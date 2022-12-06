10 Holiday Gift Card Deals to Check Out

If you plan to buy gift cards this holiday season, don't miss out on these valuable deals.

Gift cards make for a simple gift idea that your favorite people will surely enjoy. All you have to do is choose which restaurant, store, or retailer your loved one will appreciate, and then they get to decide what specific present they get. And, you could score free bonus gift cards by shopping holiday gift card deals. Here are a few gift card deals worth your time and money.

1. California Pizza Kitchen

If you have a pizza lover on your shopping list, you may want to buy them a gift card from California Pizza Kitchen. Now through Dec. 31, the pizza eatery is giving customers who purchase $100 in gift cards a complimentary $20 promotional card.

2. Cinemark Movie Theaters

A gift card for a movie night is the perfect gift, regardless of who is on your list. When you buy $35 or more in gift cards, now through Dec. 31, you'll get a free $5 bonus coupon.

Cinemark is also selling its 12-month movie membership at a $20 discount. For just under $100, you can give a membership that allows your friend to see one free movie each month and get discounts on snacks. Unused movie credits roll over as long as they remain a member.

3. Chili's

Chili's is also promoting a money-saving gift card deal this holiday season. When you spend $50 in gift cards, you'll receive a $10 bonus card. This offer is available through Dec. 31. Bonus cards are valid from Jan. 1 through Feb. 13 next year.

There's no such thing as having too many shoes, so your fashion-conscious family member will surely appreciate a Famous Footwear gift card. When you purchase $50 in gift cards, you will earn a bonus $10 card. Shoppers can earn a maximum of $30 in bonus cards per transaction. This deal is available through Dec. 25. Bonus cards must be used between Dec. 26. through Jan. 28.

5. IHOP

Your favorite breakfast-loving bestie will be excited when they find out you got them an IHOP gift card. When you buy $25 in gift cards, you'll get a $5 bonus card. This gift card deal is available through Jan. 1. Bonus gift cards expire on Feb. 26.

6. JOANN

While many of the best gift card deals of the season are for restaurants and eateries, other great finds exist. When you spend $100 in JOANN gift cards, you'll earn a $20 reward. This offer is valid through Dec. 24. Bonus rewards can be redeemed from Dec. 25 through Jan. 21. This is an excellent gift for the crafty person in your life.

7. Moe's Southwest Grill

For burrito fans, a Moe's Southwest Grill gift card makes for a tasty holiday treat. When you buy $25 in Moe's gift cards, you'll earn $5 in free Moe's rewards. You must be a Moe's Rewards member and can redeem Moe's rewards from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28.

8. Panera Bread

Panera Bread sells bagels, pastries, sandwiches, soups, salads, coffee, and more. For every $50 in gift cards purchased, you'll receive a $10 bonus gift card. This deal is available through Dec. 31. You must use your bonus gift cards by Jan. 31.

9. Shake Shack

You likely have someone on your list who likes burgers and milkshakes. Now through Dec. 28, for every $25 you spend on Shake Shack gift cards, you'll earn a $5 bonus gift card. Bonus gift cards are valid through Mar. 29. You can stay on budget, give a great gift, and earn a freebie.

10. The Cheesecake Factory

With an extensive menu, a gift card to The Cheesecake Factory is an ideal gift for the picky eaters on your list. Plus, who doesn't like cheesecake? Now through Dec. 31, when you buy $50 in gift cards, you can get a bonus $15 eCard to use yourself. You can redeem your bonus gift cards from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28 next year.

You still have time if you haven't finished your holiday shopping. These gift card deals make treating your friends and family easy and are also a win for you. You can stay on track with your personal finance goals by scoring some valuable freebies.