Will Mortgages Still Be 7% in 2024?

Advertiser Disclosure
Many of the offers that appear on this site are from companies from which The Motley Fool receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear), but our reviews and ratings are not influenced by compensation. We do not include all companies or all offers available in the marketplace.
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
KEY POINTS
Mortgage rates have been elevated since the start of the year and are currently above 7.5%.
Rates could fall in 2024, but we shouldn't expect the ultra-low rates that were available in 2020 and 2021.
Today's elevated mortgage rates are making life very difficult for prospective home buyers. They're also taking refinancing off the table for a lot of mortgage holders.
As of this writing, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.57%, according to Freddie Mac. But the reality is that mortgage rates have been elevated since the start of the year, and they'll likely remain high for the remainder of 2023.
But will things be any different in 2024? Or will borrowers be facing the same exorbitant rates next year that they're looking at right now?
There may be some relief in sight
A lot of people are blaming today's higher mortgage rates on the interest rate hikes that have been implemented by the Federal Reserve since early 2022. Now, the reality is that the Fed does not set any borrowing rates for consumers. Rather, it oversees the federal funds rate, which is what financial institutions charge one another for short-term loans.
But when that benchmark interest rate goes up, lenders tend to pass the cost onto consumers. That explains why it's more expensive these days to sign an auto loan, home equity loan, or personal loan.
While general borrowing conditions can impact mortgage rates, borrowing rates for home buyers tend to be more influenced by the 10-year Treasury. Right now, the yield on the 10-year Treasury is high, but it's expected to drop in 2024. If that happens, mortgage rates could follow suit.
However, it's important to have realistic expectations about how low mortgage rates will get. We could see rates drop into the 6% range, or even lower. But if you're looking to buy a home, don't expect to see the same 3% interest rates borrowers got to enjoy in 2020 and 2021. We may not see rates that low again for many years.
How to save on a mortgage when rates are high
These days, even prospective home buyers with excellent credit are looking at higher mortgage rates due to market conditions. But there are a few steps you can take to walk away with a lower rate on a mortgage.
First, try to get your credit score as high as possible. If you can get your score into the 800s by paying all bills on time and keeping revolving credit card balances down, you might snag a discount on your mortgage rate (with the understanding that your rate might be high to begin with).
It also pays to shop around with differentmortgage lenders and compare offers. You may find that one lender is willing to come in at a lower rate than another.
Finally, if you can afford a shorter-term mortgage, you might lower your borrowing rate in the process. The average rate on a 15-year loan today is 6.89%, according to Freddie Mac. A 15-year mortgage will leave you with higher monthly payments, but if you're buying a home that's well below your budget, that may be manageable.
In time, mortgage rates should come down. And that may happen in 2023. But don't expect rates to fall back to 3%. Those rates are unlikely to be available anytime soon.
Maurie Backman writes about current events affecting small businesses for The Ascent and The Motley Fool.
Share this page
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers.
The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
Certificates of deposit (CDs) can be a smart way to capture high interest rates. With some CD rates currently north of 5.50%, the headliner perk on today's top-paying CDs is undoubtedly APY, APY, and APY. But don't let high interest obscure some of the lesser-known benefits of buying CDs. Growing your money is important, but these three lesser-known perks could sweeten a CD contract.Ready to open a CD and earn extra cash? Western Alliance Bank is a top pick from our experts and features an incredible rate: 1 Year: 5.51% APY (Min. Deposit $1).1. Some CDs allow a "bump-up" rateStandard CDs offer a fixed rate for a specific period. For example, if you lock into a 5.50% APY, you'll get 5.50% for the length of your term, whether that's three months or five years.Locking in at a high rate can be glorious if CD rates fall. But if you lock your CD rate too early, the opposite could happen: You could watch CD rates soar, while yours is still paying out at a lower APY.This is where a "bump-up" CD can come in handy.Bump-up CDs let you increase your rate at least one time during your term (some allow several bump-ups). This allows you to capture a higher APY after your term has started. Typically, bump-up CDs have lower initial rates than standard CDs. But they can prove useful in a fluctuating rate environment, especially if you think the CD provider will raise its rates.2. You can access interest as you earn itWhile many CDs lock up your initial deposit for the length of your term, some will let you access the interest you're earning. Yes, even without penalty. Often, these CDs will even transfer the interest into a separate account, like a checking or savings account. Depending on your CDs terms, the interest could be deposited monthly, quarterly, semiannually, or annually.3. Brokered CDs can be sold on secondary marketsBrokered CDs are a little-known CD type. These CDs are available only through brokerage accounts, such as:FidelityCharles SchwabVanguardEdward JonesThe broker isn't the CD issuer but rather buys CDs in bulk from providers, like banks, then sells them to its customers. Often, these CDs have ridiculously high APYs.Because the broker isn't the CD issuer, it usually doesn't let you withdraw from your CD -- not even with an early withdrawal penalty. Instead, you have to sell your CD on a secondary market if you want out early. This involves finding a buyer who will take the CD off your hands.Selling a CD on the secondary market could result in a loss, especially if rates have increased since you purchased yours. But for savvy investors focused on the long term, today's top-paying CDs could eventually result in a gain. CD rates won't stay high forever. If you load up on long-term CDs, you could turn a profit when rates start to fall, not to mention earn high interest as you wait.Of course, like investing in stocks and other assets, trading CDs has risks. But it's a strategy that many fixed-income investors simply don't know about.All in all, CDs can offer investors more than just a high APY. Don't get me wrong: Earning high interest on your savings is a major benefit. But dig a little deeper into your contract; you might find some perks that surprise you.
Buying generic brands can save you money, but rarely can they surpass (or even replicate) the taste of the original. The exception is Costco's Kirkland Signature products. Many of these products have amassed a cult following simply for being better in taste and lower in price than many nationally recognized brands.It's tough to pick which Kirkland products are the best, but if I had to narrow it down, here are five Kirkland products I'm buying regularly at Costco.1. Shelled pistachiosPrice: $14.99 to $16.99I've always loved pistachios but could never betray my personal finances to pay exorbitant prices for such small bags. Costco, however, changed that. The Kirkland Signature Pistachios come in 24 ounce bags (1.5 pounds) and cost only $15 to $17. That's cheaper than Kroger ($5.49 for six ounces), Safeway ($7.99 for six ounces), and Walmart ($9.98 for 12 ounces).2. Lounge pantsPrice: $16.99Fall has just arrived in my home city, Portland, and we're already breaking out the winter clothes. This year, I bought a pair of Kirkland Signature lounge pants and they're super comfortable. Plus, you can't beat that price. Costco is even running a promotion online that will save you $25 if you buy five to nine qualifying clothing items and $60 if you buy 10.3. Kitchen bagsPrice: $20.49The Kirkland Signature Kitchen Bags are a staple in our household. They're big, sturdy, and have flexible tops to wrap around trash and avoid punctures. These bags are strong enough to hold our garbage, plus cat litter when we clean the boxes.4. Adult multivitamin gummiesPrice: $16.99 for twoNot the most exciting Costco purchase you'll ever make, but nevertheless a good value, this two-pack of multivitamins comes with 320 gummies for about $17. That's cheaper than buying Vitafusion gummies off Amazon ($12.19 for 150 gummies) and even rivals the price on Walmart's brand of adult gummies ($8.88 for 150).5. Variety snack packPrice: $32.99This is one of the best buys I've seen in awhile. For about $33, this snack pack gives you 51 single-serving pouches with snacks you'll actually like, like granola bars, trail mix, almonds, cashews, peanuts, and blueberries. Perfect for kids' lunches or your own snacks during the day.How to find good Kirkland productsPrepare yourself for some trial and error. Fortunately, even the worst Kirkland Signature products are still decent enough to consume (case in point: the notoriously ugly "Costco sweater" you can't help but buy). Even better: Most are covered by Costco's 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you don't like it, you can bring it back for a full refund.There is one little-known way to find popular Kirkland products. You'll need to the download the Costco shopping app, then follow these steps:Open the Costco shopping app.Click "Shop" from the bottom menu.Scroll to the bottom and click "View more categories."Click "Explore Our Brands" from the list of categories (in my app, the categories are in alphabetical order, so just look for the "E's").Find Kirkland Signature from the list.Click "Shop All Kirkland Signature."Organize the products by "Most Viewed."This will bring up product pages that have received a large volume of traffic. When I did it recently, I saw the variety snack pack was number one, followed by toilet paper, batteries, and a stone island 12-burner gas grill (shrug). Take a look for yourself the next time you browse the Costco app and see what other Costco members are buying.
Okay, I'll admit it. When I first joined Costco, I was hesitant to bring Kirkland products home because I was convinced they'd somehow be inferior in quality to the brands I was used to. How else could you explain those ultra-low prices?But I'm glad I've since changed my ways, because through the years, I've enjoyed lots of savings at Costco by loading up on Kirkland products. And these days, certain Kirkland products are staples on my weekly grocery list.If you're not familiar with Kirkland, it's Costco's signature brand. You'll find the Kirkland name on everything from baby products to baked goods to household supplies. And here are a few Kirkland products I think every Costco member should try.1. Organic quinoaQuinoa has been hailed as a supergrain that can serve as a great base or side dish for meals. We eat a lot of quinoa in my household, and I like to add it to chili and stew for extra protein.At my local supermarket, an 8.8-ounce bag of quinoa costs $3.49. So that's $0.40 an ounce. Meanwhile, Kirkland makes a mega-bag of quinoa that costs just $10.99 online for a 4.5-pound haul. That's only $0.15 an ounce.And also, that's the online price. Chances are, you'll find Kirkland-brand quinoa at an even lower price at your local warehouse club store.2. Kirkland almond butterI'm a huge fan of peanut butter. But sometimes, I like to mix things up and put almond butter on toast or apple slices instead.A 27-ounce jar of Kirkland almond butter costs $7.99 online, which is $0.30 an ounce. At my local supermarket, a 16-ounce jar is $8.49, or $0.53 an ounce.3. Praline pecansWhen I'm in the mood for something sweet, I try to offset it by adding a little protein to the mix. And Kirkland praline pecans fit the bill. They're not overly sweet, and they can be eaten by the handful at night while watching TV or sprinkled onto a salad for a little crunch.A 2.5-pound jar of these bad boys costs $16.99 at Costco, which amounts to about $0.42 per ounce. Trader Joe's sells yummy candied pecans, too, but a five-ounce bag will cost you $4.49, or roughly $0.90 per ounce.4. Cashew clustersKirkland makes a delicious cashew cluster that includes almonds, pumpkin seeds, and just the right amount of sugar. This is my go-to snack for a long hike because it's packed with protein and tasty as heck. And for just $10.99 for a two-pound bag online, it's a worthwhile investment.Now, I can't compare the cost of these clusters to another store because frankly, I've never seen a comparable product outside of this Kirkland offering, which you can only find at Costco -- at least at a reasonable price. You can technically buy these cashew clusters on Amazon, but the cost there is almost $25 versus $10.99 at Costco.com. And again, you'll generally pay even less at an actual warehouse club store.5. Chocolate chipsI happen to do a lot of baking at home, especially during the holidays. And I like to load up on Kirkland chocolate chips because the price is always far more competitive than what's available elsewhere. A 4.5-pound bag of Kirkland semi-sweet chocolate chips is only $13.99 online, or $0.20 per ounce.I'll be honest. There's nothing spectacular about these chocolate chips. They taste like...chocolate chips, which are a hard thing to mess up. The reason to go for the Kirkland version here really boils down to price alone.At my local supermarket, chocolate chips happen to be on sale right now. But even so, a 10-ounce bag is $3, which would have me paying $0.30 an ounce.Some of the Kirkland products you'll find at Costco are unique items you really can't find elsewhere. Others are simply more affordable but equally good versions of the products you'll see in many stores. But either way, it pays to give these Kirkland products a try, especially because Costco stands behind its signature brand (and every item it sells, for that matter). So if you take a chance on a Kirkland item and it doesn't meet your expectations, you can generally bring it back for a refund without any sort of hassle.
By: Dana George |
Updated
- First published on Oct. 13, 2023
As someone who left social media years ago, I've never looked back. Still, on occasion, I wade into a Reddit forum to get an idea of what people are saying about important world events, like "Most Horrible NFL Quarterback Ever," or "Why Hotdogs Are Better Than Hamburgers." Today, I've taken a dive into the "Worst Christmas Gift You've Ever Received" threads, and some of what they said made sense.1. A useless 3D posterReddit post: My mom bought me one of those 3D posters that were all the rage in the '90s. I am blind in one eye.Takeaway: Don't rush. When holiday shopping is left to the last minute, it's easy to make purchases that do not fit the recipient. According to Paper & Stitch, the trick is to remember who you're buying for. And chances are, Mom was so busy finishing up last-minute shopping that she didn't stop and think whether her child would enjoy (or even be able to see) the gift. Oops!2. A lonely computer mouseReddit post: One year when I was a kid, my parents bought me a computer mouse. What makes it bad is that I didn't have a computer, and had been asking for one for years.Takeaway: Save the comedy for open mic night. Maybe the parents didn't have money in their checking account to buy a computer to go with that mouse, but still this gag fell flat. The number of stories from adults who received "gag" gifts was surprising. And did I mention these were adults, remembering gifts they received as children? Honestly, folks, kids don't think it's funny. Ever.3. Oddly-familiar pajamasReddit post: This year I got a pair of pajamas that were identical to the pair I was wearing when I unwrapped them. Thanks again mom!Takeaway: Make a list. On one side write the recipient's name, and on the other, make a note of what they received. Keep that list (mine is saved to my desktop). Pull the list out as you plan the upcoming holiday season. I know what it's like to be so busy that you actually forget what you bought the year before. After all, I am continually teased for giving my sons bathrobes several years in a row. But who doesn't need a new robe? Grown men, that's who. Grown men do not need a new bathrobe every single year. Lesson learned.4. A "you've got to be kidding" push lawn mowerReddit post: I feel ya. When me and my twin sister turned 16 she got a car in the driveway wrapped in a big bow and I got my parents old push-mower and a weed-whacker.And here's another one along the same lines.Reddit post: First Christmas with my dad, new stepmom, and her kids. They got electronics and designer bags. I got a bottle of Herbal Essences shampoo. No conditioner.Takeaway: Do not show favoritism. According to the BBC, a child's personality is fundamentally shaped by ending up on the short end of the favoritism stick. Children who grow up feeling they are treated unfairly experience a deep sense of unworthiness. They may feel as though they're unlovable, or do not possess the special traits and characteristics needed to be loved by other people. Not to put too fine a point on it, but such children sometimes end up being people pleasers, trying to make people care about them. No kid expects the adults in their life to take out a second mortgage to buy gifts, but they do notice if gift-giving is unfair.5. A box of surprisesReddit post: I can actually answer this question with one of my presents this year. When I had gotten home from college I found myself with some excess cash. I decided to invest in some new video games for myself and had them sent to my house. The strange thing was I had only received half of the games. I emailed the suppliers and told them I hadn't gotten my packages yet and was growing quite sad. Well Christmas morning came around and I was opening up my presents. I got to the one from my older brothers. I tore the paper away and opened the box. Inside there were several other packages that had been mailed to our house. With my name on them.. My brother had taken half of my games and hid them from me until Christmas... Worst present ever.Takeaway: Be open and create an experience. If you don't plan to spend money on a gift or can't afford to buy one this year, it's okay to be honest about it. It's possible to create an even better memory by taking a different route. For example, if you're in school and can't afford a gift for your grandparents, set a date for the two (or three) of you to spend the day together. It may involve taking them out to a park, playing board games, or simply hanging out together. Most humans crave connection far more than presents.That said, I'll admit to laughing at one of the responses to the post: I used to do something like this in high school but not as mean. I would steal something from all my friends. Not something of value and something they would never notice was gone. Then I would wrap that item up and give it to them for Christmas. I called myself Klepto-Claus.6. A "questionable tool box"Reddit post: My father bought me a metal tool box with my name across it. It was very used. It actually said “’s Breeding Service.” It was a used bull semen collector’s tool box.Takeaway: Shop for useful gifts. According to Everyday Health, "quirky" gifts tend to collect dust until the recipient ends up donating it. Recipients value gifts they'll be able to use over and over again. I'm pretty sure no kid has 100 uses for a tool box once used by a bull semen collector.The bottom line is this: As long as a gift comes from the heart, the lucky recipient is going to know it. And while the gift may be quite useful, what they're likely to remember is how special they felt opening it.
By: Dana George |
Updated
- First published on Oct. 14, 2023
You know something the wealthy are very good at? Making their money work for them. When they lie down to go to sleep at night, they want to know that their money is hard at work. The rest of us may not earn millions of dollars as we dream of building another yacht in the Netherlands, but we can steadily increase our net worth by making good decisions about where our money is going to hang out.Earning passive income is not just for the wealthy. Here's how we can all get started, with as little as $1,000.1. Purchase dividend stocksLet's say you purchase stock in the Dang, That Stings Rubber Band Company. You are now a part-owner. Sure, you may own a teeny, tiny slice of the company, but darn it all, you're still an owner.While not all publicly traded companies do, Dang, That Stings Rubber Band Company pays dividends. A dividend is an amount of money that a company regularly pays its stockholders out of its profits (sometimes referred to as "reserves"). Typically, companies pay out quarterly.Purchasing $1,000 in stock in a company that pays dividends is one way to produce passive income. You can cash out those dividends and tuck them into your savings account, or you can reinvest them, slowly growing the amount of stock you own in the company.Note: If you want to invest in dividend-paying stocks, make sure the companies you're interested in pay them.2. Make like Mr. MonopolyI can't swear to it, but I've always suspected that Mr. Monopoly is heavily into lending money to Uncle Sam. Here's how I believe he does it:First, he goes to TreasuryDirect.gov. That's where he can directly invest in the U.S. government.Mr. Monopoly then determines whether he's in the mood for short-term debt like Treasury bills, mid-term debt like Treasury notes, long-term debt like Treasury bonds, or inflation-protected debt like I bonds.Mr. Monopoly may be flashy, but he's also concerned with protecting his money. Each of these investments is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.3. Build an emergency fundOne of the least sexy, but most important, investments you can make is in your personal financial security. Let's say you wake up one morning and rain is coming through the ceiling in your kitchen. Even without being quite awake yet, you realize that it's not supposed to rain into your kitchen. A contractor swings by and you learn that it's going to cost $7,500 to make repairs to your roof, attic space, and kitchen ceiling.Fortunately, your homeowners insurance will pay the majority of the cost. However, you have a deductible of $2,000 and there's no money in your savings account to cover the cost. You end up putting the expense on a charge card with an interest rate of 17%.You mean to pay the $2,000 expense off by the end of the first billing cycle, but one thing after another comes up and you can only pay the minimum monthly payment of $50. Before you know it, you've been carrying that same $2,000 debit for 12 months. Unless you can come up with the money to pay the credit card off, you'll carry that debt for another four years and end up paying a total of $972 in interest.If you don't have an emergency savings account with enough money in it to cover a leaky roof (bald tires, broken water heater, unexpected medical expense, or other unwelcome surprise), you may find yourself paying interest rather than earning it.Before you look for ways to make your money grow, make sure you have a sufficient amount of money put away for emergencies.You may only have $1,000 to invest right now, but we all start somewhere. The great thing about having any money to invest is that warm feeling you get when someone pays you interest -- rather than the other way around.