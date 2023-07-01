2023 Is Halfway Over. 5 Tips to Hit Your Financial Goals Before Dec. 31

7 Amazing Sam's Club Buys Under $10 We all love the shock and awe of huge discounts, such as when you can save hundreds on living room furniture or get a half-priced gazebo. But it's not those outsized deals that make warehouse stores like Sam's Club such a great personal finance choice for so many families.No, that comes down to the solid savings on all our everyday necessities. Because, in the long run, shaving a few bucks off dinner each night will add up to way more money in your bank account than the occasional big score on furniture.With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best deals you can find under $10 at your local Sam's Club.1. Member's Mark spices: $3.68 to $9.98There are a lot of low-cost ways to improve your home cooking, not the least of which is making sure it's spiced and seasoned properly. Sam's Club offers a great range of popular spices, all of which have great reviews online. Prices depend on the particular spice, but they start at just $3.68. While the containers are fairly large, most spices have a shelf life of one to two years so you should have plenty of time to use them up.2. Member's Mark over-the-counter medicines: $4.48 to $9.87Keeping the medicine cabinet stocked can get pricey, especially if you have family members who regularly go through items like allergy or heartburn medications. You can find Member's Mark versions of many popular over-the-counter drugs, all for much less than you'd typically spend at the grocery store or drugstore. Prices vary, but start at just $4.48.3. Member's Mark agave nectar: $7.98 Made from the agave plant, this sweet syrup has become a popular alternative to sugar and honey, especially in the vegan community as it is entirely plant-based. But while its growing popularity has helped it become more affordable, few places offer as good a price as Sam's Club. Member's Mark Organic Agave Nectar costs just $7.78 for a two-pack of 29-ounce bottles. While this may seem like a lot, agave nectar can last for years when stored properly.4. Member's Mark walnuts: $7.98Not only are walnuts considered to have a wide range of health benefits, but they're darn tasty, too. Of course, getting them out of their tough shells can be a serious workout. You can skip the hassle while also saving money by picking up Member's Mark Natural Shelled Walnuts. A giant 3-pound bag will run you less than $8 at Sam's Club.5. Member's Mark broth: $8.48Alright, so the absolute best broth is always going to be one you make yourself. But who really has time to simmer chicken bones for hours? Sam's Club offers two different Member's Mark broths -- chicken broth and beef broth -- that are well-reviewed for taste and value. Get a 6-pack of 32-ounce cartons of either flavor for just $8.48.6. Member's Mark loungewear: $8.98 to $9.98Thanks in large part to the work-from-home movement, a lot of folks have switched from business casual to business comfy (and I, for one, am happy for the change). If your new work uniform could use a few new pieces, scope out the deals at Sam's Club. You can find a ton of different options -- from knit pants to slouchy tees -- for less than $10, making it easy to refresh your work-from-home wardrobe.7. Member's Mark canned tomatoes: $9.48Canned tomato products are some of the most versatile items you can have in your pantry. You can use them for everything from a homemade pasta sauce to a hearty chili. And Sam's Club makes it easy to keep them in stock. For just $9.48, you can get a 12-pack of 14.5-ounce cans of Member's Mark Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice or a 12-pack of 15-ounce cans of Member's Mark Tomato Sauce.Stack the savings with the right cardOn top of all of the other ways Sam's Club can help you save, don't forget to use a good rewards credit card when you shop. Purchase rewards from credit cards stack on top of any other type of deal or discount.

5 Things to Never Buy at Sam's Club It's easy to go wild while shopping at Sam's Club. After all, there are new things to see and buy every time you walk into the warehouse store. And while many purchases are spot-on, some only make sense if you go in with a plan. Here are five things it rarely makes sense to buy at Sam's Club. 1. Huge containers of anythingIf you're excited by the idea of purchasing a one-gallon container of mayonnaise, you're my kind of person. However, it may not be the best idea, particularly if you're unsure how long it will take to consume a container of mayonnaise as large as a newborn baby.While there are dueling expert opinions on the matter, Dr. Karen Latimer is quoted in EatDelights as saying that a jar of mayonnaise can last for months if left unopened and stored away from sunlight. However, once that jar is opened and refrigerated, you have between two and three months to ensure it's consumed. And if you accidentally leave it out for eight hours? Prepare to toss it. In short, unless you're running a school cafeteria, a massive quantity of mayo may not be a good buy. It's easier to save money on groceries if you're willing to give up mega-sized products. 2. Fresh produceEvery time I walk into a warehouse store, I rack my brain to figure out who would benefit from purchasing the fresh produce. It's colorful and looks supremely healthy, but you can't just pick up two or three tomatoes or apples. So, unless you're throwing a huge party and need enough avocados to put a bowl of guacamole on every table, or you're a summer camp director and know the kids will tear through 10 pounds of onions with their burgers, you'll probably save money by picking up the actual quantity of produce you need at your local farmer's market or grocery store. Given that an estimated 20% of the food we buy goes to waste, making an extra stop could be worth the money. 3. SunscreenSummer is upon us, and we all know better than to allow our skin to burn in the midday sun. Sunscreen is essential, but unfortunately, it does expire. According to Mayo Clinic, we have 36 months to use sunscreen from the time it's manufactured. The active ingredients will break down faster if exposed to excessive heat or direct sun. Picking up a three-pack of sunscreen as you browse your local Sam's Club may seem like you're saving money.. However, if you still find yourself squeezing sunscreen from one of those bottles three years later, you're essentially putting lotion on your body and expecting it to protect you from the elements. 4. Vitamins and over-the-counter medicines One of the things that make vitamins and over-the-counter medicines so attractive at Sam's Club is how much less you have to pay per unit. After all, the less you spend, the more money you'll have to put away in a savings account, right? It's not quite that simple.Let's say you need to pick up Bayer Low Dose Aspirin. At Target, you'll pay between $0.05 and $0.06 per tablet. But at Sam's Club, you'll pay only $0.03 per tablet. In this situation, there's no doubt that Sam's offers the best bargain. According to Bayer, aspirin remains 100% effective for up to four years, and you'll probably use an entire bottle of aspirin in that time. However, it can be tough to determine when other products in the pharmacy department are due to expire. The Food & Drug Administration does not require vitamin manufacturers to put expiration dates on their products. While some manufacturers do so willingly, it's not something you can count on. For example, if you were to pick up a 400 count bottle of Vitamin C + Zinc 500 mg at Sam's Club today, you'd pay $0.04 per capsule. Here's the problem: A Brazilian Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences study found that 92% of vitamin C supplements lose efficacy after 12 months of storage. But unless you know that in advance, you don't know if you're getting an actual bargain. 5. Diapers and toilet paperGoing out of your way to purchase either diapers or toilet paper at Sam's Club may cost you more than it's worth. We all use toilet paper. Retailers know that, so they frequently discount toilet paper to lure shoppers into their stores. Chances are, you'll score a deeper discount by purchasing TP when it's on sale at your local market. You can compound the savings by using a coupon. The same is true of diapers. Today, the cost of Member's Mark Newborn Diapers comes out to $0.16 per diaper. At the same time, Target's Up & Up Newborn Diapers sell for a little less than $0.14 per diaper. It's not a huge difference, but the savings add up when you consider how many of those things you go through while a child is young. By determining what constitutes a good buy and which products you want to avoid before walking into a Sam's Club, you can spend less and keep more in your bank account.

The 7 Best Member's Mark Products to Buy at Sam's Club Sure, a lot of what makes warehouse stores, like Sam's Club, good personal finance choices for many families is the quantity discounts. Everything you buy is huge, so your price-per-unit goes down.But bulk buys aren't the only way families save -- nor are they the only thing behind the dedicated fan bases warehouse stores maintain. No, a good chunk of both of those can also be attributed to a popular, high-quality store brand. For Sam's Club, that house brand is Member's Mark. And it offers a huge range of everyday goods and groceries under that brand. In addition to generally being very well-priced, Member's Mark items tend to be highly rated. Here are some of my favorite picks.1. Member's Mark spices: $3.68 to $9.98Properly seasoning your foods is a cheap way to make everything you cook taste better. You can find a wide range of common spices under the Member's Mark label, from salt to cumin to granulated garlic. They're pretty much all reviewed at 4.5 stars or higher, with lots of remarks on the quality. The containers are modestly sized by Sam's Club standards, but they're much larger than those little jars on the spice racks, so stick with seasonings you use the most often to avoid waste.2. Member's Mark nuts: $4.48 to $25.98 Nuts are nature's perfect snack, not only packed with vitamins and healthy fats, but also providing that satisfying crunch. The Member's Mark brand offers a ton of different options, including dry-roasted peanuts, shelled pistachios, and even organic pine nuts (ideal for pesto). Prices obviously vary a ton depending on the kind of nut, and you'll be buying them in bulk, but there's potential for good per-nut value.3. Member's Mark broth: $8.48Broth is one of those pantry staples that I always keep on hand -- and in large quantities (because you never need a tablespoon of it, it always seems to be measured in cups). Sam's Club's Member's Mark chicken and beef broths both get 4.8 stars from thousands of reviewers, which speaks well of its quality. It's also less than $9 for a six-pack of 32-ounce containers, which is a solid value.4. Member's Mark canned tomatoes: $9.48Tomatoes are one of the most universal ingredients, showing up in all manner of cuisines from around the globe. They also happen to keep very well in cans and make a great bulk-buy choice. The Member's Mark brand offers both diced tomatoes and tomato sauce, and you can get a 12-pack of cans of either for less than $10.5. Member's Mark garbage bags: $10.58 to $24.98You interact with your garbage bags all the time, and a bad-quality bag makes all those interactions significantly less pleasant. Member's Mark makes a variety of trash bags with nearly five-star ratings, from kitchen bags to yard bags to contractor-quality clean-up bags. Prices vary, but the value is good, and one Sam's Club-sized box of bags will likely last you the better part of a year.6. Member's Mark coffee: $11.98 to $27.98When coffee lovers get bad coffee, they'll tell you about it. So when every Member's Mark-made coffee has at least 4.6 stars -- even the instant stuff gets 4.7 stars -- then you have to reason it's a decent brew. You can find a huge array of coffee options, from Kureg-friendly cups to, yes, instant, though arguably the most popular is the Organic Fair Trade Whole Bean coffee, which has well over 1,000 five-star reviews.7. Member's Mark toilet paper: $22.98 to $25.97For something we buy just to literally flush down the toilet, the quality of your toilet paper is surprisingly important. Member's Mark's toilet paper gets a very high rating -- 4.8 stars -- from more than 10,000 satisfied users. There are large rolls and mega rolls (if you like the convenience of a mega roll, I suggest a roll extender!) in huge packages for just $0.02 per square foot.Stacking deals with rewardsYou can outfit most of your pantry (and fridge, and freezer) with nothing but Member's Mark products, and you'll likely be happy with the lot of them if the reviews are to be believed. Even better, the potential value is easy to see. But you can make it even better by making sure you take along your handy-dandy rewards credit card. Choose one with bonus rewards for warehouse stores to really get your savings on.

5 Traps to Avoid When Shopping at Sam's Club If you're a Sam's Club member, you probably employ a few tricks to make your shopping more productive. Maybe you hit one specific part of the warehouse club before heading to others. Maybe you shop alone. Or, you may just be figuring out what works best for you. As you adopt new shopping strategies, here are five things you'll want to avoid.1. Shopping while hungryA study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that hungry shoppers spend more than 60% more than those who shop on a full stomach. Based on five research studies conducted by professors from the University of Southern California, Chinese University of Hong Kong, and the University of Minnesota, the researchers found something rather strange.According to Norbert Schwarz of the University of Southern California, the trio found that the desire to get food generally plants the idea of "getting stuff" in a hungry person's mind, increasing the likelihood that they'll be attracted to products that don't satisfy physical hunger. The internal message "I want food," simply becomes "I want."2. Feeling obligated to buyThere's a good reason Sam's Club employs people to hand out samples. According to Inspira Marketing, 65% of consumers who try a sample purchase it during the same shopping trip. What's more, 24% of those people say they replaced an item they planned to buy with the sampled product.Don't get caught up in the belief that you must purchase an item just because someone was kind enough to offer you a sample. Naturally, if it's something you really like and believe your household will consume it, go for it. But if you're doing it to be polite, there's no need. It truly is a marketing strategy.3. Being seduced by low pricesIt's fair to say that most of us would rather tuck a little extra money into savings each month than overpay for the items we regularly purchase. Sam's Club can make it easier to accomplish this goal -- but only for savvy shoppers. Here are two reasons why:A product is only a "bargain" if you plan to use it in its entirety. At Sam's, you can buy a 25-pound bag of enriched long grain rice for $13.28. At Target, you can buy the same amount of rice for $21.95. It seems like an easy choice. However, it's not truly a bargain if you don't end up using the entire 25-pound bag by the time it expires.There's something about finding an item at a discounted price that makes us think twice about leaving it on the shelf. We walk away wondering if we just squandered the opportunity to snag a great deal. If you didn't walk into Sam's Club needing that 48-pack of AA batteries, you won't miss them when you get home.4. Leaving the house without a listShopping from a list is one of the best ways to resist temptation. You know specifically what you need and don't have to wander around the club trying to remind yourself. If you can get in the habit of sticking to your list, you're sure to leave more in your checking account.A survey by retail solutions company Field Agent found that 44% of shoppers believe they spend less when they head out prepared with a shopping list, evidence that shopping lists can work.Fun fact: One of the few remaining papers from the Renaissance Man, Michelangelo, is a shopping list. Written either in the late 15th or early 16th century, it included staples like fish, soup, bread, and wine.5. Shopping on SaturdaysUnless you're one of those rare souls who adore crowds, you may want to avoid shopping at Sam's Club on Saturdays. The more physically uncomfortable you are, the more likely you'll be to make hurried decisions, like buying an item you're not sure you need. It's tough to think clearly when you're surrounded by noise.Instead, look for a day (or time) that tends to be less crowded. According to Sam's Club members on Quora, you should encounter less hustle and bustle midweek. If you can't make it midweek, the crowds are manageable early on Sundays before the church crowd floods in.As we wait for inflation to cool, perhaps the best we can do is save where we can. That may mean using money-saving apps, conducting a price comparison before we leave the house, and sticking to a shopping list.