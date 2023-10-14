3 Lessons Learned From 17 Years of Shopping at Costco
- It's important to shop at Costco at the right time.
- It's essential to have the right storage setup at home.
- It's good to open your mind to Costco's signature brand.
I still remember the first time I set foot in Costco. I had just moved in with my husband in suburbia after having lived in a city all my life. I was shocked at not just the size of the warehouse club store, but also, the extent of the inventory. And I was even more shocked that you could buy so many items in bulk at such unbelievably low prices.
At this point, I consider myself a Costco shopping pro. Seeing as how I've been regularly shopping there for a good 17 years, I figure I've earned that distinction (though I'm still waiting for Costco to send me an official certificate in the mail). And here are some of the most helpful lessons I've learned along the way.
1. Never go on a Saturday or Sunday
A Costco run goes from being a fun experience to a hellish one when I set foot in the store on a Saturday or Sunday. That's why I try to take advantage of the fact that I work from home and have a flexible schedule by doing my Costco shopping during the week.
Doing so doesn't just mean smaller crowds. It also, often, means making savvier decisions because I'm not in a frenzy due to being overwhelmed by throngs of people.
When I'm forced to visit Costco on a weekend, I'll often forget things I need because I don't want to battle crowded aisles. Or, I've been known to just grab things off the shelf that I didn't need because I wanted to get to the checkout area sooner knowing the lines would be long.
So as a general rule, I don't set foot in Costco on Saturday or Sunday. That way, I'm able to shop more calmly.
You may want to shop during the week if your schedule allows for it. And if the weekend is your only option, try to go on Saturday in the evening right before the store closes. At that hour, it may be less crowded due to people finishing their shopping early so they can keep their nighttime plans.
2. Make sure you have room to store everything you need
In our early days of shopping at Costco, my husband and I would routinely bring home perishables we struggled to cram into our single fridge and freezer. Since having kids, we've added a second fridge to our home. And that's been a game-changer, because now, we can stock up on bulk items at Costco without having to make return trips every three to four days.
If you don't have a lot of storage space at home, then you'll need to be careful about how much you buy at Costco. Cramming too many things into your fridge or freezer could cause it to cool less efficiently, thereby shortening the life of your purchases.
Another thing that could be worth considering is a second fridge. Costco sells several budget refrigerators, including this one for $529.99.
That's a large charge to put on your credit card. But imagine that without a second fridge, you'd have to limit your Costco purchases and buy more items at your local grocery store. And let's say that as a result, you're spending an extra $10 a week.
Well, if you buy that second fridge and it allows you to purchase more at Costco and save $10 extra per week, then your purchase will pay for itself in about a year's time. And from there, you can reap added savings by having more leeway to load up at Costco. Also, if you have a larger family, you might really appreciate having the extra space to store leftovers.
3. Don't assume that Kirkland products are inferior
When I first started shopping at Costco, I largely stuck to the brands I knew and wasn't so willing to give Kirkland, Costco's signature brand, a chance. I learned quickly that my brand snobbiness wasn't doing me any good. Quite the contrary -- it was costing me money.
These days, I'll pretty much buy any Kirkland branded product at Costco, the only exception being paper towels because I'm extremely uptight about the brand I use. You may be inclined to walk past the Kirkland items you see on the shelves at Costco. But before you assume they're inferior, try a few out.
Remember, Costco has an extremely generous return policy. And with limited exceptions, you can bring back items that don't meet your standards for a full refund. So if you take a chance on a Kirkland food or cleaning product and it doesn't work out for you, all you need to do is return that item to customer service and get your money back.
It's hard to believe that I've been shopping at Costco for as long as I have. But the good thing is that I've picked up some helpful strategies for making the most of my membership along the way. And the longer you shop at Costco, the more tricks you might learn that allow you to maximize your savings.
