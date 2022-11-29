12 of the Best Women's Gifts to Buy at Sam's Club

Sam's Club has some excellent, affordable gifts for the ladies in your life.

Key points

Sometimes it's hard to decide what holiday gifts to buy for the best women in your life.

These gift ideas are a win for your wallet and will make your lady happy, too.

Consider Starbucks gift cards, cozy slippers, and more.

The holiday season is upon us, so it's time to buy gifts. Having a budget and planning out your shopping list is the best way to stick to your personal finance goals while celebrating those you love. Shopping at Sam's Club can be a great way to stretch your budget further. Here are some of the best women's gifts to buy at Sam's Club.

1. Member's Mark animal print cozy knit throw

There's no such thing as too many blankets -- especially now that the winter is here. Your favorite lady will love this warm animal print knit throw. It's available in different colors and prints and costs under $30 -- making it an affordable and cozy gift.

2. Starbucks $30 value gift cards: 3 x $10 gift cards

For all the women in your life who are coffee drinkers, Starbucks gift cards are a must. You'll save $1.02 by purchasing this three-pack of $10 gift cards at Sam's Club. An extra caffeine boost on a busy day will be appreciated.

3. Botanicals & Wellness aromatherapy bath salts

This one is for the self-care queen in your life. This gift pack features three different jars each with a different aromatherapy scent. Bath salts can help your loved one unwind after a long day. At under $10, it's a budget-friendly idea that is sure to be enjoyed.

4. Fit & Fresh the foundry collection all the things XL tote bag

No woman will ever say no to another bag. This spacious tote bag is the perfect place to carry all the things (hence its name). It can be used as a gym bag, work bag, beach bag, or weekend getaway bag. It folds flat for storage and is available in multiple patterns. You'll spend less than $30 for this gift, too.

5. Member's Mark luxury premier collection ladies cozy slippers

Slippers are especially ideal for the winter. These comfortable slippers will keep your favorite lady warm throughout the colder months. They're available in multiple patterns and only cost $12.98, making for an affordable stocking stuffer.

6. AMC Theatres eGift card

Why not treat a special woman in your life to a movie night? Sam's Club sells AMC Theatres e-gift cards in $25 and $50 increments. This is a fun way to show you care, and the e-gift card is delivered by email, so it's a convenient solution for friends who don't live locally.

7. Arabica 14-ounce stainless steel travel tumbler, 2-pack

What could be better than an adorable tumbler for those on-the-go mornings? Two adorable tumblers. This two-pack of tumblers is a gift that is sure to be a win. These cups can hold hot and cold drinks, and each tumbler features a leak-proof slider lid. At under $20, it's a gift that won't put you at risk of going into credit card debt.

8. Sephora $50 value gift card

The best woman in your life will be thankful to receive a Sephora gift card. Sephora sells makeup, hair products and tools, skincare essentials, perfume, and much more -- so there is something for everyone. You'll save $1.52 by purchasing this gift card at Sam's Club.

9. Satin Beauty pillowcase and eye mask set

The sleeping beauty in your life will love this satin pillowcase and eye mask set. This gift helps protect hair, blocks out light, and makes for a more luxurious sleep experience. With multiple color options and priced under $40, it's an excellent gift for anyone who values quality sleep.

10. ChapStick variety pack

This makes for a fantastic stocking stuffer. Winter is here; it's the season of dry skin and chapped lips. With this twelve-pack gift pack, your favorite lady will never run out of lip-healing essentials. You'll only spend $12.98 to help her prep for the colder months.

11. DoorDash $50 eGift card

Whether it's a late-night pizza or burrito, there's nothing better than getting your snack on without leaving the house. A DoorDash gift card is a gift that is sure to get used. Since this is an e-gift card, you can easily send this to your favorite faraway woman. By getting this at Sam's Club, you can get a slight discount and keep more money in your bank account.

12. Satin Beauty satin hair scrunchies

If the woman in your life has long hair, I promise she can never have enough hair ties. This satin hair scrunchies set is an economical gift that will get a lot of use. Satin is gentle on the hair, and with different color options, your loved one can wear these with any outfit. Plus, it's a great gift idea that costs under $20.

Gift buying doesn't have to be stressful, nor does it need to be expensive. These gifts are a great way to show appreciation for the women in your life. If you have a Sam's Club membership, don't miss out on the chance to save money while shopping for holiday gifts.