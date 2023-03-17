3 Little-Known Perks of a Costco Membership

Joining Costco comes with benefits beyond just access to bulk items.

Key points A Costco membership costs $60 to $120, depending on the type you get.

While your membership will give you access to bulk groceries and household essentials, you'll also benefit from perks like cheap gas and travel.

If a Costco membership were free, more people would probably get one. But there is a cost involved.

A basic membership at Costco costs $60 a year, while an executive membership costs $120. The latter option, however, will give you access to 2% back on your purchases, the same way your credit card might give you cash back on the various items you buy.

Now, you may find that shopping at Costco results in a lot of savings once you start buying groceries and household supplies in bulk on a regular basis. But there are benefits to be reaped from a Costco membership that extend beyond low-cost in-store goods. Here are a few you should know about.

1. Affordable gas

Driving a car isn't exactly an inexpensive prospect. You need to maintain your vehicle, insure it, and fuel it. But Costco can help with the latter. As a member, you'll get access to the warehouse club's gas stations, which commonly have lower gas prices than regular gas stations.

CNN reports that Costco gas is typically $0.20 a gallon below the market average. That could amount to a lot of savings if you fill up at Costco often.

2. Low-cost travel

No matter your destination, travel has the potential to be very expensive. The upside of joining Costco is that you'll gain access to its travel services. That could be helpful in a number of ways.

First, Costco has access to different vacation packages you won't find elsewhere that may be more affordable than what you'll see on travel sites or through independent travel agents. And in addition to saving money on travel, you'll get the support of a Costco travel specialist -- someone who can help you do everything from book cruise excursions to navigate issues if your travel plans have to be changed.

3. The option to shop anywhere

When you join Costco, you gain access to a network of warehouse club stores all over the country. This means that if you're traveling and want to load up on supplies for a week-long rental home several states away, you can just waltz on into the closest Costco and do your shopping there -- or just visit the food court for a cheap meal. Seeing as how Costco operates 584 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, that's a nice network of stores to visit.

4. Extended warranties on electronics

When you buy electronics, you're making an investment. And you want reassurance that the items you're purchasing are going to last. Costco will commonly offer an extended warranty on electronics such as cell phones, laptops, and tablets. That gives you peace of mind when you're parting with a larger sum of money.

The option to purchase essential food and household items on the cheap is reason enough to join Costco. But you should also know that if you get yourself a membership, you'll be privy to perks like less expensive gas, affordable travel packages, extended warranties on costly purchases, and the option to do your bulk shopping just about anywhere.