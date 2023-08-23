1.7 Million Pennsylvania Public School Students Qualify for Free Breakfast This School Year

Published on Aug. 23, 2023

Natasha Etzel

By: Natasha Etzel

Writer

KEY POINTS

  • All 1.7 million Pennsylvania public school students will be eligible for free daily breakfast during the 2023–24 school year.
  • The state allocated an additional $46.5 million to provide meals to students.
  • The funding will also provide free lunch to all 22,000 Pennsylvania students eligible for reduced-price lunches through the National School Lunch Program.

It's back-to-school season, and there's good news for Pennsylvania students and their families. An additional $46.5 million was allocated as part of the 2023–24 budget to fund free universal breakfast to the state's 1.7 million public school students. Every student can now receive a free breakfast when school is in session this upcoming school year. This news will likely offer relief to many families across the state.

Breakfast is crucial for healthy child development

Breakfast is essential for growing children and teens. Studies have found that eating breakfast every day has a positive impact on the cognitive development of students. Kids who eat breakfast regularly have improved test scores, greater concentration, and better energy levels.

Unfortunately, not every child is served a nutritious meal at home before each school day begins. Rising living costs and growing financial struggles significantly impact whether families can afford to feed their children a healthy and filling breakfast.

According to the USDA's Food Price Outlook for 2023 and 2024, food costs are expected to grow more slowly this year than last, but prices remain above historical average rates. But there's some good news: Many states are finding ways to provide free meals to more students, and Pennsylvania is one of the states prioritizing the health and well-being of kids.

Every student in Pennsylvania qualifies for free breakfast

During the 2023–24 school year, every student in Pennsylvania can receive free breakfast when school is in session. Breakfast will be available to all students, regardless of household income. State leaders hope this will ensure that all students receive a nutritious meal at the start of the day and help combat the stigma around food insecurity.

Many children who qualify for breakfast through the National Free Breakfast Program feel embarrassed and ashamed due to the stigma associated with needing free food. Students may feel more comfortable eating free breakfast when it's made available to all kids statewide.

No matter your household's financial situation, life is expensive these days. If you're a parent of a child in Pennsylvania, this initiative can help you keep more money in your bank account while also ensuring your child gets the fuel needed to learn to the best of their abilities.

Additional resources are available to families in need

You're not alone if you're struggling financially. When going through a difficult financial situation, it can be challenging to afford necessities, including food. But you don't have to go without food. Here are a few resources to explore if you need assistance feeding your loved ones.

1. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal resource that helps low-income households supplement their grocery budgets. In 2022, there were more than 41 million SNAP participants nationwide. In Pennsylvania, 14% of the state's population used the program.

Once enrolled, SNAP benefits are loaded on an EBT card, which you can use to purchase eligible food and drinks at participating retailers. Be sure to check out some little-known perks of SNAP benefits that make the program even more valuable.

2. National School Lunch Program

Families meeting the income requirements and those who receive certain public benefits like SNAP can apply for the National School Lunch Program. Depending on your household income level, you may qualify for reduced-price or free school lunches for your child.

Note: During the 2023–24 school year, Pennsylvania students who are eligible for reduced-price lunches through the National School lunch Program will receive free lunch.

3. Food banks

Food banks are another resource that families can utilize when facing food insecurity. Feeding America's food bank locator can be helpful if you're unsure where your closest food pantry is. Getting food from a food bank in your community can help ensure your family is well fed.

Don't be afraid to utilize resources like the ones mentioned above. Asking for and accepting help when you need it is brave. If you're feeling discouraged about your financial situation, remember that your current struggles don't define you, nor do they define your future. Check out our free personal finance resources if you're looking for tips on improving your finances.

