on your home loan.

If you plan to close on your home within the next 30 days, then it pays to lock in your mortgage rate based on today's rates -- especially since they're pretty attractive, historically speaking. But if your closing is more than 30 days away, you may want to choose a floating rate lock instead for what will usually be a higher fee, but one that could save you money in the long run. A floating rate lock lets you secure a lower rate on your loan if rates fall before you close on your mortgage. While today's rates are fairly low, we don't know if rates will go up or down over the next few months. As such, it pays to:

LOCK if closing in 7 days

if closing in days LOCK if closing in 15 days

if closing in days LOCK if closing in 30 days

if closing in days FLOAT if closing in 45 days

if closing in days FLOAT if closing in 60 days

If you're ready to get a mortgage, shop around with a bunch of lenders rather than accept the first offer you get. Each lender sets its own rate and closing costs, and comparing different offers could help you negotiate the best overall deal.