You Won't Believe How Much Home Values Rose Between 2019 and 2022

3 Little-Known Perks of Buying CDs Certificates of deposit (CDs) can be a smart way to capture high interest rates. With some CD rates currently north of 5.50%, the headliner perk on today's top-paying CDs is undoubtedly APY, APY, and APY. But don't let high interest obscure some of the lesser-known benefits of buying CDs. Growing your money is important, but these three lesser-known perks could sweeten a CD contract.Ready to open a CD and earn extra cash? Western Alliance Bank is a top pick from our experts and features an incredible rate: 1 Year: 5.51% APY (Min. Deposit $1).1. Some CDs allow a "bump-up" rateStandard CDs offer a fixed rate for a specific period. For example, if you lock into a 5.50% APY, you'll get 5.50% for the length of your term, whether that's three months or five years.Locking in at a high rate can be glorious if CD rates fall. But if you lock your CD rate too early, the opposite could happen: You could watch CD rates soar, while yours is still paying out at a lower APY.This is where a "bump-up" CD can come in handy.Bump-up CDs let you increase your rate at least one time during your term (some allow several bump-ups). This allows you to capture a higher APY after your term has started. Typically, bump-up CDs have lower initial rates than standard CDs. But they can prove useful in a fluctuating rate environment, especially if you think the CD provider will raise its rates.2. You can access interest as you earn itWhile many CDs lock up your initial deposit for the length of your term, some will let you access the interest you're earning. Yes, even without penalty. Often, these CDs will even transfer the interest into a separate account, like a checking or savings account. Depending on your CDs terms, the interest could be deposited monthly, quarterly, semiannually, or annually.3. Brokered CDs can be sold on secondary marketsBrokered CDs are a little-known CD type. These CDs are available only through brokerage accounts, such as:FidelityCharles SchwabVanguardEdward JonesThe broker isn't the CD issuer but rather buys CDs in bulk from providers, like banks, then sells them to its customers. Often, these CDs have ridiculously high APYs.Because the broker isn't the CD issuer, it usually doesn't let you withdraw from your CD -- not even with an early withdrawal penalty. Instead, you have to sell your CD on a secondary market if you want out early. This involves finding a buyer who will take the CD off your hands.Selling a CD on the secondary market could result in a loss, especially if rates have increased since you purchased yours. But for savvy investors focused on the long term, today's top-paying CDs could eventually result in a gain. CD rates won't stay high forever. If you load up on long-term CDs, you could turn a profit when rates start to fall, not to mention earn high interest as you wait.Of course, like investing in stocks and other assets, trading CDs has risks. But it's a strategy that many fixed-income investors simply don't know about.All in all, CDs can offer investors more than just a high APY. Don't get me wrong: Earning high interest on your savings is a major benefit. But dig a little deeper into your contract; you might find some perks that surprise you.

The 5 Best Kirkland Products to Buy at Costco Buying generic brands can save you money, but rarely can they surpass (or even replicate) the taste of the original. The exception is Costco's Kirkland Signature products. Many of these products have amassed a cult following simply for being better in taste and lower in price than many nationally recognized brands.It's tough to pick which Kirkland products are the best, but if I had to narrow it down, here are five Kirkland products I'm buying regularly at Costco.1. Shelled pistachiosPrice: $14.99 to $16.99I've always loved pistachios but could never betray my personal finances to pay exorbitant prices for such small bags. Costco, however, changed that. The Kirkland Signature Pistachios come in 24 ounce bags (1.5 pounds) and cost only $15 to $17. That's cheaper than Kroger ($5.49 for six ounces), Safeway ($7.99 for six ounces), and Walmart ($9.98 for 12 ounces).2. Lounge pantsPrice: $16.99Fall has just arrived in my home city, Portland, and we're already breaking out the winter clothes. This year, I bought a pair of Kirkland Signature lounge pants and they're super comfortable. Plus, you can't beat that price. Costco is even running a promotion online that will save you $25 if you buy five to nine qualifying clothing items and $60 if you buy 10.3. Kitchen bagsPrice: $20.49The Kirkland Signature Kitchen Bags are a staple in our household. They're big, sturdy, and have flexible tops to wrap around trash and avoid punctures. These bags are strong enough to hold our garbage, plus cat litter when we clean the boxes.4. Adult multivitamin gummiesPrice: $16.99 for twoNot the most exciting Costco purchase you'll ever make, but nevertheless a good value, this two-pack of multivitamins comes with 320 gummies for about $17. That's cheaper than buying Vitafusion gummies off Amazon ($12.19 for 150 gummies) and even rivals the price on Walmart's brand of adult gummies ($8.88 for 150).5. Variety snack packPrice: $32.99This is one of the best buys I've seen in awhile. For about $33, this snack pack gives you 51 single-serving pouches with snacks you'll actually like, like granola bars, trail mix, almonds, cashews, peanuts, and blueberries. Perfect for kids' lunches or your own snacks during the day.How to find good Kirkland productsPrepare yourself for some trial and error. Fortunately, even the worst Kirkland Signature products are still decent enough to consume (case in point: the notoriously ugly "Costco sweater" you can't help but buy). Even better: Most are covered by Costco's 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you don't like it, you can bring it back for a full refund.There is one little-known way to find popular Kirkland products. You'll need to the download the Costco shopping app, then follow these steps:Open the Costco shopping app.Click "Shop" from the bottom menu.Scroll to the bottom and click "View more categories."Click "Explore Our Brands" from the list of categories (in my app, the categories are in alphabetical order, so just look for the "E's").Find Kirkland Signature from the list.Click "Shop All Kirkland Signature."Organize the products by "Most Viewed."This will bring up product pages that have received a large volume of traffic. When I did it recently, I saw the variety snack pack was number one, followed by toilet paper, batteries, and a stone island 12-burner gas grill (shrug). Take a look for yourself the next time you browse the Costco app and see what other Costco members are buying.

5 Kirkland Products Every Costco Member Should Try Okay, I'll admit it. When I first joined Costco, I was hesitant to bring Kirkland products home because I was convinced they'd somehow be inferior in quality to the brands I was used to. How else could you explain those ultra-low prices?But I'm glad I've since changed my ways, because through the years, I've enjoyed lots of savings at Costco by loading up on Kirkland products. And these days, certain Kirkland products are staples on my weekly grocery list.If you're not familiar with Kirkland, it's Costco's signature brand. You'll find the Kirkland name on everything from baby products to baked goods to household supplies. And here are a few Kirkland products I think every Costco member should try.1. Organic quinoaQuinoa has been hailed as a supergrain that can serve as a great base or side dish for meals. We eat a lot of quinoa in my household, and I like to add it to chili and stew for extra protein.At my local supermarket, an 8.8-ounce bag of quinoa costs $3.49. So that's $0.40 an ounce. Meanwhile, Kirkland makes a mega-bag of quinoa that costs just $10.99 online for a 4.5-pound haul. That's only $0.15 an ounce.And also, that's the online price. Chances are, you'll find Kirkland-brand quinoa at an even lower price at your local warehouse club store.2. Kirkland almond butterI'm a huge fan of peanut butter. But sometimes, I like to mix things up and put almond butter on toast or apple slices instead.A 27-ounce jar of Kirkland almond butter costs $7.99 online, which is $0.30 an ounce. At my local supermarket, a 16-ounce jar is $8.49, or $0.53 an ounce.3. Praline pecansWhen I'm in the mood for something sweet, I try to offset it by adding a little protein to the mix. And Kirkland praline pecans fit the bill. They're not overly sweet, and they can be eaten by the handful at night while watching TV or sprinkled onto a salad for a little crunch.A 2.5-pound jar of these bad boys costs $16.99 at Costco, which amounts to about $0.42 per ounce. Trader Joe's sells yummy candied pecans, too, but a five-ounce bag will cost you $4.49, or roughly $0.90 per ounce.4. Cashew clustersKirkland makes a delicious cashew cluster that includes almonds, pumpkin seeds, and just the right amount of sugar. This is my go-to snack for a long hike because it's packed with protein and tasty as heck. And for just $10.99 for a two-pound bag online, it's a worthwhile investment.Now, I can't compare the cost of these clusters to another store because frankly, I've never seen a comparable product outside of this Kirkland offering, which you can only find at Costco -- at least at a reasonable price. You can technically buy these cashew clusters on Amazon, but the cost there is almost $25 versus $10.99 at Costco.com. And again, you'll generally pay even less at an actual warehouse club store.5. Chocolate chipsI happen to do a lot of baking at home, especially during the holidays. And I like to load up on Kirkland chocolate chips because the price is always far more competitive than what's available elsewhere. A 4.5-pound bag of Kirkland semi-sweet chocolate chips is only $13.99 online, or $0.20 per ounce.I'll be honest. There's nothing spectacular about these chocolate chips. They taste like...chocolate chips, which are a hard thing to mess up. The reason to go for the Kirkland version here really boils down to price alone.At my local supermarket, chocolate chips happen to be on sale right now. But even so, a 10-ounce bag is $3, which would have me paying $0.30 an ounce.Some of the Kirkland products you'll find at Costco are unique items you really can't find elsewhere. Others are simply more affordable but equally good versions of the products you'll see in many stores. But either way, it pays to give these Kirkland products a try, especially because Costco stands behind its signature brand (and every item it sells, for that matter). So if you take a chance on a Kirkland item and it doesn't meet your expectations, you can generally bring it back for a refund without any sort of hassle.

Don't Waste Your Money: The 6 Worst Holiday Gifts, According to Recipients (and How to Avoid the Same Mistakes) As someone who left social media years ago, I've never looked back. Still, on occasion, I wade into a Reddit forum to get an idea of what people are saying about important world events, like "Most Horrible NFL Quarterback Ever," or "Why Hotdogs Are Better Than Hamburgers." Today, I've taken a dive into the "Worst Christmas Gift You've Ever Received" threads, and some of what they said made sense.1. A useless 3D posterReddit post: My mom bought me one of those 3D posters that were all the rage in the '90s. I am blind in one eye.Takeaway: Don't rush. When holiday shopping is left to the last minute, it's easy to make purchases that do not fit the recipient. According to Paper & Stitch, the trick is to remember who you're buying for. And chances are, Mom was so busy finishing up last-minute shopping that she didn't stop and think whether her child would enjoy (or even be able to see) the gift. Oops!2. A lonely computer mouseReddit post: One year when I was a kid, my parents bought me a computer mouse. What makes it bad is that I didn't have a computer, and had been asking for one for years.Takeaway: Save the comedy for open mic night. Maybe the parents didn't have money in their checking account to buy a computer to go with that mouse, but still this gag fell flat. The number of stories from adults who received "gag" gifts was surprising. And did I mention these were adults, remembering gifts they received as children? Honestly, folks, kids don't think it's funny. Ever.3. Oddly-familiar pajamasReddit post: This year I got a pair of pajamas that were identical to the pair I was wearing when I unwrapped them. Thanks again mom!Takeaway: Make a list. On one side write the recipient's name, and on the other, make a note of what they received. Keep that list (mine is saved to my desktop). Pull the list out as you plan the upcoming holiday season. I know what it's like to be so busy that you actually forget what you bought the year before. After all, I am continually teased for giving my sons bathrobes several years in a row. But who doesn't need a new robe? Grown men, that's who. Grown men do not need a new bathrobe every single year. Lesson learned.4. A "you've got to be kidding" push lawn mowerReddit post: I feel ya. When me and my twin sister turned 16 she got a car in the driveway wrapped in a big bow and I got my parents old push-mower and a weed-whacker.And here's another one along the same lines.Reddit post: First Christmas with my dad, new stepmom, and her kids. They got electronics and designer bags. I got a bottle of Herbal Essences shampoo. No conditioner.Takeaway: Do not show favoritism. According to the BBC, a child's personality is fundamentally shaped by ending up on the short end of the favoritism stick. Children who grow up feeling they are treated unfairly experience a deep sense of unworthiness. They may feel as though they're unlovable, or do not possess the special traits and characteristics needed to be loved by other people. Not to put too fine a point on it, but such children sometimes end up being people pleasers, trying to make people care about them. No kid expects the adults in their life to take out a second mortgage to buy gifts, but they do notice if gift-giving is unfair.5. A box of surprisesReddit post: I can actually answer this question with one of my presents this year. When I had gotten home from college I found myself with some excess cash. I decided to invest in some new video games for myself and had them sent to my house. The strange thing was I had only received half of the games. I emailed the suppliers and told them I hadn't gotten my packages yet and was growing quite sad. Well Christmas morning came around and I was opening up my presents. I got to the one from my older brothers. I tore the paper away and opened the box. Inside there were several other packages that had been mailed to our house. With my name on them.. My brother had taken half of my games and hid them from me until Christmas... Worst present ever.Takeaway: Be open and create an experience. If you don't plan to spend money on a gift or can't afford to buy one this year, it's okay to be honest about it. It's possible to create an even better memory by taking a different route. For example, if you're in school and can't afford a gift for your grandparents, set a date for the two (or three) of you to spend the day together. It may involve taking them out to a park, playing board games, or simply hanging out together. Most humans crave connection far more than presents.That said, I'll admit to laughing at one of the responses to the post: I used to do something like this in high school but not as mean. I would steal something from all my friends. Not something of value and something they would never notice was gone. Then I would wrap that item up and give it to them for Christmas. I called myself Klepto-Claus.6. A "questionable tool box"Reddit post: My father bought me a metal tool box with my name across it. It was very used. It actually said “’s Breeding Service.” It was a used bull semen collector’s tool box.Takeaway: Shop for useful gifts. According to Everyday Health, "quirky" gifts tend to collect dust until the recipient ends up donating it. Recipients value gifts they'll be able to use over and over again. I'm pretty sure no kid has 100 uses for a tool box once used by a bull semen collector.The bottom line is this: As long as a gift comes from the heart, the lucky recipient is going to know it. And while the gift may be quite useful, what they're likely to remember is how special they felt opening it.